Customer Reviews of Spikes Ford
Car purchase
by 04/04/2022on
Jessie Garcia was our salesman and he is absolutely the best, he was very patient and reliable…he helped make our purchase smooth and comforting; I am very happy with my new car!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Spikes Ford for great service after the sale
by 04/08/2022on
Very happy with service at Spikes, service writers are always very courteous and go beyond the norm to make sure my vehicle is completed on time and done right.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service
by 04/01/2022on
Everything was done in a timely manner and they bent over backwards for to get the repairs done
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service work
by 03/28/2022on
The service writer was great very friendly, most of the work was done but the inconvience of having to bring the vehicle back is unacceptable for something that should have been done that day. If your vehicle is schedule for a certain time it should be worked on at that start time.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Excellant
by 03/24/2022on
Diana was very helpful and always responsed to our questions on my vehicle very nice person.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Equipment specialist
by 03/24/2022on
Dianna was very helpful and patient on getting my issue resolved . Dianna always kept me updated on the progress of my repair excellent customer service .
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Spikes motor co
by 03/21/2022on
Excellent!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Oil change and tire rotation
by 03/07/2022on
Great customer service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Owner
by 03/03/2022on
Very smooth with no hassles
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service department
by 03/03/2022on
Every bad Service at the service department especially Pete I will nerve take my truck or any vehicle back to spike ford in mission tx
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Exceptional Service
by 03/02/2022on
The staff are committed to achieve customer service at the highest level. There care package that is offered is top rated.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Not happy customer
by 03/02/2022on
Joanna jaimez didn’t call to give a price just did it the job, very rude lady looks like she doesn’t like her job. Lost a family not going back and telling everyone what happened there 😡
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Ron
by 02/28/2022on
Joanna from Spikes Ford was very courteous and professional. I was able to enjoy fresh coffee with a donut while I waited briefly for my vehicle to be serviced. I will continue to be a loyal customer and recommend everyone I know to have their vehicle serviced here.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
customer
by 02/18/2022on
My salesman Orlando was so professional with many years of experience and made us feel right at home. and then there was Hugo, our finance manager who was very patient and explained everything to use, i highly recommend both of these gentleman and from 1 to 10, these guys earned an 11 from mw, thank you guys.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Rey Cedillo
by 02/11/2022on
It was awesome. They took there time and the vehicle was ready. Judy had everything handle before she approached me with the repair.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Oil change
by 02/09/2022on
Service is great as always, though now an oil change is $153…. Used to be $100… inflation? Lets go Brandon
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
SPIKE’S
by 01/31/2022on
Quick & fast & courteous
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1st oil change
by 01/28/2022on
I was very pleased with spikes ford Mobile service. I will use them again for all my oil change needs. Not a ding on customer service or care but I wish they would include a tire rotation.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ford F-150 Oil Change
by 01/25/2022on
Always excellent service! Thank you for listening to my concerns and needs.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Owner
by 01/21/2022on
5000 mile oil change
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Purchasing new vehicle
by 01/21/2022on
Great experience overall with the process of purchasing a new vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes