Texan Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

18555 Hwy 59 N, Humble, TX 77338
Today 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Texan Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

4.8
Overall Rating
4.78 out of 5 stars(153)
Recommend: Yes (30) No (2)
Write a review: Sales | Service
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience

by Jane Doe on 05/10/2022

Mr. Weaver was an awesome sales person! He was kind and patient, not pushy at all, kept us updated throughout the credit pulling and vehicle prep process. I did come in with a vehicle already chosen and an outside loan so that helped decrease the amount of “haggling” you usually have to do with sales members. Overall good place and would recommend.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
153 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

no pressure, just service

by Obed on 05/05/2022

My wife went to look at new pickups....Jorge Bautista was the man she talked to. She called to tell me she found one that she wanted and told me that Jorge had taken time with her and answered all her questions and did not put any pressure on her or try to rush her. When I went to pay for the truck and pick it up I found that Jorge treated me the same way... excellent service and no effort to rush into anything. I would tell anyone who is thinking about a new vehicle but does not want to be pressured to buy, to go see Jorge.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

It was great

by Eugene on 05/03/2022

There were very professional.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
2 out of 5 starssales Rating

Dodge Rebel

by Mickey Leisure on 03/17/2022

Sales staff was good. I don’t like having to buy a $3000 protection for paint and interior that is dealership installed and added automatically, which does not show up on the sticker price. This is false advertising and just another way to up profit. I would caution any of my friends about what I feel is a scam on the dealership part. This will be a last time buy from Texan Dodge.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

2 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

SalesDepartment

by Renelle Pratt on 02/11/2022

Salesperson was a great seller to me . He explained everything to me very well.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Good Customer Service

by Jericho on 02/02/2022

Great customer service and time spent finding the car I need and also actually want for a fair price. Thanks!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

buyer beware

by imintexas on 02/02/2022

Would have loved a zero star option. Texan Dodge sold a car to me which they had previously fraudulently sold to a thief who had stolen someone's identity to make the purchase. The thief then performed major modifications on the car. Texan Dodge did not disclose this information to me prior to my purchase of the vehicle and I only caught them in their deception because I found the receipts for the alterations inside the car, as well as the Texas Buyer's Tag Receipt with someone else's name on it, not mine. Texan Dodge took advantage of me as a female buyer; they sold a used, modified, altered, and stolen car to me as "brand new," and they refused to accept responsibility for their manipulative and dishonest tactics in selling this vehicle to me. In the sale of my Challenger, Texan Dodge omitted and misrepresented material facts regarding my vehicle; I suffered a financial loss as a result; and I would not have purchased the vehicle if I was aware of the material facts at issue. I have contacted the FTC, Texas DPS, Dodge Corporation, and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. If you are at Texan Dodge in the market for a 2021 Dodge Challenger WB 392 SRT ScatPack (granite in color) with about ~2500 miles on it, be sure to crawl under it to see if it has a muffler delete and ask for an inspection report which was completed AFTER these mods were performed on 1/18/22. Also check exhaust, suspension, and the legality of the window tint, which was not done by the dealership. Lee lied to me about every aspect of this transaction, which I canceled and still have not received the written confirmation of cancelation which I requested.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Well done

by Mckinnon on 12/19/2021

Well done. Mr. Vaca and his team were efficient straightforward and very helpful and made it possible for me to execute on a complicated transaction. He and his team deserve quite high praise

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Devonte is The Best Sales Person

by R and L on 12/17/2021

Great Service, attention to customer service. Very satisfied!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

The best customer service

by Marquita on 12/02/2021

I had the best experience ever!! I worked with Sammie and Alton 2 of the most helpful individuals there is. They made me feel comfortable with my decision didn't pressure me to get just anything. Made sure I got what I wanted with the best rates. And I didn't stay in there for hours!! Thank you sooooo much you guys did an awesome job and I really appreciate you both

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent experience

by Bryan W on 11/23/2021

It was an excellent experience from first contact to drive out. Needed small part replaced before sale was completed and it was done in no time, no extra waiting or return visit. Very knowledgeable sales person.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Awesome

by Cory Ebron on 11/16/2021

Friendly, very detail & knowledgeable

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Gladiator- Glad

by William Reeves on 11/13/2021

My experience was great Simple and friendly Thank you

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

I will definitely be doing business with Texan DJ again

by Sherry Krushall Lane on 10/28/2021

Our sales person was great, and finance dept took us back quickly. We were in and out in no time!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Awesome salesman!!!!!!!

by Edith on 10/06/2021

Great customer service and attention to detail. He made sure he went above & beyond to help complete my purchase. Very knowledgeable and persistent. Thanks for all your help Jorge!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

DAYMON IS THE BEST SALES ASSOCIATE TO WORK WITH!

by Pat Mayes on 09/09/2021

Daymon at the Texan Humble Dodge location has been great to work with on purchasing 3 vehicles for my family. Great communication, customer service, knowledge and flexibility and will fight for the very best deal he can get you.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Fair on new TRX

by Eric Powell on 09/07/2021

Buying new TRX. Fair deal compared to some other dealers really taking advantage of the current market conditions.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New used car

by Iris on 09/04/2021

My experience was awesome! Corday was awesome, very personable and knowledgeable. I will be sending more people to Texan Dodge Jeep Chrysler because they make deals happen! Plus leaving customers feeling great!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Got it done

by Ram Fan on 08/28/2021

Smooth dealings with plenty of good inventory to choose from

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great buy!

by Don Square on 08/20/2021

That this is a fast pace dealership that will cater to your needs.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

20 Grande Cherokee

by BRETT on 07/06/2021

Great experience, honest business

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
265 cars in stock
191 new65 used9 certified pre-owned
about our dealership

