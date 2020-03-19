Select Auto Imports is the largest exclusive independent luxury import dealership in the entire Washington D.C. metropolitan area. We’re located in Alexandria, VA, just minutes from our Nation’s capital. Since 1986, we have exclusively specialized in providing the finest selection of premium Certified Pre-Owned Luxury Imports at the best values to clients with the most discriminating taste.
We are proud to say that over 19,000 Happy Clients have chosen us for their Select Luxury Automobile. We are rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau, the highest rating possible – and nearly unmatched by any other dealership. we are the only dealership that will guarantee in writing (through our Exclusive Select Certification Program) that our automobiles have never had any frame damage or body panel replacements.
Select Auto Imports is a proud supporter of the Walter Reed Society, having helped to donate & raise over $100,000 in the past 7 years by matching community donations.