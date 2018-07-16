Lithia Hyundai of Odessa
Great buy
by 07/16/2018on
Staff is professional and friendly; everything was explained throughly. The suv I purchased is great and has more perks than I expected.
Excellent Customer Service
by 04/06/2016on
Excellence in finding, processing and driving away with 100% satisfaction. Sales person and financial person were very professional. I would recommend this dealership to anyone interested in buying a Hyundai
Great Service
by 01/26/2016on
I just want to say ya'll have a great salesman Maurilio Gardea was on top of everything. He helped me get into a car I was looking for and even better. He explained how everything worked in the vehicle told me things I didn't even know about it. He stayed late with me till after 9pm to make sure I was satisfied. He had his day off the next the day and still went up there to meet me to finish up my paperwork when I was ready. Not a lot of people would of done that. I'm loving my new vehicle and will be back in the future to do business with him again. His manager that finished our paperwork was also very friendly and explained everything I was signing and made sure I didn't have any questions.
2016 Elantra purchase
by 07/22/2015on
The salesperson was easy to work with. It was a no nonsense process. Purchasing a vehicle should be a smooth and simple to understand. This purchase was just that. Thank you
New Tucson!
by 04/06/2015on
Very pleased with our new vehicle and we really appreciated our salesperson Denise Hanson. She was very pleasant and very helpful. We could not have asked for better attention to our needs. Definitely a good experience. We also are very happy with the Tucson.
Amazing sales
by 02/18/2015on
Lithia Hyundai of Odessa is a great place to buy! They are so friendly and have great respect for their customers! The salesman also was great! I told him kind of what I was looking for and had many diferent cars picked out before I arrived!
Great dealership!
by 10/13/2011on
I read the other review for this dealership, and found that my experience was quite the opposite. It sounds to me as if he was just unwilling to be understanding of the situation with the dealer. Anyway, my experience: My salesman, Chris, was well-educated on the cars and the warranties. He wasn't pushy, and showed me all of the features of my Hyundai Accent, and was very thorough. The paperwork for getting quotes was fast, and we heard back from the banks quickly. Previous experiences have shown me that many places will intentionally stall so that you lose the will to negotiate over the price, but not here. The finance manager, Joey, was a good guy who walked me and my father, step by step, through all of the numbers. He explained everything very well, and asked us if we had questions after every figure was discussed, and was able to answer them. We finished everything quickly and painlessly. If you're considering buying a new car, check these guys out. They may be one of the smaller dealerships in the area, but they have great service.
Very disappointing experience-the worst car buying experience in Odessa, Tx
by 03/18/2010on
My wife and I visited this dealership on Saturday, March 13th this year and we agreed on the price. We signed all the papers and were congratulated by the guy in the financing department for buying 2010 Genesis. The salesman promised that he would give me a call the following Monday about the new car. He was supposed to make all the arrangements to get this car from Hyundai dealership in Plano, Tx. We have the VIN on all the documents. When I called the sales person on Tuesday I was told that every thing was fine and on schedule. I got a call from the sales person to inform me that there was a problem in getting the car from the other dealership. He said that he was undercut by the other dealer. He did not even offer an apology or credible explanation. He wasted 4 hours of our very precious time! Anyone from Permian Basin area should stay away from this dealership because I find them [violative content deleted].