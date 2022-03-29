Customer Reviews of DeMontrond Hyundai
Excellent
by 03/29/2022on
Working with Tony Victoria was an absolute pleasure! Tony is exceptionally patient; I never felt pressured to make a decision, and most importantly, a professional - who knows the car business inside and out. The buying process of my new 2022 Palisade took about 4-months. The best part was that Tony stayed in touch with me the entire time, making the buying experience even more enjoyable. I highly recommend talking to Tony if you consider buying a new or used automobile.
Unprecedented times trying to purchase a vehicle
by 03/25/2022on
I had an awesome experience working with Tony Victoria on the sales team. Tony kept me informed of the status of the Genesis GV80 that I was waiting for delivery. The vehicle delivery date was pushed out several times, and Tony would contact me, to advise me of the new status/delivery date. After several months of no delivery, I decided to wait a couple of months and see if the supply chain issues, chip shortages and lack of drivers improves. I will reach out to Tony again, when things settle a bit. I appreciated of the attention to details and the communication I received working with Tony
I love my new car and Stephen my salesman
by 03/17/2022on
Stephen did a fabulous job getting me into my new car! I did not feel pressured or cheated. I’m very satisfied with all my interactions at DeMontrond.
No Pressure
by 03/11/2022on
Nice team. No high pressure tactics.
Exactly the help you want
by 03/09/2022on
Called around and found out most dealerships in the Houston area are adding fees they don’t tell you about unless you ask first or find out in the end. Demontrond does not. Justin was helpful and courteous and understand and helped us get into the car we wanted and the one we could afford. If you are looking for something and hate the BS, go see these guys. They will treat you very good
DEMONTROND IS THE BEST HYUNDAI DEALERSHIP IN THE HOUSTON AREA!!
by 01/16/2022on
The management and sales team were a breath of fresh air from the other Hyundai dealerships we visited from Baytown, Houston and Clear Lake. All the others, Clear Lake (Big Star) especially, ran the "bait and switch" with the best of them. Quentin Colelli was our salesman at DeMontrond and he was very professional, helpful, knowledgable and attentive. From the beginning he was upfront with complete pricing structure on the vehicle we were interested in, which was thousands less than the other dealerships visited. This is a dealership, from sales all the way up to management, that takes care of the customer whether or not they purchase a vehicle or just want to see and test the latest models. If you're in the market for a new Hyundai, DeMontrond is the dealership you should use to make that purchase!
The Best New Car Purchase Experience!!
by 01/01/2022on
The entire Group at DeMontrond in Texas City made the purchase of my 2022 Hyundai Kona an absolutely a pleasant experience. Prior to going to DeMontrond in Texas City I went to three Hyundai Dealers in Conroe and Houston - I had a horrific experience with these dealers marking adding $4000.00 to $7000.00 to the MSRP and pushing dealer add ons adding thousands more to the purchase price!! DeMontrond was a breath of fresh air being totally honest and including a warranty forever on my new 2022 Hyundai Kona! I will refer everyone who comments on my new Hyundai to DeMontrond in Texas City! It was a long drive from my home in Magnolia Texas but worth every mile of the trip.
Tony V
by 12/07/2021on
Tony V in texas city did an amazing job for me. Great deal, efficient and professional. Thanks for everything!
Awesome experience!!!
by 11/02/2021on
I had a wonderful experience purchasing my first Hyundai this past Saturday. I felt really relaxed and not pressured at all to purchase the vehicle. Steven Cueva was very thorough with questions regarding the vehicle and sales process. He was very professional, attentive, knowledgeable and polite. I would highly recommend his services and I’m very happy I purchased a vehicle with him. Give him a call!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Palisade purchase
by 10/11/2021on
Purchased a new Palisade from Demontrond Hyundai last week. Salesman Javier Cavazos was great. Not pushy but very helpful. The rest of the staff was very polite and helpful as well. Would definitely consider purchasing another vehicle from them in the future.
