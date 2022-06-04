4 out of 5 stars service Rating

Hi, After getting a flat tire, and needing to have some overdue service done I had the car towed to BMW of Bellevue. As everywhere else it was a bit of a wait to get assigned a service rep, since everyone is busy nowadays. But Michelle was very helpful and explained the different options for service and tires with me, not pressuring me one way or another. Upon inspection some expected issues were found because of the mileage so she was texting me the different options again, so I could decide what to do. Once the car was ready for pickup I went over and again I had to wait a bit since it was just before closing, and somehow another customer who came in later was helped before me. Overall the experience was good and I hope the car will run for 50k miles more now.