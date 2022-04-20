Customer Reviews of BMW of Houston North
Wonderful sales experience
by 04/20/2022on
It's my second time in 6 months buying a BMW from Tom and I had a lovely experience both times. Love his honesty and easy-going approach. He's truly a class act. I love both the Bemers we purchased!
Service x3
by 05/12/2022on
Great service!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Tune up
by 04/11/2022on
Very easy. The team was attentive, timely, and did a great job. I never worry with this service team. Jeremy is the best!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good Experience
by 04/04/2022on
Traded in a 2019 X5 for a 2022 X5. Received a good value for the trade. Salesman Brian Lowden is excellent. The whole experience was good.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 03/15/2022on
Great service my service advisor Mr. Jeremy very knowledgeable and helpful explaining all aspects of my first service plus additional concerns I had
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience and fast!
by 02/21/2022on
Arrived at my scheduled appointment at 3:00 and drove off with my new truck by 6:00. This was the fastest turn around that I have ever experienced at a car dealership and the service was fantastic from start to finish.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Cassey is the best!
by 01/28/2022on
Cassey is the absolute best at attending to her customer’s needs, flexing with their schedules, etc. She goes the extra mile. She is so conscientious about her customers, she’s called me as late as 8:30pm still working to keep me updated. I love BMW Houston North and you will too!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
BMW North Houston Service
by 01/07/2022on
I had 2 vehicles to bring in for service and didn't have any personal help to get it done. They worded with me to get a loaner and let me switch vehicles once the one was done. Jason Mendoza was very accommadating as well as the rest of the service department.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
BMW of Houston North
by 12/29/2021on
BMW of Houston North is where I purchase BMWs and get their service done. There are some amazing mechanics that really know how to keep you safely driving on the roads and the service leaders who are excellent at helping you understand what needs to be done. They have upgraded their services by providing short videos of what they discovered wrong with your vehicle with narration from the mechanic. There are free refreshments while you wait, and the service prices are fair.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good service but can be better if EV questions can be adequately answered.
by 11/22/2021on
Mr. Shaun Massaih and his team did fantastic job helping me put together an order for a new X5 and made sure I was updated on the status of manufacturing and date of the vehicle delivery. They were all prompt in their replies to my emails. The total build up and delivery was less than 5 weeks from the date I signed the order. The offer including the cost and the financial deal I received from this dealer was good. The initial APR rate was high but they immediately matched the lower rate I had received from my own bank (Doing my homework first helped). The BMW genius team (Daniel and his team) are very professional and helpful in guiding me through setting up my car profile and tune up all the digital tools that come with this car (and they are many). The only minor disappointment is related to lack of adequate knowledge or support of the EV/hybrid technology: -The car I purchased is a plug-in hybrid one. -The car shop team gives you minimal orientation regarding how to optimize the use of such technology. They did not even charge the car overnight for me to be ready on the day of pickup...Imagine excitement to be picking up your new car with such feature to find you cannot use it on your first trip to home. -Poor understanding of charger set up needs -The Wall mount charger (supposed to be level 2 charger compared to the basic level 1 that comes with the car) is not even available to purchase. Other than this issue, I thing this is a very very good dealer. I recommend this dealer to anyone in the Houston area.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Scheduled maintenance check
by 11/04/2021on
All staff were friendly and knowledgeable.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Pleasant car buying experience!
by 09/04/2021on
Fair pricing and fair trade in prices. No haggling which made the experience very enjoyable!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
BMW HOUSTON NORTH
by 06/17/2021on
Professional and Experienced Team at BMW Houston North...nothing less...always the same level of service!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Recent purchase
by 06/02/2021on
Great job by TJ in Sales and Madison in Finance. Made this a simple transaction. Great from start to finish
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
2018 BMW 740i
by 05/18/2021on
My wife and I had a wonderful time everyone we came in contact with was courteous and professional. Sean Tombros was excellent he took his time, focus on are needs and made us comfortable. It was well worth the 3 hour from Cibolo Texas.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Radar Evan’s is our service advisor
by 04/30/2021on
Radar continues to exceed our expectations. He is pleasant to work with and we continue to drive BMWs because of Radar Evan’s!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Go See Randy!
by 04/22/2021on
Thank you to Randy Breaux at BMW of Houston North for making this a pleasant car buying experience. Randy was knowledgeable, prompt and most importantly patient with us throughout our experience!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Salesperson
by 04/19/2021on
He was a great salesperson stayed on top of the deal all throughout the time we were there purchasing the car. I would definitely go back and purchase from him again. Great customer service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Brake and alignment service.
by 04/15/2021on
Service was timely and professional.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great, reliable service!
by 03/29/2021on
Chein was very helpful in explaining what issues needed to be addressed on my 2000 M roadster.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
BMW North Houston
by 03/16/2021on
Rader is awesome. Really stayed on top of my request and vehicle looks and runs amazing.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
