Don’t buy and throw your money. POOR service by GM. He doesn’t CARE
by 06/19/2021on
Don’t waste your money here, they are terrible with customer service, GM Jakob will fix nothing and won’t call you ever to resolve any issue. We dealt with a very severe problem, and he doesn’t care. Manny was the spirit of Cadillac Bert Ogden, they messed up by replacing him with some guy who could give to craps about customer satisfaction and selling junk 2021 Escalade and not resolving an issue to help me and my family. I’m beyond upset and will never purchase anything with them again!!
Manager
by 05/10/2019on
Very nice atmosphere and attractive attitude. All the staff is very friendly and knowledgeable..Enrique and Marylou are always great
Manager
by 04/09/2019on
Excellent experience . Marylou is very knowledgeable and courteous
At the bottom of their list after you've made the purchase
by 12/06/2018on
Still waiting on parts that were missing from my Cadillac Escalade. It's been quite some time since I've been trying to get the parts that were missing from my truck when I purchased it. Overall experience was just average due to lack of attention two missing parts.
Failed to Honor Warranty: Buyer Beware
by 01/31/2017on
They failed to honor a warrant on service that they provided a mere 9 months ago, forcing me to pay all the labor at a much more reputable Cadillac dealership many miles away. I demonstrated that there was extreme negligence and lake of care in the repair of my vehicle and was told that they weren't going to make it right. Don't buy or service here unless you are prepared to battle for the warranty you are paying for (even then, you might still lose because the Service Department Manager, Lupe doesn't care.) Abysmal.
Terrible and Incompetent
by 01/08/2016on
I purchased a 2015 Cadillac Escalade from Bert Ogden on 12/8/15. I gave them a $5,000 deposit prior to that. I must say that Bert Ogden is the most incompetent dealership I have ever encountered and I buy a LOT of vehicles. They have yet to provide a white slip or evidence of title and it has been a month. They quit returning emails two weeks ago and have been completely non responsive. Neither myself or my bank can get any updates from them. They fumbled the ball many times throughout the process and now they have gone completely absent. As such, we have a trade in vehicle that has not been paid off, a new vehicle with out of date plates, and a $5,000 deposit that has yet to be returned. All of this coupled with a total lack of care, consideration, and most importantly lack of communication. They have made every mistake in the book and are now hiding with their tail between their legs. I have purchased 8 vehicles from other dealers since this purchase and have already received white slips and title work on every one of them. It makes me wonder how in the world bert Ogden can stay in business. The customer support is the worst I have ever experienced and so is their level of competency, professionalism, and honesty. I would never recommend them to anyone at all. They are a disaster in every way.
