Back in Jan 2016 I bought a van that had been inspected by them. I noticed that 3/4 tires were dry rotted. I could not afford tires so added money on the price tag to buy 3 new tires. It took over a week to get the car back. On 03Jul2016, after 13000 miles on the tire, it blew from what I believe was from the inside out with the back second tire having a grapefruit sized bulge. I stated that I thought the tires were defected and asked for some sort of warranty. They said that they would give me a free rental but when they brought out the car it reeked of smoke, when I told them that my wife could not deal with the smoke due to asthma, David Banty, the person dealing with me, became upset telling me that he was "doing me a favor!" after getting in the car and smelling the smoke himself he told me that he would get us another one but it would not be a clean car off the lot! The next day the manager called saying that they would not be giving any warranty and that they would charging the full amount to fix everything, including a rim, after taking to another mechanic he told me that the rim was fine and believed that they were just trying to get more money from us. My wife and I were very upset by the lack of care shown by David when we told him that because of his attitude he had lost us as costumers after offering us a very pitiful and half-hearted apology we left. My wife was also appalled at the sexism that he showed her, by calling her "pretty" and trying to deflect her questions.