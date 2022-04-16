Skip to main content
Big Star Ford

17717 South Fwy 288, Manvel, TX 77578
Today 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
1.0
Overall Rating
1 out of 5 stars(179)
Recommend: Yes (0) No (1)
179 Reviews
1 out of 5 starsservice Rating

DO NOT HAVE YOUR VEHICLE SERVICED AT BIG STAR FORD!!!

by Valor Thomas on 04/16/2022

I brought my vehicle to Big Star Ford because I trusted the expertise that accompanies ford brand, but I was gravely mistaken. I feel like the service team was just shooting in the dark and charging me for their experimentation. I paid over $600 in diagnostic fees and I trusted that a complete diagnosis would be performed, but instead they took that money found some surface level stuff and led me to believe that if I paid the quoted price that my vehicle would be fixed. My original initial estimate was about 5-6K by the time everything was said and done the cost was up to 13K. They kept my vehicle for over a month and when I got it back it was actually in worst condition than when I dropped it off at Big Star Ford. After a month of them having my vehicle, I came to pick it up and before I could drive it off the lot my check engine light was back on, and the vehicle would not go over 50 MPH. I would think that after they made a repair someone would confirm that the repair actually fixed the problem. This obviously did not occur. A week later I came back to pick up my vehicle again and found that now my radio and rear-view camera were no longer working. I requested that someone look at it and I was told that my only option was to leave the vehicle for what I can only assume would be at least another week and a couple thousand more dollars. After being fed up I took my vehicle and left with no radio, no rear view camera, and the with the root cause never being addressed. I paid Big Star Ford over 8K and I feel as though I was taken advantage of. I was baited in with the low estimate and then once I was already locked in and had no other options they started finding things to repair all while never getting to the root cause. This was the worst service experience, and I will do what I can to ensure that they don’t take advantage of anyone else in the same manner that they took advantage of me. DO NOT HAVE YOUR VEHICLE SERVICED AT BIG STAR FORD!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great service

by Chandler on 10/24/2018

The service was great thanks everyone for Workin with me to get me in a new car that I do enjoy!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Biggest Star in Texas

by RodWilliams14 on 10/21/2018

Kirstin and Jacques are simply the best! Seamless buying experience with great customer service unlike any experience with car sales specialist. We will be loyal customers to Big Star Ford for a long time because of the service they provided us.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Purchased 2018 f-250 platinum

by RichmondHadi on 10/21/2018

Very honest, humble and friendly staff and management. Gave me the best $$ for my trade and the lowest interest on my new truck. Thank you Joaquis Davidson,Clay, Buzz, MaX M, JR and Mr Law!!! Thank you, A Hadi

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Buying my husbands dream truck

by Lindsey1988 on 10/10/2018

Derek, and the sales manager were quick to give us a good, and fair deal after driving over 30 minutes to look at one of their trucks posted online. Even though the price was more on the window sticker, than it was online Derek spoke to his manager and honored the online price. Definitely recommending Big Star Ford, and Derek to my family, and friends.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Customer Service

by GinaRich on 10/09/2018

My car buying experience from the sales manager, sales consultant and even the finance manager was a good one! I loved their teamwork and customer service! I would refer my family and friends.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best Experience Buying a Car

by MeganMart on 10/09/2018

Matt did an awesome job finding just the right vehicle to match the features I wanted and budget. He did everything he could to expedite the process due to a time crunch including helping detail the car himself. Matt is first class service all the way.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New Mustang Purchase

by ChristiO on 10/07/2018

Great experience with knowledgeable people. Customer Service is great!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best experience in a long time

by Aggie0308 on 10/05/2018

I have purchased several new vehicles and I have never had a better experience. The sales staff was very friendly and not pushy at all. When they did not have what I wanted, they special ordered for me and the price came in as if it had been sitting on their lot. And they gave me a very fair value for my trade-in. No high cost add-ones. No last-minute sales pitch for extended warranties. Overall, fantastic!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Absolutely amazing dealership and staff!

by Awillis15 on 09/29/2018

I went to Big Star Ford, to purchase a vehicle. Everyone was so helpful and our salesman helped me pick the best vehicle suited for my kids and I. Every interaction we had with the employees, was kind and we felt right at home. My entire family will not go everywhere else for vehicles. I highly recommend this location for their staff and inventory.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Totally wonderfull experience

by DiannKollman on 09/26/2018

The service coordinators, Greg and Renee were so considerate and kind. Raymond who was my sales associate is the best salesman I have interacted with. He heard what I wanted, offered what could meet my wants and we came to a sale. The finance team worked hard for me realizing I my credit and my plans for final pay off. And I love my escape!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Big thanks to Rick and Alfred at Big Star Ford for helping me with my Truck

by DANNY_LE on 09/25/2018

The guys at Big Star Ford are awesome. Very patient and accomodating to my search for the perfect F150 Truck. U guys were transperant and great at explaining what i needed to know. Will definitely make referrals in the future.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Satisfied customers

by Happywford on 09/24/2018

Smooth sale, easy close. Quick responses and no pressure. Very happy

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent experience

by Jeremy_B on 09/24/2018

Jacques was great and really efficient during the sales process. No nonsense or back and forth. I was in and out quickly and love my new truck.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Awesome

by Biggjak on 09/15/2018

Sales people were friendly and receptive to my needs. Would highly recommend them to my friends and family.....

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Frank is the freaking man!

by TexasMan on 09/13/2018

I have been on and off for purchasing a truck, mostly do to timing for right around 2 years, but some do to other dealerships treating me poorly. Enter Frank Machado and Big Star Ford... Right from the beginning Frank sent me an email asking to follow up on my inquiry. After talking to each other about what I was looking for Frank went right to work. Frank even went the extra mile to send a video of the truck where he addressed me personally. I know to most this is not a big deal, but Frank made me feel like he really cared about me and not just my business. I had all kinds of random questions for him about tires and wheels, and not only did he find the answers, if he didnt know he responded so quickly to let me know he would look into it. Frank even called me on his day off to ensure that my deal was going through. When I came to sign the paperwork Frank had everything ready for me, and he introduced me to each person I would be dealing with to finalize the deal. When Frank brought me to the finance manager, Rafael Bradley, Rafael made me feel like I was part of the family and went through the paperwork in a way that would understand exactly what I was signing. I couldnt be more pleased with my experience with these two gentlemen! Thank you for treating me so well!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Amazing service!!

by Aliperez95 on 09/08/2018

Brian was amazing in helping us buy a new car. Very polite and helpful ! Tommy in financing made everything so easy!! I will definitely recommend these two to friends and family. Thank you so much for your amazing customer service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Sevice

by spike2655 on 09/01/2018

Frank & Eric worked with me to find the vehicle we were looking for and made sure we came away with a fair deal. Great service before and during the sale!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

No pressure and very friendly service

by Ctwtaylor on 08/25/2018

I just bought a Mustang from Big Star Ford. The customer service was great. Everyone from my salesman, to management and to closing the deal in the finance department was very friendly, patient and went out of their way to make sure I was happy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great service from salesman

by Jersey082 on 08/24/2018

Our experience was great. Our Salesman Ali Alshakarchi was friendly and knowledgeable. Would definitely reccomend him.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great shopping experance!

by carbuff223 on 08/23/2018

Got my 2019 Mustang at a great price. They had a great selection, nice people, and easy buying experance!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
