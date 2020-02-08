sales Rating

Wonderful experience. I wanted a car with a certain interior color. No dealership within 200 miles had this color combination. After two days on the phone (all contact-free!) with my consultant Bruce, they found a car a few states away that was just how I wanted it and they quickly locked me in for it. I was promised it would be delivered in 2 weeks but it came in a week and a half. On pick up, I only spent a short hour signing paperwork along with going over the features to my new car and. Such a pain-free process. I especially appreciated that I only had to be involved with just one individual, Bruce, who was exceedingly efficient and knowledgeable. Read more