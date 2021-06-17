Southern Kia

1 out of 5 stars service Rating

I had an appointment today the 12th of October for an oil change. The computers were down and I want to make sure I have an oppertunity to do a review. One of the advisors came and found me to tell me they had found a screw in my tire and when they removed it the tore went flat. I asked what the charge was to fix it. He told me a bit over $30 plus tax. I said please do mot do the repair as I have a warranty and can get it repaied for free. His responce was “You can’t afford $30?” This kinda sat wrong with me. Having worked in service before it is not ever appropriate to degradingly question the customer, and that is what I felt he did. I said just put on the spare and I will get the tire fixed. When me van was pulled out and given to me there was no spare on the vehicle. The service advisor came out and told me the oil change was free due to southern hospitality and i meeded to get the tire fixed right away and that they had put the screw back in the tire. So as I drove away from your delership i drove away on a tire that your service department put a screw in to hold the air. I am not sure if this is the normal level of workmanship but is is subpar and completely absurd. I have purcased all my new vehicles from souther dealerships based on the service department has always been AMAZING. While me oil was being changed i was looking at the new acadia as my wife wants to switch to an SUV. This experiance definetly cost your delership the sale. Read more