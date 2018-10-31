When I heard there was finally a Volkswagen dealership in Logan I was a little bit hesitant to buy a car there. I had always purchased my Jettas from Salt Lake dealerships. Boy was I pleasantly surprised. The service was above and beyond anything I had experienced before. Johnnie worked tirelessly to find me the car I wanted at the right price that fit my budget. I will never go anywhere else. Thank you for the awesome customer service you guys are great!!!
I purchased a new set of tires from Murdock Volkswagen. Guy Baldwin gave me a great price and had it done quickly. He and the technicians are very friendly and a pleasure to work with. I will definitely used this dealership for future service visits.
First, it is very difficult to get any email responses from this dealership, not sure why they have any email option listed to be honest. Second, please be wary of the finance department, there is a scam nationwide at dealerships where they have you sign the paperwork for your vehicle, then a few days later tell you that the original financing fell through and that they need you to come sign some new finance papers. This is what happened to me with this dealership, of course the secondary financing paperwork was for a higher interest rate and with an institution that I now have to create a new account at.
Had a great experience with this dealership. I had no idea they were even selling Volkswagens in the Logan area. What a treat to find their website and an even greater one to work with them.
I'm an avid Volkswagen owner/fan and knew, more or less, what I wanted to buy. Danny and Carson were great to work with. They listened and did not try to talk us into purchasing something we didn't want. Together, we found my wife's "dream" car and they helped make it happen. The financing and care given us was terrific.
These guys are young, but along with that comes an enthusiasm that is infectious. I'll definitely be back to buy another Volkswagen when it's MY turn to get my next car.
Murdock Volkswagen is part of a team of family owned and operated dealerships in Northern Utah. Ben Murdock serves the community's automotive needs as the onsite General Manager, making himself available to his customers and ensuring the team delivers on its No Regrets promise. The Murdocks have sold cars in Cache Valley since 2008 with high customer satisfaction marks from the auto manufacturers they represent and online automotive review sites.
Murdock Volkswagen offers a No Regrets experience to every customer, every day with lifetime car washes and safety inspections, volume pricing, and peace of mind warranty coverage.
For years, Murdock dealerships in Cache Valley have supported local educators with grants and complimentary vehicle leases to a Teacher of the Year, selected by members of the school district.
