Great experience
by 07/26/2019on
Very straight. Fair competitive prices. Professional.
Great Customer Service
by 04/23/2020on
Service staff are always extremely professional and helpful. I look forward to working with them because they explain everything very clearly
Great experience
by 07/26/2019on
Very straight. Fair competitive prices. Professional.
C2013 jetta tdi emissions fix
by 08/25/2017on
Dropped my car of the night before a 9am appointment car was not done at 5pm. In fact not even started on. Maybe today. Will not comment on dealership building it is undergoing a move and a rebuild I am sure it will be nice when done. All in all this is my first vw and will probably be my last after this emissions scandal
Service department
by 08/21/2017on
Simply had Ken Graff VW take care of the airbag recall on my car. It was done on time and washed my car too. Thanks!
Josh HEARS you!!
by 08/05/2017on
Upon arriving at the Volkswagon dealership in Orem Utah my guard was up. Another sales experience another pushy sale man and the list goes on. Not this time!!!!! A very handsome young man approached us and introduced himself JOSH. We told him our deliema and what we wanted was a payment much lower then I had got roped into at another dealership!! He took us in and within minutes we had our answer no pressure and a super sweet sale man all around. The staff was knowledgeable and wanting to help make what was a bad situation better!! You didnt feel like everyone was looking at you like you had just taken the last soda out of the fridge!! My husband and I sat and talked about everything with Josh from camping to photography to helping us get the deal we wanted and getting back on the road! My husband and I have bought well over 15 new vehicles and I honestly will say.. this was the best experience I have ever had! I want to thank Josh and the rest of them for a VERY easy transition and a deal we are pleased with! If you are looking for a new vechicle... go see them and ask for Josh! If you hurry... you can buy my old red convertible R line 2014. It's sexy but won't be there long. I am sad to have to part with my bug but my new Passat is even sexier.. just sayin :) You will be amazed with all of them Nola D
Easy Peasy
by 06/10/2017on
Devon and the staff at Ken Garff made it really painless for someone who is admittedly very weary of the auto sales process. It was refreshing working with one person as opposed to the whole finance manager scam. It's as if some dealerships have a mysterious oracle in the back room who matches cars with buyers. None of that here. Overall, I was in-and-out in about an hour from the moment we decided to pull the trigger. The only thing (and, this is being picky) is they're still pushing extended warranties and PermaPlate after all these years. Can someone please tell me what PermaPlate even is? I'm not sure PermaPlate knows. At least the salesperson was cool about it and not pushy.
They're the best!
by 04/18/2017on
Sergio was extremely helpful and got us exactly what we wanted quickly. We've never had such a good experience at a dealership.
Do not recomend
by 08/22/2015on
Bought used Ford truck from this dealer and it is falling apart. Engine knock, Transmission slipping, Engine missing bad, and already had to replace front axle half shaft. I also had to repair window regulator. I bit on the used car warranty, but it only kicks in after 45 days and 1000 miles. Dealer had to know most of these problems existed. Maybe they listen, they are just not honest.
Great service
by 03/10/2015on
Great service, very friendly staff would definitely recommend to others!
Terrible Service Department
by 08/27/2014on
Absolutely HORRENDOUS service department. After buying a new Jetta from them and owning it for 2 months the trunk latch broke so I took it into customer service. After 2 and a half hours of me sitting in their lobby not knowing what was going on they finally came and got me, telling me it was all fixed. As I was driving away they came running out and said they had confused my car with another and had dismantled some parts. BUT THAT'S NOT ALL. A few months after that my windshield cracked in half inexplicably while sitting in a protected parking space. I took it in and they told me "tough luck buddy." Long story short, Ken Garff VW Orem has TERRIBLE SERVICE. If you do decide to shop here, you will regret it if your car ever has any problems. Look elsewhere.
Extremely helpful!
by 06/30/2014on
Megan was extremely helpful and made sure we got the right car at the right price!
Amazing honest people!
by 06/26/2014on
Amazing honest people. Willing to help and take care of your needs.
Very Good Experience
by 08/28/2013on
I purchased a GTI from Garff and had a very good experience. The staff were very friendly and focused on what I needed with concern to model selection. They let me take an extended test drive to make sure the car worked for my commute and daily life and allowed me my space when I needed it. I'll not rate it a 5-star experience for two reasons: 1. To secure the best advertised price on their website for any particular model, you must agree to finance through VW credit for at least 6 months at a very high interest rate (I was "offered" 4.9%). They then suggest that you re-finance after 6 months in the anticipation (no guarantees!) you can qualify for a much lower rate. My guess is many customers would forget to re-fi and end up paying far too much in interest and that is the goal for them. 2. The F&I manager is very nice but definitely tries to upsell. For example, I was first explained the warranty (included) and then seamlessly asked to sign--as though it were mandatory--an agreement to buy a $400 VIN etching service that was of course optional. Once it became clear I had done my homework (thank you Edmunds "Confessions" series!), he stopped pushing those options. Those two things--default high interest financing and slick F&I upselling--are absolutely garden variety for dealers and not even complaints. I was expecting them and prepared to deal with it. You should be if you go here, but you should be prepared for that at any dealer. I would absolutely recommend Garff. As long as you are aware you'll encounter those sales tactics, you'll find a very friendly, courteous staff who do listen to you and do want to get you in a car that you'll like. Barring a bad ownership experience in the next 3-5 years, I'll give them business again.
