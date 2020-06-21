Best Dealer in Houston
by 06/21/2020on
I have recently purchased two Cadillacs and I am completely satisfied Tom Peacock. Daniel Enrique in sales is the absolute best. Tom Peacock Cadillac is the best dealership I have ever worked with. I have bought cars from Lexus, BMW, and Toyota for many years and none of those dealerships compares. Once I bought the first of many cars from Tom Peacock, I learned what the best of the best is like. Thank you Tom Peacock Cadillac.
Fantastic Service Department
by 06/22/2020on
If you want the best service department in Houston, you go to Tom Peacock Cadillac and ask for Alvis. Alvis is the best in the business. The guys at Tom Peacock are professional, completely met my expectations and did the job right the first time. they always had a nice loaner car for me and will pick up and return your car to your door. Tom Peacock Cadillac sets the standard for how a Service Department should be run.
1 Comments
Best Dealer in Houston
by 06/21/2020on
I have recently purchased two Cadillacs and I am completely satisfied Tom Peacock. Daniel Enrique in sales is the absolute best. Tom Peacock Cadillac is the best dealership I have ever worked with. I have bought cars from Lexus, BMW, and Toyota for many years and none of those dealerships compares. Once I bought the first of many cars from Tom Peacock, I learned what the best of the best is like. Thank you Tom Peacock Cadillac.
1 Comments
ALWAYS GREAT SERVICE
by 06/11/2020on
We’ve always bought our cars from Tom Peacock Cadillac, and the sales and service are excellent. A loaner will be brought to me and my Cadillac taken in for service, then brought back. The Service Dept has always been honest and taken care of any issues with professionalism. I highly recommend Tom Peacock Cadillac.
1 Comments
dishonest
by 08/29/2019on
I just bought a 2009 Cadillac XLR from here. I own one already so I know what common problems to ask about. I had to buy it sight unseen due to the distance. This car I understand is a used car (56,600 miles), but I am very upset because all of the expensive issues with the car were problems I specifically asked about, it is obvious that it was an out right misrepresentation and leaving bad reviews all over the internet is my only recourse. When I got the car delivered it was raining so when I finally had a chance to try the top it doesn’t work (I asked about this). The leather on the dash has shrunk and looks really bad (I have a text where the sales person said it looked great). The windshield has 2 un repaired cracks, the driver seat doesn’t go up or down. Who ever worked on the seat just didn’t bother to put it back together. Jenifer the sales person was nice, I even sent her a letter and a gift card. I was willing to overlook everything even the leather, but not the top. It is potentially thousands of dollars to get this car back in order. Even if I wanted to just sell it I won’t be able to do so. I understand this is as is sale, but such obvious out right lying is unacceptable, and I hope this review saves someone else
1 Comments
Poor Customer Service
by 06/16/2017on
I had the worst experience one could imagine at this dealership. This dealership has single handedly, made me reconsider my purchase of my Cadillac CT6. To start from the beginning, I did alot of research into the cost of purchasing the CT6 before actually deciding to buy. So when I walked in to Tom Peacock with the intentions to buy, I already knew exactly what car I wanted and the purchase price i was willing to accept and the amount I was willing to take for my trade. Needless to say after a considerable amount of dialogue and back and forth with the sales person and his "Sales Manger" they told me that they were unwilling to make a deal. So the next day I went to Sewell Cadillac and made a deal on a car that was 6K more and was still at the price I desired to be. The customer service was exceptional. So as you could have expected the next day, the same Rude and unwilling to budge "Sales Manager" called me and all of a sudden was able to find some more money in my trade and dealer incentives and were willing to "Match" the deal. I was floored by this point and even asked him, given how i was treated, if he thought i would actually come back to have my price MATCHED? which technically would not have been a match since Sewell was selling me a more expensive car. Needless to say I bought the car from Sewell. Fast forward to 6/2/17 and the reason I finally decided to write a review. When I purchased my car from Sewell. I was told that cadillac had a loyalty program that allowed you to take your car to any Cadillac Dealership for service and receive a courtesy loaner. In addition, the loaner would be a vehicle equal to or greater than the vehicle you were driving. In April, I took my car in To Tom Peacock for the courtesy car wash that was also one of the perks of owning a Cadillac. At that time I explained to Spear who was my service rep that I noticed so issues with the shifting of my vehicle. He told me that I could bring my car in for service and that they would check it out. He told me to make sure that I scheduled the appointment at least ahead of when I was to drop it off. So I scheduled scheduled it a month in advance to be sure that I was on the books and to make sure i did not forget. Then i called and spoke to Spear a week out from the planned drop off date to make sure that every thing was still a go for the date that I planned to drop it at which time Spear said everything was a go and he would see me on the morning of the June 2nd. However, when i arrived, Spear begin to give me so story about how they ran into trouble and they may not have a car available for me. Then he came back and begins to tell me that he has ATS. I was offended and told him as such. I told him that I was under the impression that I would be placed in a vehicle equal to or above my purchase vehicle. Then he said what I considered unbelievable and thought he misspoke. But Spear flat out told me that that didn't apply to me because I did not buy my vehicle from Tom Peacock and that they only do that for their own customers. At that point I decided in my mind I would never return to Tom Peacock for any reason. Spear later came back and tried to clear up the error by stating they didn't have any CT6's available. Even though I booked my appointment a month earlier. And the thing that took the cake was the fact that when they finally did put me in a vehicle, it parked next to two CT6 vehicles that were marked Tom Peacock Courtesy Loaner. The bottom line is Tom Peacock has poor customer Service and no loyalty to the Cadillac Brand or the people that
1 Comments
Great Service
by 04/18/2017on
Great service and communication, everything was done in a timely manner, Quality work. The delivery service could have been better with me too long to find the technician being that I was at work
1 Comments
Kicking
by 04/18/2017on
The courtesy from the employees. The attention given to the customer. The amenities Wi Fi ,reading materials cookies and various beverages. ability to charge your cell phone
Great Service
by 04/18/2017on
Kenny was willing to pick our car up as we could not make the time to get to the dealership.
