Customer Reviews of AutoNation Ford Katy
Great experience!
by 03/30/2022on
Out salesman was George. He was very knowledgeable, polite and professional. We had looked online and found exactly what we were looking for. When we got there, he had the keys waiting. It didn't take long at all to head home in our new Ford Edge. I would recommend anyone wanting to purchase a new Ford to go to AutoNation Ford Katy. Daniel in the financial department was very nice to work with. The process was quick and easy. Overall a great experience!
Great experience!
by 03/30/2022on
Out salesman was George. He was very knowledgeable, polite and professional. We had looked online and found exactly what we were looking for. When we got there, he had the keys waiting. It didn't take long at all to head home in our new Ford Edge. I would recommend anyone wanting to purchase a new Ford to go to AutoNation Ford Katy. Daniel in the financial department was very nice to work with. The process was quick and easy. Overall a great experience!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Salesman
by 02/13/2022on
Michael was extremely knowledgeable about the SUV. He was able to answer all of my questions. The process was very easy and streamlined. I did not like the financial / paper signing process. Financial gentleman was extremely pushy about buying a maintenance agreement.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Customer Service
by 11/01/2021on
Bought an Expedition there in July 2021. They were eager to sell it and eager to sell maint. contract and extended warranty. But I can't get them to send me copies of those contracts even though I have contacted them multiple times. And their phone system keeps sending you back to the original greeting also. Their customer service doesn't deserve a 1.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Recall not repaired. Issue is worse after repair than before
by 10/17/2021on
Understandably that all repair shops are currently overwhelmed, but the cam phaser repair only made my engine noise worse. Was told to drive it anyway until a service engine light comes on as drive train is under warranty to 60k miles. Not acceptable for a $70k truck and I regret buying it.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
Great Experience!
by 10/01/2021on
I would definitely recommend AutoNation Ford Katy to anyone that is looking for a vehicle. My salesperson was Cecil, and he was very knowledgeable and communicated effectively. He is very polite and extremely patient with all of our questions! A+++++
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Randy is the best!
by 08/28/2021on
Randy was my service advisor and he was a pleasure to work with. He always called and gave me updates on my cars status. Very professional.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Nice folks!
by 08/02/2021on
The folks at AutoNation Ford Katy have been a real joy to interact with! My salesman is James Mainer and he was super knowledgeable, communicative and friendly. Always with a smile, always accommodating. Ryan (GM), Nic (sales mgr), Eugene (aftermarket gear mgr) and Mike (finance) were all just terrific, too. It’d been a few years since we last purchased a new car and it came from here, too. I keep coming back because of these fine folks. We love our little Ranger and look forward to many more years of excellent service, courtesy of AutoNation Ford Katy. Thanks all!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Not very pleased with the service
by 07/01/2021on
Was told repair (warranty and recall) would take 7-10 days to complete. It took a month! I had to call weekly for updates as I never received an update initiated by the service dept. The loaner vehicle they provided was filthy inside, food trash, crumbs etc all over the seats/floor. I was told loaner came with eztag that I could use as an added perk. When my vehicle was finally ready, I was told they would detail it for me since they had my vehicle so long. When I picked it up, my vehicle was more dirty than it was when I dropped it off a month before! In my haste to get my vehicle back I mistakenly forgot to put gas in to match what it was when I got the vehicle a month prior. Not only did they not detail...or even simply wash my vehicle, they charged me twice the market rate of gas, and a week later charged my cc for the eztag that I was told I could use!! My windshield wipers no longer work, not sure if due to the work they did under the hood, but I'm afraid to bring my vehicle back there and not get it for a month!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
Horrible service
by 07/01/2021on
Bought a 2021 ford explorer ST, within the first 2 weeks, airbag warning light came on, had to drop it off and they kept for over 3 days, then a month after my horn suddenly started to sound distorted, made an appointment through the app, went there on a saturday to be told that they had no rentals or loaners on saturdays, rescheduled, went back to be told that they didnt have the part and that they would order it, it is now june and i was told that it would take 3-4 months to get the horn fixed because the entire front bumber has to be uninstalled in order for the tech to fix the horn, absolutely horrible service, i never had so many issues with any of my Chevrolet cars! Never again!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
New Ford Ranger from AutoNation in Katy
by 06/28/2021on
This was one of the best buying experiences I have had in a while. Everything about it was great and I am loving driving my new truck.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
F-150 Purchase
by 06/17/2021on
The overall experience was very professional and basically hassle free, with limited inventory due to chip availabilities Katy AutoNation was able to deliver the F-150 with all the requested options. Spray in bed liner completed the same day of purchase, the entire staff were very accommodating and knowledgeable of vehicle specifications. An area of improvement would be dedicated customer parking, other than a few handicap spaces and 2 dedicated spaces for electrical vehicle charging it was a free for all. The entire facility was first class but was taken back with a lower valued Maserati displayed on the showroom floor, didn’t compete with F-150 sitting close. Just by humble marketing view!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Recall notice
by 06/09/2021on
