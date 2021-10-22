1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Terrible experience!!!! Do not come to this place. Save yourself big disappointments and headaches. I went to Baker Nissan, which is around the corner from my home to purchase a 2015 Altima. I had a 2012 Corvette convertible as a trade in. The sales representative, Mr. Drew Perry, was very helpful, patient, polite, and professional. Mr. Perry tried to help me, however the finance manager, Jordan Fournet, lost his patience and professionalism in the middle of the negotiation and began acting very unprofessional, and rude. Mr. Fournet began telling me my deal was impossible. He would not allow me to talk and would talk over me. Every time I asked him a question he was being disrespectful making these mocking faces at me and was not answering my questions. He was addressing me as buddy in a very fed up and hostile way, even when I was calling him sir. I wish there was a way the owner, Mr. Baker, could have heard the way Mr. Fournet was addressing me. I went back 2 more times trying to make a deal, just to find Mr. Jordan Fournet acting more disrespectful, impatient, and way out of line. He even went as far as being disrespectful over the phone and hanging up on me twice once he heard my voice. I hope that all of calls are recorded at that place so that the owner, Mr. Baker, can listen to the type of customer service Mr. Fournet provides. So, I went to Central Nissan Houston trying to close a deal and they took care of me in a snap. I got the car I wanted, the appraisal I wanted for my corvette, a great financing rate, and the payments I wanted. They even bought me a hamburger and a Coke for lunch. No, I would not recommend Baker Nissan to anybody. The only person that was amazing was the sales guy, Mr. Drew Perry. Read more