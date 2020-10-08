Young Ford

570 E 525 N, Morgan, UT 84050
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Young Ford

5.0
Overall Rating
(7)
Recommend: Yes (7) No (0)
sales Rating

Great Way to buy a Truck

by B Nielson on 08/10/2020

Perfect dealer to buy a vehicle from. Friendly, helpful, never try to gouge you but are fair and upfront. I’ll continue to buy from The Young Automotive Group, especially Young Ford in Morgan. Chase, our sales rep was absolutely great. Ask for him

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

sales Rating

Bought a new truck and it was painless!

by Shelanns on 06/05/2020

My husband and I have been to five dealers this spring trying to find a new vehicle for me. Of all of them, Young Ford was the easiest to work with. They did what they said they would do, and they didn't schedule a meeting for me to come look at a vehicle that was already sold (like one of the other dealerships did). There were no surprises, everything was transparent, and their salesman are friendly and smart, not pushy. If you go to Young Ford, ask for Tayler Karzen, he was fantastic.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great service

by Cameron on 05/05/2020

Friendly, no hassle dealership. We highly recommend Young Ford

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Satisfied Customer

by F250 on 04/18/2020

Working with Taylor Karzen was easy and dress free. He was very helpful in answering all my question and resolving and sticking point. Thanks for a pleasant experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

First purchase at young Ford at Morgan, Utah

by First purchase at young ford on 02/01/2020

This was my first truck purchase with these folks and it was a very pleasing experience! Everyone from sales (Stewart Cantrell) to Amy in finance ( great rate) to parts and service were fantastic to work with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Exceeded my expectations!

by Amy Phippen on 12/05/2019

Stew at Young Ford in Morgan was amazing! The dealership has a laid back, no pressure feel. Everyone was extremely friendly, and very helpful. They make you feel like you are at home. My experience at Young Ford was very different than any other car buying experience I’ve had. This is my first Ford and I’m hooked. Thank you everyone at Young Ford in Morgan for exceeding my expectations! I highly recommend Ford in Morgan.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Sales team

by Nathan k on 09/27/2019

Sales staff are very helpful and friendly. They go out of there way to treat you like king and do everything they can to help thru the process of purchasing a new vehicle. They was absolutely no pressure! The best thing if they don’t have what you want on there lot they are more then willing to get from another lot and bring it to there’s. Which gives you a lot bigger selection.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Very impressed

by cameronk on 07/26/2014

I originally went to a LHM Dealer and was jerked around. My father purchased his 2013 2500 here and suggested I check them out. I was greeted by a very friendly sales staff and I ended up purchasing a 2014 Dart. I was Very Impressed with the overall experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

awsome service

by hunt4fishin on 10/10/2013

It is well worth the drive awesome service very friendly

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

F150

by stc2 on 06/20/2013

Did not deliver on time. Did not explain or walk through features. Did not follow-through with delivering promised paperwork for refinancing. Good truck, but I wish I had purchased it elsewhere.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
sales Rating

Great Experience

by JkayJ on 04/05/2013

My experience at Young Ford was Amazing!! I will never buy anywhere else.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
