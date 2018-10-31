sales Rating

Had a great experience with this dealership. I had no idea they were even selling Volkswagens in the Logan area. What a treat to find their website and an even greater one to work with them. I'm an avid Volkswagen owner/fan and knew, more or less, what I wanted to buy. Danny and Carson were great to work with. They listened and did not try to talk us into purchasing something we didn't want. Together, we found my wife's "dream" car and they helped make it happen. The financing and care given us was terrific. These guys are young, but along with that comes an enthusiasm that is infectious. I'll definitely be back to buy another Volkswagen when it's MY turn to get my next car. Read more