Best VW Service Bay Around!
by 06/13/2012on
I have owned 4 VW's and Ken Garff has serviced 2 of them. Every time, they do the job and the car comes back better than before. This last time, they got me a loaner car, a Jetta Sportwagen with 2,000 miles on it. There was zero hassle getting the car and the two service reps recognize me on sight. I trust them and their opinions and they do not sugar coat stuff with a bias toward VW. They also frequently try to find ways to get us a fixed car below what was quoted. I know that for as long as we live in Utah County, we will be using this dealer because they really are the best!
A Great Experience, Beginning to End!
by 06/13/2012on
These guys are great. They bend over backwards to make sure I am happy with not only the car, but the price too. Everything they do, they do with an eye on making me the happiest I could be. On Monday, we went there to look at a Tiguan and could not make the numbers work. After telling them I had an offer for a Jeep in American Fork and was ready to just go with that, they pulled out all the stops. They were willing to take a loss on the Tig to get the payments where we needed them to be. Unfortunately, they were still too high. Finally, my wife and I drove a new Passat. We got it, an SE with features galore for $22,000 and a payment right where we wanted to be. We are very happy with our car and we will be keeping it for a very, very long time.
Do your self a favor and never get your car serviced here
by 05/19/2012on
I purchased a 2010 Jetta from Ken Garff Volkswagen in Orem a few months ago and have been let and shaken down ever since. It has been in for the same repair three times having the wheel bearings, the wheels and tires and finally a $12.00 clip that cost $170.00 to "diagnose" and install. Needless to say none of these issues was the problem and it turns out the whole front end of the car is falling off and will require an additional $1,500.00 to repair. Tyler in the service department on the last visit was just short of openly hostile as he tried to discourage me from even investigating why the oil alarm sounds every time I turn left, saying it would take 5 + hours and he did not have the time.
Do yourself a favor and NEVER BUY A CAR HERE
by 05/19/2012on
I purchased a 2010 Jetta from Ken Garff Volkswagen just over 5 months ago, a purchase I have been regretting since the day after. The car I purchased had a few minor issues including a "rattle" that I was assured would be taken care of at the time of sale. After waiting for nearly three hours for a "complete inspection" I drove the car home. Not a week later the rattle had not "gone away" as I was told and I had the wheel bearings replaced. Needless to say that was not the issue either. Then the wheels and tires, then a $12 dollar clip that cost $170.00 to "diagnose" and install after I had paid for a diagnosis at another repair shop and told them it needed replacing. Now I find out the rattle is the whole front end is near falling off and it will cost me another $1,500.00 to repair. The service department is only just short of hostile with the attitude that I should have bought the nearly $50.00 a month warranty if I wanted my car to run. This is on top of the fact that any time I turn left the oil alarm is activated. The diagnosis I got for this would be it would take 5+ hours to figure out what the issue was and there was not enough time. aargh!
Terrible terrible service! DO NOT TAKE YOUR CAR HERE!
by 07/23/2008on
I live in a small town almost 3 hours away from the Orem dealership. There isn't a lube shop that is change the oil well in my town because VW need to have to oil vacuumed out. I have taken my 2002 passat to the Orem dealership twice now. The first time they "hit a pothole pulling into the wash bay" well they did it in a way that when they hit it broke a piece of asphalt off the ground and it hit up under my car breaking the right side shirt. Well they replaced the side shirt, but didn't even notice that they had broken off the VW symbol in my tire. Also by gently pulling into the wash bay they completely knocked my car out of alignment. By the time I got home my tires were ruined. We called asking what they were going to do about it. They decided that it wasn't there fault. We at least wanted the alignment paid for. We were given the run around for weeks with Nathan finally we were directed to Justin Hunsaker. After dealing with him for a week he finally agreed that it was there fault and would get a check in the mail. Well we still haven't recieved a dime from them. To our own stupidity we went back again. This time we had a wedding to be at in Bountiful at 11:00. We told them that and they told us to come in early and they would try to get it done. It was a simple oil change and they check engine light was on. Well they do not have a shuttle on Saturdays so we walked to breakfast. When we came back around 9:30 they said that it wasn't done. It had oil sludge build up. Well they are they ones that have been changing the oil and that the vacuum seals were broken. They did set us up with a rental car but by the time they did it was 10:45 and the wedding was an hour way. We had 15 minutes to drive to Bountiful. So we missed the wedding. This made me really angry because they knew that we had to be there. When then called back around 4:00 to see if they were finished. To our surprise they still hadn't even started. They were unable to authorize my warranty, which I had to get a copy from the sales department for them they said they had no idea if I even had a warranty. So instead of telling me anything they just let me wait around all day. It is two weeks later and I still do not have my car. There communication is pathetic! The have never once called us the only time we find out what is going on is when we call them. My told us that it would be done within a week and my husband started to make the drive out and decided an hour into it to call and make sure. Well still nothing was done so he just turned around and wasted more gas money for nothing. We called them today and they basically told him that at 60,000 miles the car needs to have a $1000.00 of parts replaced because they will break down very soon. They want us to do it right now so the labor is only charged once. They want us to fix things right now that aren't even broken. I honestly think that this is the most crooked and dishonest dealership that I have ever dealt with. It is unreal what they have put us through in only a year and 5 months. DO NOT DO BUSINESS HERE UNLESS YOU WANT TO BE COMPLETELY RIPPED OFF!
1 Comments