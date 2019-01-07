I found the team to be Professional and patient. My sales person was Khalid and he Listened to my requirements and worked to meet my needs. He gently Followed up and followed through on his word. He was Not pushy but was attentive. He communicated Effectively and was confident in his presentation and commitment. My experience was awesome both with the sales process and the financial process with Warren. Thank you for a job well done.
BMW Houston North had my car for two weeks. I was not given a loaner car because the repair was supposed to be finished in 3-4 days. It was not easy getting in contact with my service advisor. I left several voicemails with no response over 5 days. Eventually I called the service manager and got a call back from the advisor that day with an update on my car and to answer questions I had. The poor communication continued - my paperwork was passed off to other advisors to call me about additional work to be done, but I did not receive those calls. My advisor followed up days after these calls were to be made and did inform me of the work being recommended at that time. I expect better communication from a dealership, especially for the expensive repair I was having done (replace rear differential).
That being said, I am very happy with the final result. Car is an ‘01 and drives like silk. However, given the poor experience leading up to it, I may go to a different dealership in the future.
Recommend this dealer? No
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
Went in for an oil change and tire rotation. It was an especially busy day, so it took a while. However, they have a lovely waiting area with coffee, water, soft drinks and plenty of snacks. I received regular progress updates on my car, and they even washed her for me. They did an excellent job, as she was grimy when I came in. No sign of that after they shined her up!
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
They have mislead me and I would suppose they will do the same to you. Do not buy a car from these people. Do not walk on to the property. Drive far far far away from them. Find a dealer that stands behind what they tell people and not make excuse after excuse. You will thank me.
The minute I walked into the Salesroom floor, I felt honored. Everyone was so pleasant and smiles filled the room. My salesperson, Ray was amazing. My plan was to test drive, ask questions, and decide if I really wanted to purchase. Needless to say, I drove off with a black X3, Yay!!
Walked in not expecting to buy a car... but they got me and absolutely no regrets. Extremely friendly and helpful during the process; made it quick and smooth. Had some slight issues after taking delivery of the vehicle and they provided a complementary vehicle while they fixed it pro bono.
Poor dealership, staff, and experience (full details)
by hanhan418 on 08/09/2017
Do not ever buy or lease a car from BMW of Houston North. My experience with them this week was horrible. I talked with the sales manager and we agreed on a price for a car and that I would be leasing it. Upon seeing the lease details, I noticed several mistakes:
They overcharged me on tax by $200. They were adamant it was correct, but they were proven wrong when they conceded and fixed the issue.
Further, I noticed that they were going to make me pay an additional $1,600 upfront as a cash down payment on the lease for no reason, thereby charging me more than the agreed upon price of the car. They also charged me for negative equity on my current lease trade-in, which they seem to think is fair to pass on to the customer.
Then, upon talking to their finance department, I noticed that they were going to charge me additional interest (money factor). BMW sets the rate at 3.62% (0.00151 x 2400) and they were going to charge me almost 1.00% more, despite having excellent credit. They wanted to make more money off the financing in addition to the sales price, and this was unacceptable to me.
Perhaps to someone who is un-sophisticated in finance, all of this garbage would work. However, with over 10 years in the investment industry and as a manager of my own hedge fund, this is insulting to me.
The people that I worked with who were involved are: Barbara Angelopoulos (sales manager), Ed Steinberg (client advisor), Steven Cook (sales director), Benjamin Chiu (CFS manager) and Nick Butuc (general manager). Please avoid working with this group of people and the dealership in the future.
At best, the members of BMW of Houston North are incompetent, un-communicative, and passive-aggressive. At worst, they are [non-permissible content removed] with no moral or ethical compass and are unaccountable for their actions. They poorly reflect the values and reputation of the BMW brand.
Han
We make buying and selling your vehicle easy. The price you see is the price you pay. Every 1Price Pre-Owned Vehicle we sell is one, no-haggle price and comes with a 5-day return policy*. Plus, we’ll buy your car and give you a check the same day, even if you don’t buy one from us. Now that’s easy.
*Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. See store for complete guarantee, warranty and service contract details.
what sets us apart
The Drive Pink campaign, continues to raise millions for cancer research and treatment. Every Pink Plate on the road helps put the fight against cancer on full display.
We offer a wide range of finance or lease programs with a menu that makes financing with us clear & simple.
Get a certified offer for your vehicle, guaranteed for 7 days or 500 miles at any of our locations. And we’ll buy your car and give you a check the same day, even if you don’t buy a car from us.
Our pre-owned vehicles are priced just right. Every 1Price Pre-Owned Vehicle is backed by a 5-day or 250-mile (whichever comes first) Money-Back Guarantee and a CARFAX™ Vehicle History Report.
Our Quality Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles are one, no-haggle price and backed by a Limited Warranty. We even give them the once over in 125 different places, so all you need to do is drive. Now that’s vehicle coverage you can count on.
1 Comments