5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Mr. Shaun Massaih and his team did fantastic job helping me put together an order for a new X5 and made sure I was updated on the status of manufacturing and date of the vehicle delivery. They were all prompt in their replies to my emails. The total build up and delivery was less than 5 weeks from the date I signed the order. The offer including the cost and the financial deal I received from this dealer was good. The initial APR rate was high but they immediately matched the lower rate I had received from my own bank (Doing my homework first helped). The BMW genius team (Daniel and his team) are very professional and helpful in guiding me through setting up my car profile and tune up all the digital tools that come with this car (and they are many). The only minor disappointment is related to lack of adequate knowledge or support of the EV/hybrid technology: -The car I purchased is a plug-in hybrid one. -The car shop team gives you minimal orientation regarding how to optimize the use of such technology. They did not even charge the car overnight for me to be ready on the day of pickup...Imagine excitement to be picking up your new car with such feature to find you cannot use it on your first trip to home. -Poor understanding of charger set up needs -The Wall mount charger (supposed to be level 2 charger compared to the basic level 1 that comes with the car) is not even available to purchase. Other than this issue, I thing this is a very very good dealer. I recommend this dealer to anyone in the Houston area.