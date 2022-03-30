1 out of 5 stars service Rating

This is going to be a long one, but it will be worth the read if you are planning on doing business with Autonation Ford. I own a Shelby GT350 and in case you don’t know, they are a pretty big deal to Ford. There are service technicians with special training that are the only ones allowed to work on them. I brought my car in because my AC was not blowing cold air. While I was there I asked them to check out some strange corrosion that was on the hood of my car. They fixed the AC and told me that the corrosion was not a covered item. I took their word for it (this was a mistake) and went about my business. About 6 months later I was reading some posts on a Shelby group chat and someone posted pictures of corrosion on their hood that looked just like mine. Another person commented that it was a covered repair by Ford. I called Ford Motor Company to confirm and they also told me it was not covered. I went back to the forum and found the GSB for it and called Ford Motor Company again and showed them the GSB. Finally they acknowledged that it was a covered repair for up to five years. When I took it in the first time it was within the 5 years, but at this point it had expired 2 months before the date I was calling. I went back to Autonation Ford and they had no record of the complaint about the corrosion. The service advisor had not followed proper procedure in documenting my complaint. I eventually called a service manager who was very rude to me over the phone. I showed up a few minutes later in person and he was quite a bit less rude to my face, but still refused to make good on their mistake. I called Ford Motor Company again and they eventually agreed to cover some of the repair. I called Autonation again to schedule the service and asked if they could at least give me a loaner vehicle while my car was down. They were still getting paid the full amount of the $3500 repair (part from me and part from Ford Motor Company). The service advisor basically said no, but he would call me back in 20 minutes. Its been 2 days… This brings me to another complaint. Getting in touch with them has been a nightmare. Every time I tried to contact them I would leave a message and never get a call back. I just had to get lucky that they would answer when I called. I was planning on buying a 2022 Raptor from them, but I think I will be taking my business elsewhere now. I hope this review helps someone else from getting screwed over. Make sure you get everything in writing, especially if they deny a warranty claim. Read more