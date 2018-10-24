sales Rating

I have been on and off for purchasing a truck, mostly do to timing for right around 2 years, but some do to other dealerships treating me poorly. Enter Frank Machado and Big Star Ford... Right from the beginning Frank sent me an email asking to follow up on my inquiry. After talking to each other about what I was looking for Frank went right to work. Frank even went the extra mile to send a video of the truck where he addressed me personally. I know to most this is not a big deal, but Frank made me feel like he really cared about me and not just my business. I had all kinds of random questions for him about tires and wheels, and not only did he find the answers, if he didnt know he responded so quickly to let me know he would look into it. Frank even called me on his day off to ensure that my deal was going through. When I came to sign the paperwork Frank had everything ready for me, and he introduced me to each person I would be dealing with to finalize the deal. When Frank brought me to the finance manager, Rafael Bradley, Rafael made me feel like I was part of the family and went through the paperwork in a way that would understand exactly what I was signing. I couldnt be more pleased with my experience with these two gentlemen! Thank you for treating me so well!