Young Ford
Customer Reviews of Young Ford
Friendly
by 04/15/2022on
Very friendly staff. Easy to talk to and work with. Not pushy.
Amazing fleet service
by 02/19/2022on
Young is amazing. I called and told DJ our fleet needs, the next day i had several email quotes. With in a 4 day span we ordered 8 different trucks. There sales team is informed and patient.
Pleasant Experience
by 11/06/2021on
Very friendly service and great sales guy. Great follow through.
Great sales and service
by 10/05/2021on
Always friendly and willing to work hard to help you find the vehicle you want. This is our third straight purchase from them.
Great Dealership!
by 07/21/2021on
Travis Jeffery was great to work with. Everything was completed in a timely manner and very professional.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 star
by 06/14/2021on
Young Ford in Morgan Utah is the place to buy a new truck. Low pressure salesperson (Travis) and they didn’t low ball me in my trade. Every other dealer I’ve dealt with through the years has tried to “steal” my trade-in. I knew going in what it was worth roughly ( do your homework ahead of time) and they came to me within $500 of what I knew it was worth. Young Ford is easy to deal with and it’s a pleasure doing business with them.
Colby the tractor salesman
by 03/17/2021on
Very nice, accommodating, happy to help you guy. Did everything he said he would. Would recommend him and the dealership to others. Very positive experience.
Great experience at Young's with JD and Taylor
by 01/04/2021on
I arrived at Young's not long before they closed, not realizing how long it would take to complete the transaction. Taylor was norhing but courteous and patient throughout. JD made sure that Rex at America First would receive credit for also working on the financing, and contracted me a low interest rate. This was a great customer experience, with no high pressure tactics, and all of my questions were answered straightforwardly. This team went above and beyond, even working late, to make me a happy customer. I'm looking forward to my new truck for 2021 with no doubts or reservations.
Great Way to buy a Truck
by 08/10/2020on
Perfect dealer to buy a vehicle from. Friendly, helpful, never try to gouge you but are fair and upfront. I’ll continue to buy from The Young Automotive Group, especially Young Ford in Morgan. Chase, our sales rep was absolutely great. Ask for him
Bought a new truck and it was painless!
by 06/05/2020on
My husband and I have been to five dealers this spring trying to find a new vehicle for me. Of all of them, Young Ford was the easiest to work with. They did what they said they would do, and they didn't schedule a meeting for me to come look at a vehicle that was already sold (like one of the other dealerships did). There were no surprises, everything was transparent, and their salesman are friendly and smart, not pushy. If you go to Young Ford, ask for Tayler Karzen, he was fantastic.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 05/05/2020on
Friendly, no hassle dealership. We highly recommend Young Ford
Satisfied Customer
by 04/18/2020on
Working with Taylor Karzen was easy and dress free. He was very helpful in answering all my question and resolving and sticking point. Thanks for a pleasant experience.
First purchase at young Ford at Morgan, Utah
by 02/01/2020on
This was my first truck purchase with these folks and it was a very pleasing experience! Everyone from sales (Stewart Cantrell) to Amy in finance ( great rate) to parts and service were fantastic to work with.
Exceeded my expectations!
by 12/05/2019on
Stew at Young Ford in Morgan was amazing! The dealership has a laid back, no pressure feel. Everyone was extremely friendly, and very helpful. They make you feel like you are at home. My experience at Young Ford was very different than any other car buying experience I’ve had. This is my first Ford and I’m hooked. Thank you everyone at Young Ford in Morgan for exceeding my expectations! I highly recommend Ford in Morgan.
Sales team
by 09/27/2019on
Sales staff are very helpful and friendly. They go out of there way to treat you like king and do everything they can to help thru the process of purchasing a new vehicle. They was absolutely no pressure! The best thing if they don’t have what you want on there lot they are more then willing to get from another lot and bring it to there’s. Which gives you a lot bigger selection.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very impressed
by 07/26/2014on
I originally went to a LHM Dealer and was jerked around. My father purchased his 2013 2500 here and suggested I check them out. I was greeted by a very friendly sales staff and I ended up purchasing a 2014 Dart. I was Very Impressed with the overall experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
awsome service
by 10/10/2013on
It is well worth the drive awesome service very friendly
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
F150
by 06/20/2013on
Did not deliver on time. Did not explain or walk through features. Did not follow-through with delivering promised paperwork for refinancing. Good truck, but I wish I had purchased it elsewhere.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great Experience
by 04/05/2013on
My experience at Young Ford was Amazing!! I will never buy anywhere else.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes