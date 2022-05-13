Skip to main content
Tom Peacock Cadillac

Awarded 2021, 2022
15480 North Fwy, Houston, TX 77090
Today 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Tom Peacock Cadillac

4.9
Overall Rating
4.92 out of 5 stars(282)
Recommend: Yes (117) No (2)
282 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Experience from Start to Finish

by Paige on 05/13/2022

10/10 overall experience. Tiffany Berry was friendly, professional, and appropriately straight forward. Mike with financing was exceptional. Cannot rave enough about his insight, helpfulness and honesty when choosing the best way to purchase our vehicle. Will be back for our next Cadillac. Thank you Tom Peacock.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Better than Expected

by Cari on 05/13/2022

everyone was great. when Ricardo didnt have my answer he sent me to Ron who not only knew what i was asking but was a step ahead. Everyone was super helpful and what i thought was gonna be an ordeal turned out to be as easy as asking. thanks all

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent Service

by Vicki K on 05/13/2022

Very professional, anlyzed all the points, and only told me what was really needed to be replaced. Contacted my extended warranty company for replacement, that was great i did not have to handle that. Thanks David!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Taking care of business

by Pete S on 05/12/2022

My experience with Tom peacock is outstanding! They are there to take care of your needs! They go out of their way to find the best deal to fit your budget!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Ron Jenkins-Best Service Professional .

by Dee Franklin on 05/11/2022

This dealership is amazing. This is a true business. They have the right people in the right places and they take care of business which is”Me”.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

job well done

by job well done on 05/11/2022

Everyone is nice

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Tom Peacock First Class Service

by JQ on 05/11/2022

Since I have been a Cadillac owner I only use Tom Peacock. They are superior when it comes to customer service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excelente service

by JC Meneses on 05/10/2022

The service and attention from you team is excellent.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Classy Peacock.

by Bubbe on 05/09/2022

Tom Peacock Cadillac dealership is a beautiful and classy dealership. Everyone is very professional and knowledgeable in their field. Service is top of the line. Ricardo is always on top of everything and makes sure that my car is ready in a reasonable amount of time.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent service

by Donni on 05/09/2022

Fairly easy process. Staff was very pleasant and transparent about the process. I was very impressed with the level of service I received. I will be making my next vehicle purchase from Tom peacock!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best salesperson ever

by Alicia James on 05/09/2022

Isabel Chavez did a wonderful job helping us getting the Cadillac we wanted. As soon as we pulled up, she came outside and greeted us. She made us feel comfortable and she was very confident in her sales. Thank you Isabel for everything!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Customer Servive

by Abelardo Gomez on 05/08/2022

our sales person Brittany was very courteous and professional Great customer service!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

2 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Not very happy

by Tami Pippin on 05/07/2022

I have not had a pleasant experience with Tom Peacock Cadillac. My salesman was not the most friendly, has never reached out to me, and I don't find Anders to be especially cordial when having service issues.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Our Service Manager, Ron Jenkins, is the Best!

by Cristal and Patti Swinson on 05/07/2022

Our Service Manager at Tom Peacock, Ron Jenkins, makes our problems with our car manageable. Each time that we have serviced our vehicle, if needed, Ron has supplied us with a loaner car. The service is always prompt and done correctly. When our car is complete, Ron guarantees that the car is clean and ready to go. Ron is a total professional, and we trust him to service our vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Nothing routine

by Jenny Sue on 05/06/2022

There is nothing routine about routine maintenance at Tom Peacock. Their team of professionals are hands down the best overall service department….period.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent service

by Sonny on 05/06/2022

Attentive, informative & punctual.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Cadillac Care

by Steve Johns on 05/06/2022

Anders in service is awesome. We love Peacock Cadillac as they always make us feel welcome.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Consistently good service

by Janice on 05/05/2022

They do quality work

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Oil change, tires checked and batteries changed for keys

by OO on 05/04/2022

The service department was very courteous and the work was done to my satisfaction. Would recommend to my family.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Ricardo is magnificent

by Tracy Galloway on 05/04/2022

I always have a great experience at this dealership. Everyone is so friendly and helpful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Speechless, happy and rollin

by Deletha Carpenter on 05/02/2022

The best car buying experience I've ever had... everything was smooth from the time T'Keyah greeted us to the "hug" bye bye/me driving away in my beautiful XT5. Please go see T’Keyah she will take care of you. She walked me through everything and answered all my question with no pressure. I’m truly a happy customer.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

about our dealership

For over three decades, Tom Peacock Cadillac has provided Houstonians with the finest automobiles, a world class facility, and a friendly, knowledgeable family of professionals. We pride ourselves on being Houston’s premier Cadillac dealer - offering goods and services that not only meet your expectations, but exceed them as well. Whether you are in the market to purchase your next vehicle or service your existing one, our goal is to make you feel as comfortable as possible. Call 281-500-9375 or simply just stop in - we look forward to the opportunity to be of service.

what sets us apart
Cadillac Dealer of the Year
Amenities
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Complimentary Coffee
Rental Car Service Onsite
Cable Television
Collision Repair/Body Shop
Languages Spoken (2)
English
Spanish

