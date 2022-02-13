Momentum BMW
Customer Reviews of Momentum BMW
No Pressure Car Purchase
by 02/13/2022on
Great experience purchasing a used vehicle at Momentum BMW. I assisted my son in purchasing a Rav4 and was very impressed by the staff at Momentum BMW. From booking a test drive to financing the vehicle. I found everyone there to be honest and helpful through the entire process. Jalen booked our test drive and provided all the preliminary information I needed. Sirgany met us for the test drive and worked with us on getting pricing, questions answered and getting us ready for financing. The sales manager was nice, informed us on what he could and couldn't do, and was very open when providing us pricing on the vehicle. Matt at financing was super helpful in getting us the financing we were looking for. Overall a great experience.
Sales leadership - non-responsive and arrogant
by 02/13/2022on
Shockingly, being part of Sonic, this location is lagging to adopt and respect internet buyer trends. With used car prices up 25 to 30% due to chip shortages angle lagging new car production, this dealership egregiously tries to demand frivolous add-ons like so many to boost profits and basically steal from their customers. Warning to the leadership: What goes around comes around. The tide will shift and customers lost will not forget not forgive.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Poor customer service, indifferent management
by 10/19/2021on
I bought a brand new 330i from Momentum. The waiting time to complete this purchase was horrendous, almost 3 hours after we agreed on price and terms. It seems that the hard sell for expensive insurance takes precedent over customer satisfaction. After driving the car for a few days I noticed that it was uncomfortable to impossible for me to climb in and out of the driver's seat. The vehicle is too low and I am not that strong and flexible. I tried to trade my car in (3 weeks old, 140 miles) for a new X3 or X5 which are taller and easier to climb. After waiting for 2 hours they appraised my brand new 330i at 30% below the sales price, much lower than CarMax offered. If this reflects the low confidence that BMW places in the resale value of their products, may be all buyers should think twice what we buy. In summary, I own a car that I cannot drive and Momentum was essentially indifferent or hostile to my problem. May be a 2* rating is too high?
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
A Luxury Dealership Without The Stuffiness
by 07/04/2021on
This Sonic dealership was built in a former Sears location. Unlike those palatial, intimidating high-end structures, the ambiance is more casual, although luxurious where it should be. Staff is courteous, without being syrupy. In short, all the amenities without the fluff. I was attracted to a 2019 Audi e-tron, and was greeted by George Sanchez. He's young (as are much of the employees), ambitious without being overbearing, and a pleasure to work with. Negotiations were calm and highly professional. Although we didn't come to terms on the first go-'round, a next-day visit proved successful. Sales Manager Aaron Anderson sealed the deal, and Finance Manager Matt Harris overcame a technical issue, allowing us to drive it away. By all means, include Momentum in your search, and see George ... you'll be well-treated.
Wonderful Experience!
by 05/04/2021on
This is my first experience with BMW and with Momentum, and I must say, I feel like I have joined a prestigious club of some sort, and have been welcomed in with a celebration! Bjorn and Jason went above and beyond to help me: helping me to fully understand my options, working out a deal with which I'm very happy, showing me the beautiful 430 convertible, answering all of my questions thoughtfully and with kindness. They were both amazing and I'll definitely be sending my friends their way! Thank you, it was a wonderful experience. I'll be back when my lease is up and I'm already looking forward to it!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Custmer Service advisor "Dwayne" did not listen ...
by 02/06/2021on
I brought my Jaguar iPace in due to wreck on Sept 22nd 2020 ... It is now Feb 5th 2021 ... My car appearance wise was fixed ... But the service advisor did not listen to me and gave me a car that shut down on me in the middle of a busy road ... They took my car back to this day i still dont have an answer about when it will be fixed ... Dwaynevthru the whole proccess never reached out to me except when incalled to check on why it was taking so long ... I am fighting with my insurance company weekly ... Because they say they don't know if my current issues are due to the accident ... This whole experence has been a nightmare that will not end ... I still don't have my car ... I still don't have any answers ... and i still never get a call ... I have to initiate any responce with calls to them ... Now buying the car the dealerdhip i give a 4.8 ... The Service area i give a 4.8 ... Collision Repair side a 2.2 ...
