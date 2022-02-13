2 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Not impressed AT ALL! Customer service skills need WORK especially for luxury brand! For our entire experience with Momentum BMW, the first impression was not great, the middle was OK, and the last impression was even worse. We were looking for a BMW for my mom's birthday. She is elderly so I wanted to ensure there were safe guards in place since she is in a high risk category for when we test drove the vehicles. After the initial contact, I waited a while for someone to get back with me regarding the vehicles we wanted to test drive. When it was close to my appt time, I had to call and request another sales person because the other sales person never got back with me prior to my appointment so that I can give him the VINs of the cars we we wanted to test drive. Once we finally arrived to the dealership, since the first client advisor didn't have the cars ready, the second client advisor was scrambling to get the vehicles we requested ready and sanitized. We waited a while to test drive the BMW X1 that we liked because it had to be jumped. We were informed that the battery was dead! Red flag, however I really appreciated his honesty. I was told that the battery would be replaced if we were to move forward with the vehicle. Great. The client advisor was knowledgeable and nice enough but didn't really seem that enthusiastic about his job. But that's neither here nor there. I had another issue about their credit card policy which was ironed out by the Sales Manager and our client advisor for which I was really appreciative. That's why I gave 2 stars instead of 1. Here's where the last impression was like the first...meh. On the day that I told them that I was ready to move forward with the purchase (the next day after test driving) I was told that the vehicle was being purchased through text message. The client advisor told me that the Manager would get back with me with similar vehicles (again through text), but I never heard back from ANYONE! Not even to say that they didn't have anything available. Great "customer service" from a "luxury" brand dealership. The next day we went to another dealership, AutoNation after I found the same make and model that we test drove at Momentum BMW except this BMW X1 was newer with less miles and 2+ more years of manufacturers warranty. The customer service we received at AutoNation was ABOVE and BEYOND what we received at Momentum BMW. The sales person at AutoNation was happy and enthusiastic and was such a joy to deal with. He was quick to respond to any questions we had and we never waited long for a response. We purchased that BMW X1 from AutoNation and they now have our business for the car my husband and I will be purchasing in 2021. Oh, and AutoNation didn't have any of the unwanted dealer add-ons that we didn't have to option of declining at Momentum BMW. I will NOT be recommending Momentum BMW to any of my friends and family. Read more