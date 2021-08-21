5 out of 5 stars service Rating

Daniel was experienced and helped me get the items on my mini to-do list in order. He was attentive and listened to me try to explain the noise and was very polite. I loved that I was able to go back and see my mini and was walked through what the mechanic was going to do to it. That was top-notch Superior to anyone else anywhere. They didn't throw big jargon words that made me feel stupid I felt like I was a part of the team to get my mini back on the road and It was AMAZING. Thank you for all you do. Top-notch work!! Read more