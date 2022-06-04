Customer Reviews of BMW of Bellevue
Excellent service
by 04/06/2022on
I was specifically interested in getting an SUV and put in a reservation for vehicle that was still in production. Communication and follow through was timely and easy. Financing process was streamlined and onsite experience was enjoyable. Throughly happy with the car and my experience with BMW Bellevue!
1 Comments
5 stars service
by 03/30/2022on
Olivia Chomthong By far one of the best sales person, She done amazing work. Thanks Olivia.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Pretty good service experience
by 03/25/2022on
Hi, After getting a flat tire, and needing to have some overdue service done I had the car towed to BMW of Bellevue. As everywhere else it was a bit of a wait to get assigned a service rep, since everyone is busy nowadays. But Michelle was very helpful and explained the different options for service and tires with me, not pressuring me one way or another. Upon inspection some expected issues were found because of the mileage so she was texting me the different options again, so I could decide what to do. Once the car was ready for pickup I went over and again I had to wait a bit since it was just before closing, and somehow another customer who came in later was helped before me. Overall the experience was good and I hope the car will run for 50k miles more now.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Reliable and Thorough
by 03/03/2022on
Easy to schedule appointments, staff is always friendly and inspections are thorough.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
service
by 02/16/2022on
excellent
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
2009 3 Series X-Drive
by 12/03/2021on
We purchased and have had our car serviced at BMW Bellevue since 2012. We have been treated with respect and given good advice from all Service Managers. Angel is our current manager. He is honest, caring, and respectful of our time and money and really cares that we receive the best service..
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Got vehicle delivered on time!
by 07/20/2021on
I moved from out of state and ordered the car beforehand. Zack got the car to the dealership via rush delivery and everything was ready to go on the day and time as promised. Very happy with his help!
Leased New BMW X3 2021
by 07/08/2021on
It was awesome experience. Staff was very friendly and explained car features and functionality very well.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Outstanding customer service!
by 07/03/2021on
Couldn’t be happier with the service. I highly recommend Angel. He is very professional and a really nice guy. He was on top of all communication about my vehicle. 5 star service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Replaced punctured tire
by 06/30/2021on
My tire "insurance" covered the replacement tire and labor except for the $50 deductible. Work was completed on time and my service advisor kept me informed along all steps of the process. The on-demand Lyft car service from/to the dealership was very convenient. My car was returned to me freshly washed. Have always had good experience with BMW of Bellevue dealership - both sales and service center.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great Service in Challenging Tines
by 06/23/2021on
My service rep. Michael did a great job handling my appointment when he was suddenly faced with a shortage of loaner cars! He also did a good job explaining my extended service warranty and other details of my X3 service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Bought a pre-owned Prius from BMW of Kirkland
by 06/14/2021on
Took the car for a test drive, and it checked out fine. As we finished, and got out of the car, we discovered a problem with the locking. Alvin, our sales associate, and BMW of Kirkland got it fixed and fitted four new lock actuators, and we got the car at exactly the same price, everything checked out and working properly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
BMW X3 Service Review at Bellevue BMW
by 06/11/2021on
Michelle Irwin was my service advisor. Very professional and knowledgeable. I really appreciated her extra effort to find a 4th tire for my X3.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Sales by Sarah
by 06/11/2021on
I liked how they ran all the information and got the numbers before I ever came. They told me the car payments if I decided to buy the car. They scheduled a test drive. Everything went so smoothly that I forgot I was buying a car. I told them I liked it and the next day everything was all ready and all I had to do is sign and drive. Everyone was so nice. The finance manager, Dorela, was amazing too. I would recommend BMW of Bellevue to everyone buying a car, I've never had a better experience and I've bought a lot of cars!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Above and Beyond
by 05/28/2021on
Jennie, my consultant went above and beyond with regards to communication and solutions. I couldn't be happier.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
BMW- Service
by 05/26/2021on
I brought in my car due to the adversiment on the dealerships website with a 25% off but when I was billed, the final bill stated that there is a cap on the amount to be discounted. I was not made aware of that and neither did the ad state about the cap. Also, even with purchasing electronic warrant on the car, a button replacement was nit honored, and ruled out as customer fault.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
Scheduled Maintenance Appointment
by 05/17/2021on
I'm not really able to answer all of the questions at this time. I was unaware of the scope of items that I was required to have completed for my maintenance appointment. I felt like I was ambushed by my service rep. She rattled off the different items without any explanation and at times scared me - especially when she told me about my tires. I had no idea what the little gizmo she used was to tell me that I needed four new tires. I could go on with this evaluation, but I'm not. I'm still in shock.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
New location is great. Great service
by 05/16/2021on
Very helpful New facility and staff way better than old place
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Routine service
by 05/16/2021on
The service team is always excellent whenever I go for service. The service team is very knowledgeable and good to work with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Miles based service
by 05/08/2021on
Bellevue BmW did a great job communicating services needed and the costs before starting and finished my car on time
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Excellent Service
by 04/29/2021on
I recently got my BMW serviced at BMW of Bellevue and the service was fantastic. My service advisor was super clear in what needed to be done with the car, and called me as soon as the car was ready. Most importantly, I did not have to wait long for my car when I returned to the dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
1 Comments