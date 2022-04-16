1 out of 5 stars service Rating

I brought my vehicle to Big Star Ford because I trusted the expertise that accompanies ford brand, but I was gravely mistaken. I feel like the service team was just shooting in the dark and charging me for their experimentation. I paid over $600 in diagnostic fees and I trusted that a complete diagnosis would be performed, but instead they took that money found some surface level stuff and led me to believe that if I paid the quoted price that my vehicle would be fixed. My original initial estimate was about 5-6K by the time everything was said and done the cost was up to 13K. They kept my vehicle for over a month and when I got it back it was actually in worst condition than when I dropped it off at Big Star Ford. After a month of them having my vehicle, I came to pick it up and before I could drive it off the lot my check engine light was back on, and the vehicle would not go over 50 MPH. I would think that after they made a repair someone would confirm that the repair actually fixed the problem. This obviously did not occur. A week later I came back to pick up my vehicle again and found that now my radio and rear-view camera were no longer working. I requested that someone look at it and I was told that my only option was to leave the vehicle for what I can only assume would be at least another week and a couple thousand more dollars. After being fed up I took my vehicle and left with no radio, no rear view camera, and the with the root cause never being addressed. I paid Big Star Ford over 8K and I feel as though I was taken advantage of. I was baited in with the low estimate and then once I was already locked in and had no other options they started finding things to repair all while never getting to the root cause. This was the worst service experience, and I will do what I can to ensure that they don’t take advantage of anyone else in the same manner that they took advantage of me. DO NOT HAVE YOUR VEHICLE SERVICED AT BIG STAR FORD!!! Read more