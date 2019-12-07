Alex Ramirez was absolutely amazing!!! He took the time to to listen to my concerns and addressed EVERY one of them. I will continue to do business with this dealership because of the excellent service rendered by Mr. Ramirez. -Pastor Bridgette Hill
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Purchased my 3rd Nissan Altima for our family. This time a 2016 SL which is much nicer than the previous 2015 SV which is going to my college bound daughter. First time buyer from Baker Nissan but it wont be my last. Great service, delivered as promised, easy transaction and the best price compared to my previous dealer much closer to my home in Katy, TX. Finance Manager was very professional getting everything ready and didn't pressure add-on's as I had communicated before arriving at the dealership.
Call and emailed saying approved saying they have second chance finance. Ashley and Katelyn called for three weeks finally came in never seen either but both said they will be the ones working with me on financing worked with Lionel instead which he was good. Needed to run credit again which makes no since if your already approved. Right? Not! Saying I could only choose from these two cars which I hated. I needed to get back to work came back at 3, for Lionel to tell me big down payment or co-signer. I told Ashley and Katelyn I wasn't ready to purchase a vehicle until February because I did not have a down payment yet but was guaranteed there would not be one. Now I have a hard inquiry on my credit for nothing. I have made a complaint with BBB of Houston I want the inquiry removed.
The salesman are helpful but the Finance are lousy especially Lupe Espindola. We went through the hold business about negotiation for the price of the vehicle which took a while. But when we went to the Finance office to sign the paper work the Finance personnel Lupe Espindola treat us like we were "beggar" asking for hand out. He got mad at us when we told him that we was paying in full and is not financing the vehicle. I guess he assumed that because we did not dress in suit and tie and all formal that we did have money to buy a vehicle.
When we came back the next business day to pay for the vehicle, our salesman took us to see Mr. Espindola up stair, but he told the salesman that he did not want to see us and for us all to go back down stair and give the check to the salesman down stair. Then the salesman take the check back up stair to him to get us our receipt for the check.
So my advice is not to buy at Baker Nissan.
I need to find the email to Nissan corporate headquater and also Baker Nissan General Manager to complain.
Now that social media is "IN", I need to go on Facebook and Twitter to spread the message that people should not go to Baker Nissan at 19630 Northwest Freeway, Houston, TX 77065.
I just purchased a 2016 Nissan Altima and the process was by far the best experience ever. Previously we had a very bad experience but Mike Luna and Venessa Richards really went above and beyond to make things right. I am so satisfied with this purchase and will definitely be returning with every vehicle purchase.
Outstanding service from Mr. Thomas. Available to answer all questions, knowledgeable and a true gentleman. He is extremely helpful. He is able to explain the report on the automobile without being condescending or dismissive. If he feels you need something done, you feel that you can trust his recommendation. I would not go anywhere else to service my car because of Barry. This in itself is a amazing statement since in the past I would never go to a dealership for car repairs. Thank you, Barry.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I had never bought a nissan before. I went to the dealership and met Stuart. Wonderful salesman. Very knowledgeable about the Murano and professional and respectful. Met Todd, also very professional and respectful. Had to wait a week for the car, no big deal. They called me to come and pick up my new car. Arrived at the dealership and it wasn't ready, yes I was upset, but again Stuart and Todd were on it and very professional. They tried to instill the help of the manager Rodney Crow. This man was horrible. He was condescending to the salesmen, he was sarcastic and when I asked him to speak to me he told me he wasn't speaking to me. I told him he was rude and he told me "no you're rude.". I called the general manager Randy, but he gave my complaint back to Rodney. I guess the apples don't fall far from the tree. The purchase was wonderful, but the higher up the organization you go, the behavior got worse. I would purchase from Stuart and Todd again if they worked for a different dealership.
Since I have had my 2014 Nissan Altima it has faced several major issues such has two transmissions replacements, now the AC Compressor, then the car display screen turned completely pink, and other numerous issues that have already been documented by the dealership since they were recalls and so forth.
My car only had 7 miles on it when purchased it from Baker Nissan in Houston, TX. Now it has approximately 62,865 miles on it. It should not have any of theses issues unless it was manufactured poorly. I am so fed up with dealing with the dealership and getting the run arounds from the corporation that I feel like I may have to take legal action if this issue is not resolved in a timely manner.
Its hard having to make car payments and not have your car function properly.
