5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

The people at Sheehy Ford of Springfield do business like youre their family. How many car dealerships can you say that about? Shoot, how many businesses of any kind can you say that about these days?? I bought my Ford Escape brand new from Sheehy Ford of Springfield back in 2013, when I was a newly minted attorney. Ford treated me right back then. Sheehys finance guy at the time, Eddie Beans, gave me a 1.9% interest rate and set me up with a great care package for my vehicle. It was a great experience. Fast forward to today, March of 2016: Im 36 and Ive been diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis, which has begun to take my mobility. I have been unable to work for much of the past year and Ive had to move to Baltimore to cut my rent by two thirds to get by. With my health care expenses rising and my income dwindling, I desperately needed to cut my monthly expenses, STAT. I remembered what a great impression Eddie Beans, the finance guy at Sheehy, had made during my first purchase in 2013, so, I went in person to Sheehys Ford dealership in Springfield to lay it all out there and ask if there was anything they could do to help me lower my monthly car payment, given my new health situation and declining disability. Sheehy Fords manager, Dave Perrin, sales person Mary Miller, and sales manager, Scott Seltman, literally spent the next ten hours that day plotting and planning with me, running every option they could on their lot, and any other of Sheehys lots across the area, to see if they could help out New cars with incentives, Certified Pre-Owned Cars, Used Cars, Leases on new cars Thats a LOT of math and spreadsheets. After all that math, a couple of test drives, and one firm handshake, Mary, Dave, and Scott and I found the right car for me that not only lowered my monthly payment, but kicked me back $1,300 in cash incentives, AND it is a C-Max Hybrid, so it will save me on gas. (Im now getting over 40 miles to the gallon, and I have a lead foot!) I love my new car. And I love Mary and all the people at Sheehy for what they did for me. Its hard to find real kindness these days, but to find it in a car dealers showroom in spades Well, its just not business as usual for most places these days, but it is at Sheehy Ford of Springfield. Saleswoman Mary Miller especially went out of her way to help me. After a long day of working with me on this, Mary went out and put the the new tags on my new car that night, literally in a brewing snow storm, and helped me move all of my stuff from my old car into my new C-Max. She's a superstar, and I'm lucky to have her in my corner. Thank you, Mary. You're the best. I would send my best friend, my mom, and my own kid, if I had one, straight to Mary Miller at Sheehy Ford of Springfield to buy a car, to service a car, or for any of the other services Sheehy offers. Sending your family members to Sheehy is like keeping it in the family, because thats how they treat you at Sheehy Ford. Like family. Thank you, Mary Miller, Dave Perrin, Scott Seltman, Omar Siddiq, La'Quisha Turner, each of the staff in the service department, especially Toby Bragg, Laural O'Connor, and Tony Hysjulien, and everyone in the Sheehy Ford family who Im sure Im leaving out, for everything. I cant thank you enough. Youre family. Read more