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Not Impressed....AT ALL!
by 12/29/2020on
Not impressed AT ALL! Customer service skills need WORK especially for luxury brand! For our entire experience with Momentum BMW, the first impression was not great, the middle was OK, and the last impression was even worse. We were looking for a BMW for my mom's birthday. She is elderly so I wanted to ensure there were safe guards in place since she is in a high risk category for when we test drove the vehicles. After the initial contact, I waited a while for someone to get back with me regarding the vehicles we wanted to test drive. When it was close to my appt time, I had to call and request another sales person because the other sales person never got back with me prior to my appointment so that I can give him the VINs of the cars we we wanted to test drive. Once we finally arrived to the dealership, since the first client advisor didn't have the cars ready, the second client advisor was scrambling to get the vehicles we requested ready and sanitized. We waited a while to test drive the BMW X1 that we liked because it had to be jumped. We were informed that the battery was dead! Red flag, however I really appreciated his honesty. I was told that the battery would be replaced if we were to move forward with the vehicle. Great. The client advisor was knowledgeable and nice enough but didn't really seem that enthusiastic about his job. But that's neither here nor there. I had another issue about their credit card policy which was ironed out by the Sales Manager and our client advisor for which I was really appreciative. That's why I gave 2 stars instead of 1. Here's where the last impression was like the first...meh. On the day that I told them that I was ready to move forward with the purchase (the next day after test driving) I was told that the vehicle was being purchased through text message. The client advisor told me that the Manager would get back with me with similar vehicles (again through text), but I never heard back from ANYONE! Not even to say that they didn't have anything available. Great "customer service" from a "luxury" brand dealership. The next day we went to another dealership, AutoNation after I found the same make and model that we test drove at Momentum BMW except this BMW X1 was newer with less miles and 2+ more years of manufacturers warranty. The customer service we received at AutoNation was ABOVE and BEYOND what we received at Momentum BMW. The sales person at AutoNation was happy and enthusiastic and was such a joy to deal with. He was quick to respond to any questions we had and we never waited long for a response. We purchased that BMW X1 from AutoNation and they now have our business for the car my husband and I will be purchasing in 2021. Oh, and AutoNation didn't have any of the unwanted dealer add-ons that we didn't have to option of declining at Momentum BMW. I will NOT be recommending Momentum BMW to any of my friends and family.
Never Disappointed
by 10/06/2020on
All personnel are very helpful and accommodating. They really make you feel welcome.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
BMW EXPERIENCE
by 06/13/2019on
excellent buying experience. great staffs.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great Experience
by 06/13/2019on
I have bought 6 cars from Momentum BMW , and they are very honest and professional. Highly recommended !
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Do not buy a used car from here
by 06/22/2018on
This dealership knowingly sold me a lemon 2010 Nissan Maxima. It was priced at $10,900, I purchased it in May 2017 for $10,400, and as of date, I have spent $9000 in repairs. I continue to have problems with this car. The day I was to take it for a test drive, Jessica told me customers took the car to Shreveport, LA. so they wouldnt be back that day. The customer didnt purchase the car, so I did. The two front tires, as explained by the mechanic were wrong, the entire AC unit went bad, the battery went bad, the rotars were warped (a front tire bursted while I was on a Houston freeway), my transmission was bad ($5200 repair), it went bad again, and now the alternator. There is a piece under the hood that was never connected properly. I spoke with the Used Car Manager shortly after I started having problems. I asked him if they reinspected the car when the customer returned from Shreveport. He dismissed me immediately, oh we dont have to do that. I told him it could have been possible the customer did something to the car. Again he dismissed me, I doubt it. I suggested in good faith and effort that he fix the car. We do only high end repairs, he said, indirectly telling me I couldnt afford it. But, he said, I will recommend this guy who does good mechanic work. The mechanic he recommended, well, lets just say I never saw him with the piled up cars in his lot. The place looked like a scene in a zombie movie. I actually risked my safety trying to find a person to talk to. This is who the Used Car Manager referred me to. By the way, Jessica told me there was a spot to charge my fob (wireless key). After looking it up, it is nothing but a holder, not a charger. Not a saleswoman with knowledge. After several negative reviews, a Director called me. She said, you have to put this past you. She suggested I trade in my car. Why would I do that and subject myself to another bad car? I believe I made a reasonable offer. Fix my car. Period. She turned it down, indirectly saying, via email, they only do high end repairs. So, now it is a lemon law complaint process I must go through.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Very Concerned Customer!!!
