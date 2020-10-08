sales Rating

My husband and I have been to five dealers this spring trying to find a new vehicle for me. Of all of them, Young Ford was the easiest to work with. They did what they said they would do, and they didn't schedule a meeting for me to come look at a vehicle that was already sold (like one of the other dealerships did). There were no surprises, everything was transparent, and their salesman are friendly and smart, not pushy. If you go to Young Ford, ask for Tayler Karzen, he was fantastic. Read more