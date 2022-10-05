Texan Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram
Great experience
by 05/10/2022on
Mr. Weaver was an awesome sales person! He was kind and patient, not pushy at all, kept us updated throughout the credit pulling and vehicle prep process. I did come in with a vehicle already chosen and an outside loan so that helped decrease the amount of “haggling” you usually have to do with sales members. Overall good place and would recommend.
no pressure, just service
by 05/05/2022on
My wife went to look at new pickups....Jorge Bautista was the man she talked to. She called to tell me she found one that she wanted and told me that Jorge had taken time with her and answered all her questions and did not put any pressure on her or try to rush her. When I went to pay for the truck and pick it up I found that Jorge treated me the same way... excellent service and no effort to rush into anything. I would tell anyone who is thinking about a new vehicle but does not want to be pressured to buy, to go see Jorge.
It was great
by 05/03/2022on
There were very professional.
Dodge Rebel
by 03/17/2022on
Sales staff was good. I don’t like having to buy a $3000 protection for paint and interior that is dealership installed and added automatically, which does not show up on the sticker price. This is false advertising and just another way to up profit. I would caution any of my friends about what I feel is a scam on the dealership part. This will be a last time buy from Texan Dodge.
SalesDepartment
by 02/11/2022on
Salesperson was a great seller to me . He explained everything to me very well.
Good Customer Service
by 02/02/2022on
Great customer service and time spent finding the car I need and also actually want for a fair price. Thanks!
buyer beware
by 02/02/2022on
Would have loved a zero star option. Texan Dodge sold a car to me which they had previously fraudulently sold to a thief who had stolen someone's identity to make the purchase. The thief then performed major modifications on the car. Texan Dodge did not disclose this information to me prior to my purchase of the vehicle and I only caught them in their deception because I found the receipts for the alterations inside the car, as well as the Texas Buyer's Tag Receipt with someone else's name on it, not mine. Texan Dodge took advantage of me as a female buyer; they sold a used, modified, altered, and stolen car to me as "brand new," and they refused to accept responsibility for their manipulative and dishonest tactics in selling this vehicle to me. In the sale of my Challenger, Texan Dodge omitted and misrepresented material facts regarding my vehicle; I suffered a financial loss as a result; and I would not have purchased the vehicle if I was aware of the material facts at issue. I have contacted the FTC, Texas DPS, Dodge Corporation, and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. If you are at Texan Dodge in the market for a 2021 Dodge Challenger WB 392 SRT ScatPack (granite in color) with about ~2500 miles on it, be sure to crawl under it to see if it has a muffler delete and ask for an inspection report which was completed AFTER these mods were performed on 1/18/22. Also check exhaust, suspension, and the legality of the window tint, which was not done by the dealership. Lee lied to me about every aspect of this transaction, which I canceled and still have not received the written confirmation of cancelation which I requested.
Well done
by 12/19/2021on
Well done. Mr. Vaca and his team were efficient straightforward and very helpful and made it possible for me to execute on a complicated transaction. He and his team deserve quite high praise
Devonte is The Best Sales Person
by 12/17/2021on
Great Service, attention to customer service. Very satisfied!!
The best customer service
by 12/02/2021on
I had the best experience ever!! I worked with Sammie and Alton 2 of the most helpful individuals there is. They made me feel comfortable with my decision didn't pressure me to get just anything. Made sure I got what I wanted with the best rates. And I didn't stay in there for hours!! Thank you sooooo much you guys did an awesome job and I really appreciate you both
Excellent experience
by 11/23/2021on
It was an excellent experience from first contact to drive out. Needed small part replaced before sale was completed and it was done in no time, no extra waiting or return visit. Very knowledgeable sales person.
Awesome
by 11/16/2021on
Friendly, very detail & knowledgeable
Gladiator- Glad
by 11/13/2021on
My experience was great Simple and friendly Thank you
I will definitely be doing business with Texan DJ again
by 10/28/2021on
Our sales person was great, and finance dept took us back quickly. We were in and out in no time!!
Awesome salesman!!!!!!!
by 10/06/2021on
Great customer service and attention to detail. He made sure he went above & beyond to help complete my purchase. Very knowledgeable and persistent. Thanks for all your help Jorge!
DAYMON IS THE BEST SALES ASSOCIATE TO WORK WITH!
by 09/09/2021on
Daymon at the Texan Humble Dodge location has been great to work with on purchasing 3 vehicles for my family. Great communication, customer service, knowledge and flexibility and will fight for the very best deal he can get you.
Fair on new TRX
by 09/07/2021on
Buying new TRX. Fair deal compared to some other dealers really taking advantage of the current market conditions.
New used car
by 09/04/2021on
My experience was awesome! Corday was awesome, very personable and knowledgeable. I will be sending more people to Texan Dodge Jeep Chrysler because they make deals happen! Plus leaving customers feeling great!
Got it done
by 08/28/2021on
Smooth dealings with plenty of good inventory to choose from
Great buy!
by 08/20/2021on
That this is a fast pace dealership that will cater to your needs.
20 Grande Cherokee
by 07/06/2021on
Great experience, honest business
