Lexus of Bellevue

Visit dealer’s website 
101 116th Ave SE, Bellevue, WA 98004
(888) 958-5439
Today 10:30 AM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Call Us
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Lexus of Bellevue

4.6
Overall Rating
(55)
Recommend: Yes (50) No (5)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

Great service all around

by Dean on 08/02/2020

Vance and Amir were fantastic to work with. They made the car buying process simple and QUICK. In and out in and hour- unbelievable! I highly recommend Lexus of Bellevue

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
98 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Another very satisfied customer

by Kirkland Rx Owner on 08/10/2020

Service was fast, convenient, thorough and professional. Couldn't ask for a better experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great service all around

by Dean on 08/02/2020

Vance and Amir were fantastic to work with. They made the car buying process simple and QUICK. In and out in and hour- unbelievable! I highly recommend Lexus of Bellevue

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Don't recommed to anyone who looking a great experience.

by Soun Yang on 07/24/2020

This Lexus dealership in Bellevue provides bad customer service. They would not call me back after making 5 calls in the last month on issues with my car that they couldn't fix. After spending 70,000 on a Lexus SUV , I mean come on they can't provide good customer service and fix the issues with my car is beyond RIDICULOUS! I wont recommend my friends who own Mercedes, BMW's SUV'S to buy a Lexus after the experience I had here. RIDICULOUS!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great experience

by KS on 07/24/2020

Wonderful experience. I wanted a car with a certain interior color. No dealership within 200 miles had this color combination. After two days on the phone (all contact-free!) with my consultant Bruce, they found a car a few states away that was just how I wanted it and they quickly locked me in for it. I was promised it would be delivered in 2 weeks but it came in a week and a half. On pick up, I only spent a short hour signing paperwork along with going over the features to my new car and. Such a pain-free process. I especially appreciated that I only had to be involved with just one individual, Bruce, who was exceedingly efficient and knowledgeable.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

6 Months Maintenance Service

by Teresita Tonel on 07/19/2020

Lexus of Bellevue has continuous done an excellent services for my car and I feel very confident with them ever since I bought my SUV RX350 from this dealer. Thank you for your job well done for my car!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Recalled Fuel Pump Replacement

by Curt Johnson on 07/16/2020

Excellent service as usual from the team headed by Mike McCann. Mike also solved 2 other problems I was having, one on the navigation system and the other on accessing the apps in Lexus Enform. With the new fuel pump, my LS 500h now drives smoother than before.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Excellent Servicese

by Mary Callan on 07/14/2020

BJ Ivy, as usual, provided excellent assistance to us. He is so easy to work with, knowledgeable and willing to assist. You are fortunate to have him as an employee.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Trust and satisfaction

by Gary Muehlius on 07/12/2020

Lexus website made it easy to schedule my service, in Bellevue, WA. Advisor Ben Mecham listened, advised, quoted and served. All work accomplished in a timely manner. 100% + satisfaction!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Great friendly service

by Layne and Donna Boyce on 07/12/2020

We have been coming here for years. We usually see AJ. Whenever we come in for service on our Lexus, it's like seeing an old friend. AJ has always been professional, friendly and knowledgeable.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Excellent Service!

by Zoulfia on 07/06/2020

Very happy with service at this dealership! RomanYarynynych was very professional, the process was very smooth. Highly recommend it!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Helpful, honest and fair

by Sean on 07/05/2020

Excellent experience and service buying my most recent car. Karina was helpful, and everyone from the sales manager to finance area was straight forward and answered every question with a low pressure, straight forward answer.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Outstanding Experience

by Jim Minton on 07/04/2020

I arrived at Lexus of Bellevue with a great deal of dread and apprehension. However, My experience buying my new RX450H was nothing less than stellar! I was not pressured to buy, and was allowed to make my decision in my own time. I was treated respectfully and politely.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Stellar service, as always

by Gary on 07/04/2020

I recently had the unfortunate experience of losing power to a fuel injector cylinder due to rodent damage, and had to have my Lexus towed to the dealership after hours. Mike contacted me promptly the next morning, very clearly laid out the process for inspection and the time frame. I had my car back later the same day. Service at this dealership never disappoints!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Excellent Service. Happy Client.

by Maya Ven on 07/03/2020

Thank you so much to Jackie Sun for getting me exactly the car I wanted. I appreciated the constant communication and professionalism. Thank you to Bruce Cham for closing the deal and the professionalism and assistance to make me one happy customer. I am sure my children will follow suit one day. So glad I skipped the other Lexus dealers and came to Bellevue. Thank you!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Professional, fair, competitive and earn your business

by David F on 07/01/2020

Purchased my second new Lexus at this dealership. They made the process easy, discussions were fair, they were more than competitive on the vehicle I wanted, trade in and delivery were smooth and no issues. All in all they did an excellent job for us. They also were making a real effort to keep the place clean and disinfected and were wearing PPG which we appreciated. They bent over backwards to earn my business and they did! If I get yet another new Lexus it will be from them.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Service review

by Mark D on 06/17/2020

Joey Loveless was personable, quick and efficient in coordinating the standard service, along with getting the audio system working again on an ancient ES300.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Service review 6/11/20

by Mike Powers on 06/12/2020

As always, service at Lexus of Bellevue was a breeze. My advisor, AJ Jensen, with whom I have dealt for nearly 15 years, is knowledgeable, helpful, and a very good customer representative for Lexus of Bellevue. He is a prime reason why I have purchased 4 Lexus' at this dealership. Very highly recommended!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

My RX350 Service

by My RX 350 Service on 06/09/2020

There probably aren't enough stars in your survey to properly review my service professional, Mike McCann. He's a 10 or above! He's informative, communicative and knowledgeable and offered several suggestions that saved me time and money. I know I can count on him when and if I need service and/or any other concerns. He is extremely knowledgeable of the Lexus product and an asset to your organization.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Always the best!!

by AlanWF on 06/08/2020

"AJ" Alan Jensen has been my go-to service representative for many years and always a pleasure to work with him. He takes a personal interest in making sure that all service items are checked off and completed in a timely manner.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Routine Maintenance

by William O on 06/03/2020

Took my RX450h in for a routine service yesterday. My service consultant was Roman Yarynych. In addition to the routine maintenance, I described a problem to him of the vehicle sometimes failing to start on the first try. He took detailed notes of my description for the service technicians. The source of the problem was found and solved, and the vehicle was ready when promised! I am very satisfied with the experience!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Another great service visit

by RXnumber4 on 05/31/2020

Excellent care by Lexus of Bellevue. Took care of all needed service, did it quickly and returned my car in great shape.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
359 cars in stock
118 new241 used0 certified pre-owned
Lexus RX 350
Lexus RX 350
20 new|37 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Lexus ES 350
Lexus ES 350
7 new|25 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Lexus UX 250h
Lexus UX 250h
26 new|1 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership
Google Map

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes