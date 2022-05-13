5 out of 5 stars service Rating

Our Service Manager at Tom Peacock, Ron Jenkins, makes our problems with our car manageable. Each time that we have serviced our vehicle, if needed, Ron has supplied us with a loaner car. The service is always prompt and done correctly. When our car is complete, Ron guarantees that the car is clean and ready to go. Ron is a total professional, and we trust him to service our vehicle. Read more