Murdock Volkswagen of Logan

3131 N Main St, Logan, UT 84341
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Murdock Volkswagen of Logan

4.5
Overall Rating
(2)
Recommend: Yes (2) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

I got the car that I wanted, and felt that I got a good deal!

by BobbyRo on 10/31/2018

I got the car that I wanted, and felt that I got a good deal!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

sales Rating

Lease

by Elizabeth1989 on 03/29/2019

I liked how they worked with me an my husband. They are friendly there they donât make you feel bad. Love the car we got. First time leasing so I loved that they explained ever little detail.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

sales Rating

AWESOME DEALERSHIP

by Hess888 on 08/18/2018

Wonderful to do business with Murdock Volkswagen of Logan. Very professional, will buy from them again.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

The best!!!

by lindsays1 on 01/26/2018

They were all ever professional and very helpful when buying my car!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

2017 Jetta

by HaleyKT on 12/06/2017

Best people to work with, best car, best price! I love this place!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

No need to travel out of the Valley!

by Leaf0137 on 11/21/2017

When I heard there was finally a Volkswagen dealership in Logan I was a little bit hesitant to buy a car there. I had always purchased my Jettas from Salt Lake dealerships. Boy was I pleasantly surprised. The service was above and beyond anything I had experienced before. Johnnie worked tirelessly to find me the car I wanted at the right price that fit my budget. I will never go anywhere else. Thank you for the awesome customer service you guys are great!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great guys!

by UTskier on 10/30/2017

We had a great experience with the sales, financing and service reps at Murdock VW. Everyone we spoke to was friendly, helpful, patient and knowledgeable.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

2 Comments

service Rating

Amazing!

by danny_brian on 02/27/2016

Service department was amazing. Fast, efficient, and honest. I would recommend this place for your next service! and I plan on buying my next car from Murdock Volkswagen.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Fast & Friendly Service

by scott271 on 02/24/2016

I purchased a new set of tires from Murdock Volkswagen. Guy Baldwin gave me a great price and had it done quickly. He and the technicians are very friendly and a pleasure to work with. I will definitely used this dealership for future service visits.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
sales Rating

Be careful of scams

by emtaseni on 11/24/2015

First, it is very difficult to get any email responses from this dealership, not sure why they have any email option listed to be honest. Second, please be wary of the finance department, there is a scam nationwide at dealerships where they have you sign the paperwork for your vehicle, then a few days later tell you that the original financing fell through and that they need you to come sign some new finance papers. This is what happened to me with this dealership, of course the secondary financing paperwork was for a higher interest rate and with an institution that I now have to create a new account at.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Terrific car buying experience.

by VW_lover_in_ID on 07/25/2015

Had a great experience with this dealership. I had no idea they were even selling Volkswagens in the Logan area. What a treat to find their website and an even greater one to work with them. I'm an avid Volkswagen owner/fan and knew, more or less, what I wanted to buy. Danny and Carson were great to work with. They listened and did not try to talk us into purchasing something we didn't want. Together, we found my wife's "dream" car and they helped make it happen. The financing and care given us was terrific. These guys are young, but along with that comes an enthusiasm that is infectious. I'll definitely be back to buy another Volkswagen when it's MY turn to get my next car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Thanks for everything!

by Paula_Z on 01/16/2015

Love the personal service. Alex was great. (& very patient) Thanks to everyone!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

2 Comments

about our dealership

Murdock Volkswagen is part of a team of family owned and operated dealerships in Northern Utah. Ben Murdock serves the community's automotive needs as the onsite General Manager, making himself available to his customers and ensuring the team delivers on its No Regrets promise. The Murdocks have sold cars in Cache Valley since 2008 with high customer satisfaction marks from the auto manufacturers they represent and online automotive review sites.

what sets us apart
Murdock Volkswagen offers a No Regrets experience to every customer, every day with lifetime car washes and safety inspections, volume pricing, and peace of mind warranty coverage.
For years, Murdock dealerships in Cache Valley have supported local educators with grants and complimentary vehicle leases to a Teacher of the Year, selected by members of the school district.
Google Map
Amenities
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Express Service
Customer Lounge Area

