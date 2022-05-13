Tom Peacock Cadillac
Customer Reviews of Tom Peacock Cadillac
Great Experience from Start to Finish
by 05/13/2022on
10/10 overall experience. Tiffany Berry was friendly, professional, and appropriately straight forward. Mike with financing was exceptional. Cannot rave enough about his insight, helpfulness and honesty when choosing the best way to purchase our vehicle. Will be back for our next Cadillac. Thank you Tom Peacock.
Better than Expected
by 05/13/2022on
everyone was great. when Ricardo didnt have my answer he sent me to Ron who not only knew what i was asking but was a step ahead. Everyone was super helpful and what i thought was gonna be an ordeal turned out to be as easy as asking. thanks all
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Service
by 05/13/2022on
Very professional, anlyzed all the points, and only told me what was really needed to be replaced. Contacted my extended warranty company for replacement, that was great i did not have to handle that. Thanks David!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Taking care of business
by 05/12/2022on
My experience with Tom peacock is outstanding! They are there to take care of your needs! They go out of their way to find the best deal to fit your budget!
Ron Jenkins-Best Service Professional .
by 05/11/2022on
This dealership is amazing. This is a true business. They have the right people in the right places and they take care of business which is”Me”.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
job well done
by 05/11/2022on
Everyone is nice
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Tom Peacock First Class Service
by 05/11/2022on
Since I have been a Cadillac owner I only use Tom Peacock. They are superior when it comes to customer service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excelente service
by 05/10/2022on
The service and attention from you team is excellent.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Classy Peacock.
by 05/09/2022on
Tom Peacock Cadillac dealership is a beautiful and classy dealership. Everyone is very professional and knowledgeable in their field. Service is top of the line. Ricardo is always on top of everything and makes sure that my car is ready in a reasonable amount of time.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent service
by 05/09/2022on
Fairly easy process. Staff was very pleasant and transparent about the process. I was very impressed with the level of service I received. I will be making my next vehicle purchase from Tom peacock!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Best salesperson ever
by 05/09/2022on
Isabel Chavez did a wonderful job helping us getting the Cadillac we wanted. As soon as we pulled up, she came outside and greeted us. She made us feel comfortable and she was very confident in her sales. Thank you Isabel for everything!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great Customer Servive
by 05/08/2022on
our sales person Brittany was very courteous and professional Great customer service!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Not very happy
by 05/07/2022on
I have not had a pleasant experience with Tom Peacock Cadillac. My salesman was not the most friendly, has never reached out to me, and I don't find Anders to be especially cordial when having service issues.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Our Service Manager, Ron Jenkins, is the Best!
by 05/07/2022on
Our Service Manager at Tom Peacock, Ron Jenkins, makes our problems with our car manageable. Each time that we have serviced our vehicle, if needed, Ron has supplied us with a loaner car. The service is always prompt and done correctly. When our car is complete, Ron guarantees that the car is clean and ready to go. Ron is a total professional, and we trust him to service our vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Nothing routine
by 05/06/2022on
There is nothing routine about routine maintenance at Tom Peacock. Their team of professionals are hands down the best overall service department….period.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent service
by 05/06/2022on
Attentive, informative & punctual.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Cadillac Care
by 05/06/2022on
Anders in service is awesome. We love Peacock Cadillac as they always make us feel welcome.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Consistently good service
by 05/05/2022on
They do quality work
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Oil change, tires checked and batteries changed for keys
by 05/04/2022on
The service department was very courteous and the work was done to my satisfaction. Would recommend to my family.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ricardo is magnificent
by 05/04/2022on
I always have a great experience at this dealership. Everyone is so friendly and helpful.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Speechless, happy and rollin
by 05/02/2022on
The best car buying experience I've ever had... everything was smooth from the time T'Keyah greeted us to the "hug" bye bye/me driving away in my beautiful XT5. Please go see T’Keyah she will take care of you. She walked me through everything and answered all my question with no pressure. I’m truly a happy customer.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