Great experience!
by 08/22/2021on
I was very satisfied with my experience at DeMontrond Hyundai this past week. Mark Booth was very knowledgeable and friendly. He answered all my questions to my satisfaction. I never felt pressured or hurried. I would recommend this dealership and Mark Booth for a hassle free experience. Tarik Lopez in finance was extremely helpful as well. I'm loving my new Santa Fe! Dianna Baker
Stephen Cueva is one of the best sales guys I've ever come across.
by 08/18/2021on
We were actually very fortunate the way we arrived at DeMontrond Hyundai. We first went to Ron Carter Hyundai because they told us they had two of the 2022 Tucson Hybrids ready for us to test drive. After making the trip out there, which was far, we found out that was a lie and just a tactic to get us in the dealership. That place was a madhouse, overcrowded and charging an absurd amount extra for the market shortage. We quickly walked out and found DeMontrond Hyundai to be the next closest dealership. Spoke to Stephen on the phone and he was honest from the beginning telling us everything that is advertised at his dealership and grabbed the key for the car we wanted to be ready for when we arrived. And sure enough he greeted us with the key in his hand and we got to test driving our car right away. He was professional and patient with us. We never felt pushed or uncomfortable when dealing with him. We are so happy with our new car! Thank you Stephen!
So happy with my new Elantra!
by 08/12/2021on
Tony was absolutely excellent to work with. He was knowledgeable, friendly, and professional. Completely no pressure interaction, and I would recommend him and this dealership to anyone!
Great car purchasing experience!
by 07/10/2021on
We are so glad that we made the drive to this dealership. Tony Victoria was so helpful when looking to buy at DeMontrond Hyundai. He was so personable, patient and got us through the process of purchasing my daughter’s car very smoothly! My daughter loves her Venue! Thank you!
Wonderful
by 07/08/2021on
Justin was wonderful. He was real and not pushy. He answered all my questions and was very attentive to us. I would highly recommend you dealing with him if you are looking for a new vehicle. GIVE HIM A CALL!!!!!
Great salesman with no gimmicks!
by 07/03/2021on
I'm not interested in the stereotypical car salesman "let me make you a great deal, but I have to get my boss to approve MULTIPLE TIMES" back and forth nonsense that I had received at a different Hyundai dealership earlier in the week. I received nothing but professionalism from James Anderson, our salesman. I told him exactly what I wanted and there was no back and forth (or thousands of dollars of mark-up on the MSRP!) I purchased my new 2022 Santa Fe at a fair price with no issues. Our finance gentleman, Tariq (apologies if I misspelled his name), was great, as well! A big FIVE STARS to DeMontrond Hyundai and James!
The best salesperson I ever experienced.
by 06/26/2021on
The salesperson was so helpful. He was willing to help you with every question you have. I feel no pressure on buying my car there.
First Car Purchase
by 06/10/2021on
First things first, as soon as I walked in, I was approached by a salesperson named Javier Cavazos. He treated my family and I with respect and treated me like an actual customer. He didn’t display any sign of disrespected towards me because of my age nor gender like other dealerships. A little side note, this was my THIRD dealership I’ve visited (not Hyundai) and the other two dealerships I visited were trying to make an “easy” sale and kept trying to push me into a car I DIDN’T want. Mr. Javier took his time and made me feel like a valued customer. He explained every detail to me about the vehicles he presented to me. Mr. Javier went above and beyond and impacted my life by helping me close on my very first vehicle. I will forever be grateful.
Worth The Further Drive And Traffic!
by 05/31/2021on
After having a bad experience at Ron Carter Hyundai, I drove South another 20 minutes and ended up at De Montrond Hyundai, Mr. Tony Victoria was awesome, along with the lady in Finance. I'll definitely be back to buy my next vehicle!
Syed Rocks!
by 04/25/2021on
Syed provided excellent customer service and the best car buying experience we have ever had.
Great experience!!!
by 04/09/2021on
Justin Mata helped us purchase a new Genesis. He was wonderful to work with and I would highly recommend him.
