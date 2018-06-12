sales Rating

I purchased a 2015 Cadillac Escalade from Bert Ogden on 12/8/15. I gave them a $5,000 deposit prior to that. I must say that Bert Ogden is the most incompetent dealership I have ever encountered and I buy a LOT of vehicles. They have yet to provide a white slip or evidence of title and it has been a month. They quit returning emails two weeks ago and have been completely non responsive. Neither myself or my bank can get any updates from them. They fumbled the ball many times throughout the process and now they have gone completely absent. As such, we have a trade in vehicle that has not been paid off, a new vehicle with out of date plates, and a $5,000 deposit that has yet to be returned. All of this coupled with a total lack of care, consideration, and most importantly lack of communication. They have made every mistake in the book and are now hiding with their tail between their legs. I have purchased 8 vehicles from other dealers since this purchase and have already received white slips and title work on every one of them. It makes me wonder how in the world bert Ogden can stay in business. The customer support is the worst I have ever experienced and so is their level of competency, professionalism, and honesty. I would never recommend them to anyone at all. They are a disaster in every way. Read more