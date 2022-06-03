5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Purchased my first car as an adult and was so worried about being ripped off. Shopped around at another dealership and had the exact experience that people hate...I felt scammed and lied to from the very beginning...all the things that people say to watch out for, they did. I came to AutoNation next, as they had the exact car I wanted, and worked with David Albert. I was weary at first and cautious/careful, but my worries and fears were immediately gone after talking with David and telling him what I wanted and needed (and what I didn't want or need). David was so quick to respond to all of my communications, he was easy to work with, and most of all he was HONEST. I never once felt lied to or scammed or like I was being taken advantage of. He did everything in his power to make this an easy seamless process for me. He listened to me and he delivered exactly what I asked for. The way he conducted this transaction is how every single sales associate should conduct business. Every dealership should also conduct business how AutoNation handled this transaction. I hope everyone encounters David or someone like him when purchasing a car. I am so happy to have found this dealership, David, and eventually my new car. If you are shopping for a car, I 100% recommend AutoNation and I strongly advise you to ask for David Albert...you'll be thankful that you did. P.S. I read reviews, I research everything, so I hope this is helpful for someone. Please know that this is a real review from a real person who has no connection to AutoNation or David (outside of the transaction). You can trust that my experience was real. Read more