sales Rating

I'm a Retired Marine, and honor is extremely important to me. The sales management here has none. I spent all day corresponding with a hard working salesman, to buy a truck. Working through his sales manager, we agreed on a price. I gave them a deposit of $500 and agreed that I could take delivery on Saturday. The next day they then called and said the internet pricing was a mistake, as well as a few other excuses, and would NOT HONOR our agreement. The price wasn't super low and unreasonable. The manager then got an attitude when I replied to his "I'm sure you never have made a mistake: to which I replied, I have owned my mistakes and honored my word and contracts, even if I made a mistake. He was real nasty after that. BUYER BEWARE, even if you have the correspondence saying you just bought a vehicle from them, they will do less than honorable things. Read more