James Thompson did an excellent job on my recall notice despite parts being on back order till July. He went out of his way to find the parts from another customer who did not show up for service when scheduled. I know most people would have taken the easy way out and said too bad but he got my car back to me right away and I am extremely thankful
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Awesome service
by 05/31/2021on
The dealership was very prompt and very detailed in explaining what needed to be done. Would highly recommend.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Registration and Title issues on New Vehicle
by 05/21/2021on
Purchased a Ford F150 via Autonation. Paid in Full with sales and registration/ title fees and Auro was shipped to me in Wyoming with no issues with temporary tags in March 2021. After weeks of excuses and sending not less than 4 sets of documents by fedex back to Autonation Ford Katy, the vehicle has still not been registered or title paperwork done. The process does not take long in WY and there has been no delays due to Covid. County clerk office has informed me on several calls to them that Autonation Katy Ford has not submitted paperwork or payments ( they keep records of all transactions and communications) and my emails / calls to Finance Department and GM are not being returned. I'm very surprised that this is happening given the ratings I have seen - The F150 is great but this dealer is certainly not customer focused and responsive.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Purchase 2021 Ford F150 XLT SuperCrew
by 05/13/2021on
Enjoyed working with Ennis McKnight in Sales. Disappointed in that dealership did not honor price as originally quoted. A difference of approx $3,000.00.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
Service
by 05/12/2021on
My service writer Randall went above and beyond to help me out with the issues I was have with my truck.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Oil change
by 04/26/2021on
Had an early afternoon appointment and waited 2 hours for an oil change.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
2020 Explorer LEMON
by 04/18/2021on
I bought a 2020 Explorer Limited on December 29, 2020. It didn't get out of service for a week because they were fixing a recall item, then couldn't get the AC to work. I live in Texas, AC all year, just adjust the temp. I took it back two more times in February and March, they had it a week both times. So a new car was in the shop about one in four weeks for three months. I took it back and said it needed to be fixed right or give me another vehicle. Just to get out of the LEMON I had to buy a new vehicle and lost my ass on the LEMON as a trade in. Great way to treat repeat customers. I have now bought four new vehicles and and two used ones from Auto Nation Ford Katy over the years. I will never walk into the showroom again, I will only get the required service on the new vehicle done there. They have taken the last dollar they will get and I will never send them another buyer like I have in the past. They have not installed the parts that are laying in plastic on the floor to make the trailer lights work on the tow package.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Don't make my mistake!
by 04/16/2021on
This is going to be a long one, but it will be worth the read if you are planning on doing business with Autonation Ford. I own a Shelby GT350 and in case you don’t know, they are a pretty big deal to Ford. There are service technicians with special training that are the only ones allowed to work on them. I brought my car in because my AC was not blowing cold air. While I was there I asked them to check out some strange corrosion that was on the hood of my car. They fixed the AC and told me that the corrosion was not a covered item. I took their word for it (this was a mistake) and went about my business. About 6 months later I was reading some posts on a Shelby group chat and someone posted pictures of corrosion on their hood that looked just like mine. Another person commented that it was a covered repair by Ford. I called Ford Motor Company to confirm and they also told me it was not covered. I went back to the forum and found the GSB for it and called Ford Motor Company again and showed them the GSB. Finally they acknowledged that it was a covered repair for up to five years. When I took it in the first time it was within the 5 years, but at this point it had expired 2 months before the date I was calling. I went back to Autonation Ford and they had no record of the complaint about the corrosion. The service advisor had not followed proper procedure in documenting my complaint. I eventually called a service manager who was very rude to me over the phone. I showed up a few minutes later in person and he was quite a bit less rude to my face, but still refused to make good on their mistake. I called Ford Motor Company again and they eventually agreed to cover some of the repair. I called Autonation again to schedule the service and asked if they could at least give me a loaner vehicle while my car was down. They were still getting paid the full amount of the $3500 repair (part from me and part from Ford Motor Company). The service advisor basically said no, but he would call me back in 20 minutes. Its been 2 days… This brings me to another complaint. Getting in touch with them has been a nightmare. Every time I tried to contact them I would leave a message and never get a call back. I just had to get lucky that they would answer when I called. I was planning on buying a 2022 Raptor from them, but I think I will be taking my business elsewhere now. I hope this review helps someone else from getting screwed over. Make sure you get everything in writing, especially if they deny a warranty claim.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great buying experience!
by 04/12/2021on
Got exactly what I was wanting done and fast! Will be back for future purchases and definitely recommend anyone else looking for a new Ford!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great service and fast
by 04/12/2021on
I really liked to have my oil change there; Mike was patient and helpful.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
We make it easy - we'll buy your car with a check that you can deposit the same day, our pre-owned vehicles come with a 5-day return policy* and we'll even sanitize your vehicle so you can buy and service safely. Now that’s easy. Schedule an appointment today!
*Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. See store for complete guarantee, warranty and service contract details.
1 Comments