I received a phone call from the 2nd chance financial department saying I was pre approved for $20,000 so i visit them found the vehicle I desired and was told I needed a co-signer but that was not possible for me. So if I am pre approved Why do I need a co-signer and why was I unable to get financed??? I still dont know because after wasting an entire day I received no definit answer txt and call the fallowing day to find out whats going on still no responce. I would imagine that the sales rep would have at least replied to a txt sometime thurout an entire day but nope instead I am left with 100% nothing and a waste of my time
I am looking to purchase a 16 Maxima, so I am using the internet to get multiple quotes from dealerships in my area. I requested information from Baker Nissan and the reply I got back from the internet sales manager was strange. He said Baker Nissan does not provide OTD pricing via email as final price is determined after checking the persons CREDIT? What? How would a person's credit affect OTD pricing. Not to mention he glazed over all my other requests like did the quote include dealer extras, destination charge, etc. Instead he provided a link to their website pointed to the type of car I was looking at which was no help as the link didn't mention dealer extras, etc. Anyway looks like a High Pressure Sales operation to me, seems they just want to get you in the door, so they can run your credit to determine how much they can stick it to the uneducated car buyer. I will not be doing business with them .
Recommend this dealer? No
Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
I went to baker Nissan on May,25 2015 with the intent to get a buyers order cause i was already approved by my credit union for a loan. I told the sales person Derrick Shaw from the beginning. He went on and on about he could give me a better rate. He offer me a deal and told me that if my credit union could offer better i had 72 hours to let my credit union fiance me.I would have call them to verify but it was a holiday and they was closed. He knew that i wanted to compare the 2. When i went to my credit union i was inform that he lied and that i would have to wait 30 days then refinance threw my credit union.This is suppose to be a first class dealership, but DO NOT TRUST anyone there. They do not care about the customer only about making a sale. Derrick Shaw has made Nissan look bad. He has made my first time experience of buying a car horrible and i will never recommend anyone to this dealership. And if i could i would bring they car back.
Terrible experience!!!! Do not come to this place. Save yourself big disappointments and headaches. I went to Baker Nissan, which is around the corner from my home to purchase a 2015 Altima. I had a 2012 Corvette convertible as a trade in. The sales representative, Mr. Drew Perry, was very helpful, patient, polite, and professional. Mr. Perry tried to help me, however the finance manager, Jordan Fournet, lost his patience and professionalism in the middle of the negotiation and began acting very unprofessional, and rude. Mr. Fournet began telling me my deal was impossible. He would not allow me to talk and would talk over me. Every time I asked him a question he was being disrespectful making these mocking faces at me and was not answering my questions. He was addressing me as buddy in a very fed up and hostile way, even when I was calling him sir. I wish there was a way the owner, Mr. Baker, could have heard the way Mr. Fournet was addressing me. I went back 2 more times trying to make a deal, just to find Mr. Jordan Fournet acting more disrespectful, impatient, and way out of line. He even went as far as being disrespectful over the phone and hanging up on me twice once he heard my voice. I hope that all of calls are recorded at that place so that the owner, Mr. Baker, can listen to the type of customer service Mr. Fournet provides.
So, I went to Central Nissan Houston trying to close a deal and they took care of me in a snap. I got the car I wanted, the appraisal I wanted for my corvette, a great financing rate, and the payments I wanted. They even bought me a hamburger and a Coke for lunch.
No, I would not recommend Baker Nissan to anybody. The only person that was amazing was the sales guy, Mr. Drew Perry.
Having heard about Baker Nissans good reputation. I decided to have a look at their cars. The staff were very efficient and curtious. That said I traded in my old car and was soon driving my new Nissan Altima.
I have recommended to my friends that Baker Nissan gets the job done fast and thanks to Christopher Godwin it was a great experience buying my first Nissan car.
I just came in to purchase a headlight bulb to replace myself (teacher on very limited budget!). I was happy to learn from Christina that they would install it free! While there, they found the reason my left rear tire kept losing air - a nail! They fixed it and I got a car wash! I will definitely continue to bring my car in for service, including oil changes which I had previously done at a little shop next to my work! Thanks!
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I've been thinking about a hybrid or electric car to replace my Camry. When I saw the nearly $10,000 incentive plague being offered on the Leaf, I became very interested in learning more. Eugene was very helpful and answered all of my questions. I got a fair trade in and excellent financing. It was really a snap. No hassles.
Facing a unique situation with the car we were trading, the folks at Baker Nissan bent over backward to help us get into a new vehicle with great terms and affordable financing. It was a great experience and I'm not usually a happy car shopper. Thanks to Chris and the sales crew at Baker Nissan!
For 30 years we've been one big happy family here at Baker Nissan. That goes for our customers too. We treat everyone with the utmost respect and we’ve been doing so ever since we opened our doors back in 1990. If you have any questions or just want to say hello, feel free to ask to speak with one of the family. We’d love to welcome you in person.
