Best Experience Ever
by 02/17/2020on
We couldn't have asked for a better experience in leasing our new Mazda CX5 Grand Touring. The patience and persistence of our salesperson Susan was top notch. She found the perfect vehicle for our needs and made sure the rest of the process was smooth and quick. Cant say enough great things about Cavalier Mazda!
Best Experience Ever
by 02/17/2020on
We couldn't have asked for a better experience in leasing our new Mazda CX5 Grand Touring. The patience and persistence of our salesperson Susan was top notch. She found the perfect vehicle for our needs and made sure the rest of the process was smooth and quick. Cant say enough great things about Cavalier Mazda!
2019 CX-5 Purchase
by 10/19/2019on
Very pleased with the vehicle and staff at Cavalier Mazda. Reached agreement on a fair deal including trade in of our RAV4. Fred was very knowledgable about the vehicle and scheduled prompt service for the tow hitch installation and to resolve a clear coat blemish...even drove a loaner car to our house for that service. The CX-5 Signature trim is a beautiful car and a pleasure to drive.
Superb customer service!!!
by 05/14/2017on
I had a wonderful experience going through the Usaa buyers program. Conversing with Mark helped make my decision to purchase through cavalier Mazda out of the dealers in the area. Upon arrival at the store Mike displayed a very warm and welcoming experience while maintaining extreme professionalism. I had a very quick and effiecient experience and I was able to get the vehicle of my choice at a very good cost. Highly recommend Cavalier Mazda.
Customer Service
by 03/20/2017on
3-20-2017 they charge me $120.00 to check engine light to tell me If the problem they find is not the problem then they will charge me another $60.00 to get an overall check done. They told me ERG part will cost $692.40 plus labor another $200.00 more dollars then on top of that they did not have the part wanted to keep my car until Wednesday with no courtesy car available then proceed to tell me about renting a car. This is not good customer services why would you keep my car for three days and leave me with no sort of transportation at all. Now I had to pay for the part before they even order it then go back when the part come in to the service dept. This whole process needs to be look at because you are charging me close to $900.00 and can not guarantee me that is this the correct part that I need. If this is not the part I have pay another $60.00 to get an overall service check something is wrong with this picture.
I heart Cavalier Mazda
by 05/29/2015on
Aamar Lewis was my sales consultant very professional and attentive to my needs as customer. The overall experience of the dealership was professional, friendly and detailed about service, the actual vehicle and extended plan options. It was the best Car buying experience I've ever had.
Great Dealership
by 06/28/2014on
Stand by their vehicles and their work. Prompt, courteous and professional. I will probably buy a Mazda 3 or Mazda CX5 next and if so it will be from them.
Incompetent Service Advisor
by 06/13/2010on
My wife bought a new 2009 CX9 in fall 2009 thru an employee discount program. Sales guy was kind of a [violative content deleted]. Anyway, went in for routine service in June 2010 and informed them the AC was not as cold as it use to be. As it turned out the cabin filter was dirty. They replace the filter for $50. Aftermarket filters are as low as $5. After my wife left the shop she notice the blower motor made a lot of noise on high speed which was not there before. She went back to the dealer a couple days later and the service advisor Alan Livingstone gave her a lame excuse there is nothing wrong with the motor and that is the way it suppose to work. The bottom line they did nothing to fix the noisy blower. I had a strong suspicion what the problem was, particles in the squirrel cage blower wheel. I've had this problem with other vehicles before. So I spent 4 minutes to open up the glove box, remove the filter cover, pulled out the filter, reached in and pulled out a couple of tree leaves, and put it back together. This was the problem, no more blower noise on high speed. This service advisor is totally incompetent. He'd rather argue with my wife and feed her a line of BS than to get a service tech to look at it. So far, service department is batting a 1.
Best Buying Experience
by 01/23/2010on
I received a quote for a new 2010 CX-9 over the internet and unlike other dealers in the area it included the destination charges in the quote. The salesman Mike Chasteen was courteous and took his time to explain features and incentives. What I liked most is the no pressure atmosphere of the whole buying experience..
Great Service Department
by 01/23/2010on
The service department is opem Saturdays and has after hours drop off service so it is very convenient. I have found the service staff to be very knowledgeable and their work excellent.
1 Comments