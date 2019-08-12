5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

First - I dropped in on a Sunday afternoon/evening and they were literally one of the only dealerships open. Second - I pulled in, walked in the showroom and was greeted by a nice salesman with a friendly greeting. I told them I was interested in looking at a 2016 Ford Escape. We test drove two models (of roughly 50 on the lot - nice inventory). The salesman was knowledgeable of the vehicle and it's capabilities/functions and very easy to converse with. Finally - the deal - He asked, where would you like to be on this vehicle? I gave him a # and within 3 minutes he came back with something about $4,000 off MSRP and in the close ballpark to my figure. We did the deal. Super nice folks and easy to deal with. Was there for about 2.5 hours from the time I walked in the showroom (with 2 test drives, finalizing the deal, and signing all the papers) to the time I walked out. I'd recommend this dealer to anyone. This was my second vehicle purchased through them - the first was 12 years ago and that experience was the same. Trust Malloy Ford to work you up a nice experience! Read more