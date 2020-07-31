Great buying experience
by 07/31/2020on
Great buying experience from the start. Instantly I knew they cared about my business and would be shooting me straight unlike other dealerships I had recently dealt with. Sammie had me going from the minute we got on the phone with accurate, reliable and friendly service. When I arrived he had what I wanted ready to go. I financed thru the dealership with a trade in and all of it took less time than any car buying experience previously. Unexpectedly less! Sammie was as friendly and hard working as they come and the financing options were great. Even with not the best credit at the time. Thanks to the entire team but especially Sammie. Highly recommend.
Great buying experience
by 07/31/2020on
Great buying experience from the start. Instantly I knew they cared about my business and would be shooting me straight unlike other dealerships I had recently dealt with. Sammie had me going from the minute we got on the phone with accurate, reliable and friendly service. When I arrived he had what I wanted ready to go. I financed thru the dealership with a trade in and all of it took less time than any car buying experience previously. Unexpectedly less! Sammie was as friendly and hard working as they come and the financing options were great. Even with not the best credit at the time. Thanks to the entire team but especially Sammie. Highly recommend.
Great customer service. Very knowledge team!
by 05/15/2020on
I highly recommend Texan. Their sales and finance team are very knowledgeable and walked me through the process. The managers were very involved in answering my questions. Thank you! We will be back!
Great Experience
by 05/07/2020on
Made 1st purchase @ Texan Dodge. Was a very goid, stress-free experience. Francisco Lopez did great job helping me narrow dn my choices & I ended up w/a great vehicle I feel good about. Jessie and Lupe helped smooth the process. Highly recommend Texan Dodge.
Vehicle purchasing experience at Texan dodge
by 04/19/2020on
My vehicle purchase at Texan Dodge was a memorable one. I was first greeted with a warm welcome. My sales associate professionally assisted me through the buying process with detailed information on the vehicle I was interested in. Texan Dodge is a spectacular place to purchase a vehicle because they treat you like family.
Less than honorable....
by 10/03/2019on
I'm a Retired Marine, and honor is extremely important to me. The sales management here has none. I spent all day corresponding with a hard working salesman, to buy a truck. Working through his sales manager, we agreed on a price. I gave them a deposit of $500 and agreed that I could take delivery on Saturday. The next day they then called and said the internet pricing was a mistake, as well as a few other excuses, and would NOT HONOR our agreement. The price wasn't super low and unreasonable. The manager then got an attitude when I replied to his "I'm sure you never have made a mistake: to which I replied, I have owned my mistakes and honored my word and contracts, even if I made a mistake. He was real nasty after that. BUYER BEWARE, even if you have the correspondence saying you just bought a vehicle from them, they will do less than honorable things.
Excellent customer service and experience
by 09/27/2019on
We called ahead to see if the car we were interested in was in the lot. Miguel texted us the keys in his hand and said he would pull the car in the front. On the way their he texted a map of their location since we were traveling. Miguel was not pushy, just politely shared what he knew about the car. Lupe got our car financed in lightning speed. By far the best car buying experience I’ve had.
Looking for a new truck
by 09/22/2019on
Couldn’t believe how helpful the guys were. Knowledgeable, Polite and no time wasting.
Great service
by 09/13/2019on
I bought a here and the service was magnificent. They seemed like they really wanted to help and we're very friendly. Would definitely recommend buying from these guys
New Ram 1500 Lonestar
by 08/10/2019on
Great truck, great price, great people. Ask for Rickey George, great guy who will get you the best deal. I left very satisfied.
Amazing experience buying a new vehicle
by 07/26/2019on
Did not have to hassle with the team at Texan Dodge, Chrysler jeep and Ram. The team was so friendly and treated me like family! I will be recommending them to everyone I know!
Great car good experience
by 01/13/2019on
Eli did a good job to make it as haggle free as possible
Fair
by 11/12/2018on
Deal was fair and they got me exactly what I was looking for
Excellent service
by 08/23/2018on
Excellent service!! Moises was very knowledgeable and super helpful! Love my new Jeep!
3 Comments
The Texan Experience
by 08/16/2018on
New vehicle purchasing without all the hassell. Made the day very pleasant and enjoyable.
Awesome
by 08/12/2018on
Danny, was super awesome with my purchase and the finance team!, Id recommend this dealership to anyone!.
Awesome
by 08/01/2018on
We are always treated so well when we come in to Texan Dodge. Weve been working with Tom for years, & Benny took care of this purchase (& our last). Had us in & out so quick (had our baby at home with a sitter & needed to get home quickly) great service, as always!
Excellent service
by 08/01/2018on
Overall experience was very good. Salesman was friendly and knowledgeable about the trucks I looking at.
Mixed reviews
by 07/31/2018on
Levina the service representative was great and the shop manager was fantastic. The service tech didnt pay attention to the paperwork and didnt do the correct work on my vehicle but Jim fixed it for me. Chuck Taylor was very rude.
2 Comments
Used 2016 ram
by 07/30/2018on
My sales guy Dan was great the finance officer was did a good job I feel nice would come back
Great Seevice
by 07/30/2018on
We went to Texan to look at the new JL jeeps. After driving the auto, decided it was for us. The sales manager, Ron and our Salesman, Kevin, made the experience so simple. Nothing was hidden and the process moved as quickly as it could.
Proud new owner of a 2019 Ram 1500!!!
by 07/25/2018on
From start to finish the process was flawless. Dennis "Benny Blanco" Lindao was very helpful and knowledgeable on the vehicle and more than able to get me into the truck of my choice. I was at the dealership pretty late in the evening to begin with but Benny did not rush me or make me feel like he was ready to go for the night. I was very impressed of his handling the late night like a true champion. Once all the information was gathered and handled, Dane Bessard in finance was just as helpful and knowledgeable. Giving me tips on how to properly treat the new addition to the family, and keep her shining for years to come. This was by far my greatest experience with any dealership and Texan Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram will be my lifetime destination for buying all of my vehicles!
1 Comments