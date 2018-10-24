Great service
by 10/24/2018on
The service was great thanks everyone for Workin with me to get me in a new car that I do enjoy!
Great service
by 10/24/2018on
The service was great thanks everyone for Workin with me to get me in a new car that I do enjoy!
Biggest Star in Texas
by 10/21/2018on
Kirstin and Jacques are simply the best! Seamless buying experience with great customer service unlike any experience with car sales specialist. We will be loyal customers to Big Star Ford for a long time because of the service they provided us.
Purchased 2018 f-250 platinum
by 10/21/2018on
Very honest, humble and friendly staff and management. Gave me the best $$ for my trade and the lowest interest on my new truck. Thank you Joaquis Davidson,Clay, Buzz, MaX M, JR and Mr Law!!! Thank you, A Hadi
Buying my husbands dream truck
by 10/10/2018on
Derek, and the sales manager were quick to give us a good, and fair deal after driving over 30 minutes to look at one of their trucks posted online. Even though the price was more on the window sticker, than it was online Derek spoke to his manager and honored the online price. Definitely recommending Big Star Ford, and Derek to my family, and friends.
Great Customer Service
by 10/09/2018on
My car buying experience from the sales manager, sales consultant and even the finance manager was a good one! I loved their teamwork and customer service! I would refer my family and friends.
Best Experience Buying a Car
by 10/09/2018on
Matt did an awesome job finding just the right vehicle to match the features I wanted and budget. He did everything he could to expedite the process due to a time crunch including helping detail the car himself. Matt is first class service all the way.
New Mustang Purchase
by 10/07/2018on
Great experience with knowledgeable people. Customer Service is great!
Best experience in a long time
by 10/05/2018on
I have purchased several new vehicles and I have never had a better experience. The sales staff was very friendly and not pushy at all. When they did not have what I wanted, they special ordered for me and the price came in as if it had been sitting on their lot. And they gave me a very fair value for my trade-in. No high cost add-ones. No last-minute sales pitch for extended warranties. Overall, fantastic!
Absolutely amazing dealership and staff!
by 09/29/2018on
I went to Big Star Ford, to purchase a vehicle. Everyone was so helpful and our salesman helped me pick the best vehicle suited for my kids and I. Every interaction we had with the employees, was kind and we felt right at home. My entire family will not go everywhere else for vehicles. I highly recommend this location for their staff and inventory.
Totally wonderfull experience
by 09/26/2018on
The service coordinators, Greg and Renee were so considerate and kind. Raymond who was my sales associate is the best salesman I have interacted with. He heard what I wanted, offered what could meet my wants and we came to a sale. The finance team worked hard for me realizing I my credit and my plans for final pay off. And I love my escape!
Big thanks to Rick and Alfred at Big Star Ford for helping me with my Truck
by 09/25/2018on
The guys at Big Star Ford are awesome. Very patient and accomodating to my search for the perfect F150 Truck. U guys were transperant and great at explaining what i needed to know. Will definitely make referrals in the future.
Satisfied customers
by 09/24/2018on
Smooth sale, easy close. Quick responses and no pressure. Very happy
Excellent experience
by 09/24/2018on
Jacques was great and really efficient during the sales process. No nonsense or back and forth. I was in and out quickly and love my new truck.
Awesome
by 09/15/2018on
Sales people were friendly and receptive to my needs. Would highly recommend them to my friends and family.....
Frank is the freaking man!
by 09/13/2018on
I have been on and off for purchasing a truck, mostly do to timing for right around 2 years, but some do to other dealerships treating me poorly. Enter Frank Machado and Big Star Ford... Right from the beginning Frank sent me an email asking to follow up on my inquiry. After talking to each other about what I was looking for Frank went right to work. Frank even went the extra mile to send a video of the truck where he addressed me personally. I know to most this is not a big deal, but Frank made me feel like he really cared about me and not just my business. I had all kinds of random questions for him about tires and wheels, and not only did he find the answers, if he didnt know he responded so quickly to let me know he would look into it. Frank even called me on his day off to ensure that my deal was going through. When I came to sign the paperwork Frank had everything ready for me, and he introduced me to each person I would be dealing with to finalize the deal. When Frank brought me to the finance manager, Rafael Bradley, Rafael made me feel like I was part of the family and went through the paperwork in a way that would understand exactly what I was signing. I couldnt be more pleased with my experience with these two gentlemen! Thank you for treating me so well!
Amazing service!!
by 09/08/2018on
Brian was amazing in helping us buy a new car. Very polite and helpful ! Tommy in financing made everything so easy!! I will definitely recommend these two to friends and family. Thank you so much for your amazing customer service.
Great Sevice
by 09/01/2018on
Frank & Eric worked with me to find the vehicle we were looking for and made sure we came away with a fair deal. Great service before and during the sale!
No pressure and very friendly service
by 08/25/2018on
I just bought a Mustang from Big Star Ford. The customer service was great. Everyone from my salesman, to management and to closing the deal in the finance department was very friendly, patient and went out of their way to make sure I was happy.
Great service from salesman
by 08/24/2018on
Our experience was great. Our Salesman Ali Alshakarchi was friendly and knowledgeable. Would definitely reccomend him.
Great shopping experance!
by 08/23/2018on
Got my 2019 Mustang at a great price. They had a great selection, nice people, and easy buying experance!
Great experience
by 08/17/2018on
In and out in a few hours and got my new Expedition Max ELT. Daniel was fantastic and answered any question, before I asked! Fantastic experience!