by 03/12/2018on
I have only had one experience with this dealership, and it will be my last. The sales and finance staff were friendly and good to work with, but I believe they were misinformed by their service department's review of the used 2009 Nissan Rogue that I purchased. Or they simply were hiding the true condition and just trying to move the car. I was provided a Carfax report which was clean, and it was said that the car passed the safety inspection that they run their cars through before selling them. Two weeks after I purchased the vehicle, I had it in the shop. New Tires (the tires had split down the sidewalls - all 4), the shop told me the discoloration in the rubber meant they were really old and that these should have been replaced before the car was sold as they were a safety hazard. Both front control arms, one tie-rod, and a CV axle with joint had to be replaced (the CV joint was so bad that the seals were actually leaking visibly and when the brakes were applied it actually moved the entire tire assembly which is usually solid and doesn't move). To which I also question... was this a safety concern. And why did the inspecting technician at Momentum BMW not actually see this.... or did they? Doesn't seem they even took the tires off the vehicle. All of this simply makes me wonder if they do this type of inspection on all of their used cars, and if so.... who else is out there riding in these so called safe cars as deemed by Momentum BMW. Had all of these issues been disclosed, I would not have purchased the car, but then again... the car should not have been for sale in the condition it was in. Even though it cost me.... I am just glad it was corrected before someone was hurt. Please be aware, and do not make the same mistake that I did.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great service
by 04/29/2017on
I have taken in car to this dealership a couple of times and I must tell you how great the service is. I ask for no one other than Peter S. whenever I go, I've found him to be a man of integrity, honest, and very helpful. Great job Peter!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Never going back
by 04/13/2017on
Went here to try and trade in my almost 3 year old Mini that I bought brand new from Mini Momentum. The car's retail value is around 21k and trade in value around 17-18k. They offered me 13k so I walked out. Went to Mercedes of Greenway and got 17.7 for my trade in, a low rate and a better car. Thought they would be the same as Mini, but they're not. If you have to go here ask for Lee Carter. I didn't know he was working here or I would have asked for him. He used to be at Mini and was why I had a great experience there. Be warned this dealership's management will probably extremely low ball your trade in. I suggest you get it valued online by Auto Nation first and come armed with that info if you must come here.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
service review
by 02/28/2017on
Peter Schermerhorn is GREAT, always get things done to our expectations!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Bad Experience !!!
by 02/27/2017on
Very BAD Experience!!! I dropped off my car for a repair begging of DEC with busted air pipe by the engine a week later car I picked up my car to Find a bigger issue all speakers don't work immediately I go back and its been over 2 MONTH my car is not fix and not sure when it will be! I reached out to service manager nothing to seem happening! I read other negative review the dealer ship always replies by sorry and please contact General Manager, Thomas Kuranoff, [contact info removed] so I did, He never replied to my call !!! Will never go back there again!
Great Service
by 02/26/2017on
Peter Schermerhorn, is my service rep and he has always gone above and beyond to take care of my service at BMW. He is a good communicator and always keeps me in the loop on expected completion time. A pleasure to work with him.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service, Peter Schermerhron, at Momentum BMW
by 12/22/2016on
I recently had my car serviced at this dealership. My Service Advisor, Peter Schermerhorn, provided exceptional customer service with regular status updates and even arranged for a loaner car when my wait time became long. That is what I call great service!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great customer service from Peter Schermerhorn
by 12/16/2016on
Great customer service from Peter Schermerhorn. Dropping off my car was extremity easy he had me in and out within a few minutes. Every step of the way he would give me updates, how it was getting fixed, when the repairs where done and when I should be able to pick it up. I'm definitely going to bring my car back for any other services it might need and recommend him to my friends and family!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Peter Schermerhorn
by 12/06/2016on
Peter Schermerhorn did A-ok
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
BMW 430i Gran Coupe BMW SW Review
by 12/02/2016on
I had a fantastic experience at BMW Southwest. I have bought my two previous cars from here, albeit used. My most recent purchase is a brand new 430i GC. I couldn't be happier with the service that was provided by Jered (client advisor) and Max (the General Manager). They were courteous, did not waste my time, and were very direct with their offer. They listened to my requirements and expectations and they delivered without hesitation. Jered is an excellent asset to the BMW team at SW. He is always available to help out and answer any questions and replies almost immediately. He truly cares about his clients and their satisfaction. He represents BMW very well. I am happy I did business with him and the BMW team at SW.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
