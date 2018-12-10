Southern Kia

I had an appointment today the 12th of October for an oil change. The computers were down and I want to make sure I have an oppertunity to do a review. One of the advisors came and found me to tell me they had found a screw in my tire and when they removed it the tore went flat. I asked what the charge was to fix it. He told me a bit over $30 plus tax. I said please do mot do the repair as I have a warranty and can get it repaied for free. His responce was “You can’t afford $30?” This kinda sat wrong with me. Having worked in service before it is not ever appropriate to degradingly question the customer, and that is what I felt he did. I said just put on the spare and I will get the tire fixed. When me van was pulled out and given to me there was no spare on the vehicle. The service advisor came out and told me the oil change was free due to southern hospitality and i meeded to get the tire fixed right away and that they had put the screw back in the tire. So as I drove away from your delership i drove away on a tire that your service department put a screw in to hold the air. I am not sure if this is the normal level of workmanship but is is subpar and completely absurd. I have purcased all my new vehicles from souther dealerships based on the service department has always been AMAZING. While me oil was being changed i was looking at the new acadia as my wife wants to switch to an SUV. This experiance definetly cost your delership the sale.
Recommend this dealer? No
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
We went in looking for a new car to lease and explained our situation right of the bat and informed them we didn't want our credit report run if the deal could happen. (Bankruptcy Issues). After a while they said it was good to go, found the car we wanted, great price, signed some paperwork.. only to be told it couldn't happen. Oh and this was day 3 of our extravaganza. Not only did we waste day one of getting everything together, then we wasted day two of signing paperwork, then wasted day 3 of getting a temporary car so that the car we thought we were going to purchase could be detailed and painted due to scratches. They open at 0900 but for some reason were ALWAYS in a meeting until 945-10. So that was a wasted hour. Even when they did talk to us, they would disappear for an hour without informing us what was going on, and this is numerous times over the 3 days. None of the paperwork was ready when they said it would be. Horrible experience, will not return in the future. Should not have even been there 10 min. Went to another dealership with a new plan, in and out with no hassle. Go somewhere else.. for some reason this place was always empty.. now I see why
It wasn't until I had to bring my optima in for warranty work and the awful experience at this dealership that I conducted a very in depth reserch on Kia and this dealership. I bought my car outright and regret buying this brand altogether and not that the car is an immediate problem but what it can turn into.
As for this dealership, I've owned other new cars before but the service department here was unreal iI's crazy to think your car will never require warranty work, especially with the volume in which they're produced. I strongly advise looking at a dealers service reputation before buying from them or the brand. Please check with the BBB and the NHTS agency as well.
Recommend this dealer? No
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
This has to be the best salesperson i have ever encountered. Mr. Woods went above and beyond any expectations i could possibly have. He should be the one to train every other person wishing to make a good impression on customers.
problem was fixed - but they were not prepared to fix the problem even though they knew what part was needed in advance. in addition, my warranty was "no good" and I had to spend money out of pocket for what should have been covered under warranty
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
I was well taken care of in every way. I asked many questions and everyone was patient answering them especially Bobbie. She was able to find the car I was interested in and help me with all my decisions.
Aaron Perkins got my car serviced quickly and was able to meet the price quoted by other dealerships. Previously he got me into the shop early for a forgotten inspection just in time for my wife to take the car for a long trip.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
1 Comments