Great Way to buy a Truck
by 08/10/2020on
Perfect dealer to buy a vehicle from. Friendly, helpful, never try to gouge you but are fair and upfront. I’ll continue to buy from The Young Automotive Group, especially Young Ford in Morgan. Chase, our sales rep was absolutely great. Ask for him
Bought a new truck and it was painless!
by 06/05/2020on
My husband and I have been to five dealers this spring trying to find a new vehicle for me. Of all of them, Young Ford was the easiest to work with. They did what they said they would do, and they didn't schedule a meeting for me to come look at a vehicle that was already sold (like one of the other dealerships did). There were no surprises, everything was transparent, and their salesman are friendly and smart, not pushy. If you go to Young Ford, ask for Tayler Karzen, he was fantastic.
Great service
by 05/05/2020on
Friendly, no hassle dealership. We highly recommend Young Ford
Satisfied Customer
by 04/18/2020on
Working with Taylor Karzen was easy and dress free. He was very helpful in answering all my question and resolving and sticking point. Thanks for a pleasant experience.
First purchase at young Ford at Morgan, Utah
by 02/01/2020on
This was my first truck purchase with these folks and it was a very pleasing experience! Everyone from sales (Stewart Cantrell) to Amy in finance ( great rate) to parts and service were fantastic to work with.
Exceeded my expectations!
by 12/05/2019on
Stew at Young Ford in Morgan was amazing! The dealership has a laid back, no pressure feel. Everyone was extremely friendly, and very helpful. They make you feel like you are at home. My experience at Young Ford was very different than any other car buying experience I’ve had. This is my first Ford and I’m hooked. Thank you everyone at Young Ford in Morgan for exceeding my expectations! I highly recommend Ford in Morgan.
Sales team
by 09/27/2019on
Sales staff are very helpful and friendly. They go out of there way to treat you like king and do everything they can to help thru the process of purchasing a new vehicle. They was absolutely no pressure! The best thing if they don’t have what you want on there lot they are more then willing to get from another lot and bring it to there’s. Which gives you a lot bigger selection.
Very impressed
by 07/26/2014on
I originally went to a LHM Dealer and was jerked around. My father purchased his 2013 2500 here and suggested I check them out. I was greeted by a very friendly sales staff and I ended up purchasing a 2014 Dart. I was Very Impressed with the overall experience.
awsome service
by 10/10/2013on
It is well worth the drive awesome service very friendly
F150
by 06/20/2013on
Did not deliver on time. Did not explain or walk through features. Did not follow-through with delivering promised paperwork for refinancing. Good truck, but I wish I had purchased it elsewhere.
Great Experience
by 04/05/2013on
My experience at Young Ford was Amazing!! I will never buy anywhere else.