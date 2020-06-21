service Rating

I had the worst experience one could imagine at this dealership. This dealership has single handedly, made me reconsider my purchase of my Cadillac CT6. To start from the beginning, I did alot of research into the cost of purchasing the CT6 before actually deciding to buy. So when I walked in to Tom Peacock with the intentions to buy, I already knew exactly what car I wanted and the purchase price i was willing to accept and the amount I was willing to take for my trade. Needless to say after a considerable amount of dialogue and back and forth with the sales person and his "Sales Manger" they told me that they were unwilling to make a deal. So the next day I went to Sewell Cadillac and made a deal on a car that was 6K more and was still at the price I desired to be. The customer service was exceptional. So as you could have expected the next day, the same Rude and unwilling to budge "Sales Manager" called me and all of a sudden was able to find some more money in my trade and dealer incentives and were willing to "Match" the deal. I was floored by this point and even asked him, given how i was treated, if he thought i would actually come back to have my price MATCHED? which technically would not have been a match since Sewell was selling me a more expensive car. Needless to say I bought the car from Sewell. Fast forward to 6/2/17 and the reason I finally decided to write a review. When I purchased my car from Sewell. I was told that cadillac had a loyalty program that allowed you to take your car to any Cadillac Dealership for service and receive a courtesy loaner. In addition, the loaner would be a vehicle equal to or greater than the vehicle you were driving. In April, I took my car in To Tom Peacock for the courtesy car wash that was also one of the perks of owning a Cadillac. At that time I explained to Spear who was my service rep that I noticed so issues with the shifting of my vehicle. He told me that I could bring my car in for service and that they would check it out. He told me to make sure that I scheduled the appointment at least ahead of when I was to drop it off. So I scheduled scheduled it a month in advance to be sure that I was on the books and to make sure i did not forget. Then i called and spoke to Spear a week out from the planned drop off date to make sure that every thing was still a go for the date that I planned to drop it at which time Spear said everything was a go and he would see me on the morning of the June 2nd. However, when i arrived, Spear begin to give me so story about how they ran into trouble and they may not have a car available for me. Then he came back and begins to tell me that he has ATS. I was offended and told him as such. I told him that I was under the impression that I would be placed in a vehicle equal to or above my purchase vehicle. Then he said what I considered unbelievable and thought he misspoke. But Spear flat out told me that that didn't apply to me because I did not buy my vehicle from Tom Peacock and that they only do that for their own customers. At that point I decided in my mind I would never return to Tom Peacock for any reason. Spear later came back and tried to clear up the error by stating they didn't have any CT6's available. Even though I booked my appointment a month earlier. And the thing that took the cake was the fact that when they finally did put me in a vehicle, it parked next to two CT6 vehicles that were marked Tom Peacock Courtesy Loaner. The bottom line is Tom Peacock has poor customer Service and no loyalty to the Cadillac Brand or the people that