service Rating

My wife bought a new 2009 CX9 in fall 2009 thru an employee discount program. Sales guy was kind of a [violative content deleted]. Anyway, went in for routine service in June 2010 and informed them the AC was not as cold as it use to be. As it turned out the cabin filter was dirty. They replace the filter for $50. Aftermarket filters are as low as $5. After my wife left the shop she notice the blower motor made a lot of noise on high speed which was not there before. She went back to the dealer a couple days later and the service advisor Alan Livingstone gave her a lame excuse there is nothing wrong with the motor and that is the way it suppose to work. The bottom line they did nothing to fix the noisy blower. I had a strong suspicion what the problem was, particles in the squirrel cage blower wheel. I've had this problem with other vehicles before. So I spent 4 minutes to open up the glove box, remove the filter cover, pulled out the filter, reached in and pulled out a couple of tree leaves, and put it back together. This was the problem, no more blower noise on high speed. This service advisor is totally incompetent. He'd rather argue with my wife and feed her a line of BS than to get a service tech to look at it. So far, service department is batting a 1. Read more