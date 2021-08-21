5 out of 5 stars service Rating

Every time my car requires service, I take it to Checkered Flag Mini and I'm reminded of why I own a Mini. The service department is on point and Daniel does an amazing job navigating my repairs and advising me on necessary preventative maintenance. This service department is the #1 reason to own a Mini, and the driving experience comes second. Thank you Checked Flag for making me a very Happy Motorist. Read more