Customer satisfaction is priority
by 04/18/2017on
Very professional, as well as personable people. Customer service oriented, for sure. Being a customer service oriented business is why I keep returning.
1 Comments
Pleased Customer!
by 04/13/2017on
The customer service is always excellent, and they take very good care of me. I am very pleased with their patience and willingness to help.
Service With A Smile
by 04/11/2017on
Everyone was so friendly and professional. Coming to get my car serviced is a joy!!! The atmosphere is so relaxing.
Great Service
by 04/11/2017on
Super helpful. Everything was done well and quickly. Ricardo was extremely prepared and kept me updated on the progress of the repair.
Pleasant car buying experience
by 04/08/2017on
Fair, quick, thorough, personable employees Easiest experience I have ever had purchasing a car My salesperson was fair, listened to my wants, and never pressured me
1 Comments
Tom Peacock Cadillac
by 04/06/2017on
Fast and friendly service with great customer service! Waiting area was comfortable and the cookies were fantastic! Would highly recommend them to anyone.
1 Comments
Tom Peacock Experience
by 04/05/2017on
Kindness of techs. Professionalism of Techs. Also am pleased with the fact that all of the service team treats you like you're special to them.
1 Comments
Satisfaction guaranteed
by 04/04/2017on
Waiting room and condiments are good and great coffee . Fast service , knowledgeable Service writers . Have been to many GM dealers and I found Tom Peacock Cadillac to be # 1 dealership in all aspects.
1 Comments
Satisfaction guaranteed
by 04/04/2017on
Waiting room and condiments are good and great coffee . Fast service , knowledgeable Service writers . Have been to many GM dealers and I found Tom Peacock Cadillac to be # 1 dealership in all aspects.
1 Comments
Outstanding Service After The Sale
by 03/22/2017on
My Service Advisor, DARRELL MCCORMICK, is outstanding at his craft and one of the main reasons that I have purchased 5 Cadillac's from Tom Peacock Cadillac. I greatly respect Darrell's knowledge and value his input. His customer orientation and service are second to none.
1 Comments
Great Service
by 02/22/2017on
My salesman Dana is the best. He listened to what I stated I wanted and he delivered! Will definitely continue to be a customer due to him.
1 Comments
Old fashioned service
by 12/13/2016on
Darrel our service writer called and arranged a time that was convenient for us to drop the new Escalade in for the repairs, and had a loaner vehicle waiting ass we were already underway for a trip. During the repair which was delayed due to parts backorder Darrel contacted us on a regular basis to update us on the situation. When the car was done he contacted us and offered to have someone run the car to us which we declined but appreciated. When we arrived our car was in perfect working order, ready for pick up and very clean. We appreciate the extra mile the dealership, our salesman and Darrel our service writer go to constantly. This is especially crucial when you take delivery of a brand new plantinum Escalade which immediately develops major computer isues. But for the excellent service I would be very uncomfortable about this system failure on a new car and might very well have asked for a replacement of the vehicle. However with the service we received I'm so comfortable that we will be taken care of should there be additional issues I'm not the least bit concerned. As a consumer and as a business owner I have to say this is exactly what service should be like, and rarely is. Fantastic job all around and I have already spoken to a couple of business associates about making their next car a Tom Peacock Caddilac, there is a difference.
1 Comments
Tom Peacock Customer Review
by 12/09/2016on
I can't say enough good things about the service received on my last and previous visits. In particular, Anders, my service adviser consistently goes over and well beyond in product knowledge, promptness, integrity, courtesy and professionalism. Truly, he is a wonderful asset to Tom Peacock Cadillac. Not that I've had any negative experiences yet, only wish he were in sales as well. Keep up the good work!
1 Comments
1 Comments