Would have loved a zero star option. Texan Dodge sold a car to me which they had previously fraudulently sold to a thief who had stolen someone's identity to make the purchase. The thief then performed major modifications on the car. Texan Dodge did not disclose this information to me prior to my purchase of the vehicle and I only caught them in their deception because I found the receipts for the alterations inside the car, as well as the Texas Buyer's Tag Receipt with someone else's name on it, not mine. Texan Dodge took advantage of me as a female buyer; they sold a used, modified, altered, and stolen car to me as "brand new," and they refused to accept responsibility for their manipulative and dishonest tactics in selling this vehicle to me. In the sale of my Challenger, Texan Dodge omitted and misrepresented material facts regarding my vehicle; I suffered a financial loss as a result; and I would not have purchased the vehicle if I was aware of the material facts at issue. I have contacted the FTC, Texas DPS, Dodge Corporation, and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. If you are at Texan Dodge in the market for a 2021 Dodge Challenger WB 392 SRT ScatPack (granite in color) with about ~2500 miles on it, be sure to crawl under it to see if it has a muffler delete and ask for an inspection report which was completed AFTER these mods were performed on 1/18/22. Also check exhaust, suspension, and the legality of the window tint, which was not done by the dealership. Lee lied to me about every aspect of this transaction, which I canceled and still have not received the written confirmation of cancelation which I requested. Read more