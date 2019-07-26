service Rating

I live in a small town almost 3 hours away from the Orem dealership. There isn't a lube shop that is change the oil well in my town because VW need to have to oil vacuumed out. I have taken my 2002 passat to the Orem dealership twice now. The first time they "hit a pothole pulling into the wash bay" well they did it in a way that when they hit it broke a piece of asphalt off the ground and it hit up under my car breaking the right side shirt. Well they replaced the side shirt, but didn't even notice that they had broken off the VW symbol in my tire. Also by gently pulling into the wash bay they completely knocked my car out of alignment. By the time I got home my tires were ruined. We called asking what they were going to do about it. They decided that it wasn't there fault. We at least wanted the alignment paid for. We were given the run around for weeks with Nathan finally we were directed to Justin Hunsaker. After dealing with him for a week he finally agreed that it was there fault and would get a check in the mail. Well we still haven't recieved a dime from them. To our own stupidity we went back again. This time we had a wedding to be at in Bountiful at 11:00. We told them that and they told us to come in early and they would try to get it done. It was a simple oil change and they check engine light was on. Well they do not have a shuttle on Saturdays so we walked to breakfast. When we came back around 9:30 they said that it wasn't done. It had oil sludge build up. Well they are they ones that have been changing the oil and that the vacuum seals were broken. They did set us up with a rental car but by the time they did it was 10:45 and the wedding was an hour way. We had 15 minutes to drive to Bountiful. So we missed the wedding. This made me really angry because they knew that we had to be there. When then called back around 4:00 to see if they were finished. To our surprise they still hadn't even started. They were unable to authorize my warranty, which I had to get a copy from the sales department for them they said they had no idea if I even had a warranty. So instead of telling me anything they just let me wait around all day. It is two weeks later and I still do not have my car. There communication is pathetic! The have never once called us the only time we find out what is going on is when we call them. My told us that it would be done within a week and my husband started to make the drive out and decided an hour into it to call and make sure. Well still nothing was done so he just turned around and wasted more gas money for nothing. We called them today and they basically told him that at 60,000 miles the car needs to have a $1000.00 of parts replaced because they will break down very soon. They want us to do it right now so the labor is only charged once. They want us to fix things right now that aren't even broken. I honestly think that this is the most crooked and dishonest dealership that I have ever dealt with. It is unreal what they have put us through in only a year and 5 months. DO NOT DO BUSINESS HERE UNLESS YOU WANT TO BE COMPLETELY RIPPED OFF! Read more