5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

With Johnny Tyler's help I traded both my 2011 Explorer Limited and 2016 C-Max on a new used Edge Titanium. The Explorers AC quit working two weeks prior but was fixed under the extended warrentee and Madison ford paid the deductible for me, a second key fob was provided me and the Service Dept resurfaced the rotors at no cost to me a day after I had accepted the Edge. My thanks to both Johnny T. and to Jonathan Bradley the Sales Manager. Madison Ford takes the extra steps to make every visit the best. I'll only go to Madison Ford for every other new or used car I buy. Gary Duden Read more