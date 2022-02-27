All American Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of San Angelo
Customer Reviews of All American Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of San Angelo
Way to go Coach!
by 02/27/2022on
Had the product I was looking for and was able to complete the transaction without all the usual haggling. Coach was the sales rep who answered my initial call and had everything arranged when I arrived. We were able to agree on a price and do 90% by phone! Awesome sales experience with a sales rep who took the time to get to know me. Way to go Coach!
Service and parts
by 03/11/2022on
Service and parts depts are very friendly and knowledgeable.
1 Comments
Awesome Service
by 03/10/2022on
Alex was very personable and ensured my vehicle was repaired in a timely manner....even more I like Alex's attitude - always a smile on his face!!!!
1 Comments
Fast oil change
by 03/05/2022on
If you get there early in the morning, the oil change is pretty fast
1 Comments
I will definitely buy another vehicle here again!
by 02/23/2022on
It went very smooth. This was the easiest new vehicle purchase I have ever experienced and I have purchased quite a few new vehicles. :)
Great place. Great team.
by 02/17/2022on
Cody Clements always goes out of his way to work with us. We have been buying our vehicles from him for over 10 years. We wouldn’t go anywhere else. The rest of the staff was also. Very friendly and helpful.
Great Service Experience
by 01/30/2022on
It was prompt. Eddie was so nice and courteous.
5 star + service
by 01/20/2022on
Daniel, the Sales Mgr, is who I worked with. I found the jeep I wanted in transit to Odessa, and Daniel was able to work out a trade. He kept me posted daily on the status, worked with me on my trade, and even came in on his day off when he got notified it made it to Odessa so he could get his driver sent to get it. These are attributes that go above and beyond a typical sale. These are things that make you want to keep doing business with them.
Best dealership to do business
by 01/05/2022on
Customer service and Huge inventory
All American Buying Experience
by 12/24/2021on
Oscar immediately responded to my inquiry about a specific vehicle of interest to me. He clearly articulated the information that I needed to provide him and confirmed when he had received it. He made me feel like I was his only client throughout the entire sales process, including delivery. Bryan, from Finance, made the paperwork and registration process painless and displayed a friendly and professional attitude through delivery.
Experience
by 11/30/2021on
Coach Eubank was great throughout the entire process.
!
by 11/21/2021on
Quick courteous and friendly
Owner
by 11/03/2021on
Pleasant people, efficient service, quality product.
Billy Frazier
by 11/01/2021on
Ease of scheduling & efficiency.
Mrs. Susan Campbell
by 11/01/2021on
Quick service and completely satisfied.
oil change
by 10/22/2021on
very good experience they were done with my oil change quickly
Great service
by 10/07/2021on
The communication and turn around was excellent.
Fast service
by 09/26/2021on
Eddie was friendly and knowledgeable! The service was fast and efficient.
Lonestar Dodge Pickup purchase in San Angelo Texas
by 09/09/2021on
Everyone worked hard to see to our needs. They worked hard to go above other dealerships we had seen to be sure they out performed them. Everyone was polite and friendly and willing to share personal information about their experiences with Chrysler products.
All American Service Department
by 07/31/2021on
Your service department (Eddie) did a great job of correcting our problem & getting us back on the road to start our vacation.
Purchased a vehicle here and went back for regular service.
by 06/17/2021on
Quick service when I arrived a little early. Great attitudes and friendly customer service.
