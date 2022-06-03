Skip to main content
AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Houston

AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Houston
1515 S Loop W, Houston, TX 77054
Today 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Customer Reviews of AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Houston

4.2
Overall Rating
4.22 out of 5 stars(68)
Recommend: Yes (16) No (2)
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Ram 2500 Lone Star edition

by Dan Hammock on 03/06/2022

The 2500 sits like a heavy duty truck should: big and bold. Right de is a little bumpy but it comes with the territory. Getting 20 mpg while cruising at 65 mph. My salesman was Alan Savage and he did an outstanding job of getting in and out as fast as possible.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

1 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Terrible service experience

by Wrangler on 11/16/2021

Please do not use this dealership to have work done on your vehicle. They held my car for almost 3 days to run a diagnostic report, to then have looked at something I didn’t ask them too and did not address the actual issue I came in for. I told them I was coming to pick up my car and called again in the morning saying I was coming, when I arrive they say my car is disassembled. So, after an hour of waiting, they then try to charge me for the diagnostic test. I was treated very disrespectfully as a customer and was not faced with one person that wanted to try and make the experience turn around. Please save yourself the headache.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

RAM 1500 2021

by RAM 2021 on 10/06/2021

My sales rep was David Albert. He did a fantastic job explaining the vehicle features..

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

First oil change on 2020 Scat Pack Wide Body Challenger

by HistoryMajor on 07/16/2021

I called around 8:30 AM Thursday and spoke to Juan Reyna. I wanted to make sure that the maintenance warranty plan I purchased when I bought the car was on record and that it would be applicable to this first oil change at 5K miles. Juan stated that it is/was and that he could fit me in at 9:45 AM that morning. I took that time slot and showed up on time. Through the whole event, Juan (and others there) was helpful, courteous, and friendly. I'd definitely recommend him and the service department, based on my recent experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Think the price was high

by Chines20 on 06/28/2021

To change a battery $300 plus was too much

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service Rep

by Brenda Johnson on 06/04/2021

I brought my Jeep in due to a recall. Robin was very pleasant , as usual. She looked up the recall and said that it would be taken care of shortly. It was completed in less than an hour. The coffee was fresh and Perry Mason was entertaining. Thank you for a pleasant visit.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Honest Dealership

by Karen on 06/03/2021

I am so greatful to finally find an honest car dealership! There were no slimy salesman looking to slip in extra fees like I have experienced at other dealerships. The price and incentives matched the price online. I was delighted to find staff sincerely working with me to get the best deal possible! Sherif Hanna was incredibly helpful and professional throughout the process. He patiently answered my many questions. The manager came and introduced himself to me and thanked me for my business. The finance department was amazing. They answered my questions and ensured that all of the discounts were applied and that I got what was promised.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Service

by Jimbeaux on 05/28/2021

I brought my Ram in for a 90K service, I had the Maintenance plan. Johnny greeted me and got me going quick and easy. I requested it be done by 1230. Even though a tune up was included, he worked with the technician and got it to me right on time. Great guy. I highly recommend them!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Crew at Auto Nation. Team Work at it's best!!!

by Mike Wilson on 05/14/2021

Everyone treat me very well. David and the other guys found me a great deal on a pre-owned Mazda6 2016. I love the automobile. I drove it off the lot no problems and immediately went over to tint place. Got tinted up. I'm rolling with no problems. I strongly recommend Auto Nation 😅.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Engine light service

by Jeepworld on 05/05/2021

They were able to get my car in and service it for me the same day.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New Car Purchase

by Ms. Jonae on 05/02/2021

Fernando was amazing. Took no time to get my preapproval verified and me out the door n my new Charger!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

3 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Not reimbursed for car rental

by Kelvin Willis on 05/01/2021

Be prepared when the service department makes a mistake when servicing your car be prepared to pay for your own rental. Even though they reimbursed me for having my car towed back to the dealership they should be responsible in reimbursing for the rental since it was a technician error since the dealership didn’t have any cars available. Not good business

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Honest Experience

by YE on 04/28/2021

Purchased my first car as an adult and was so worried about being ripped off. Shopped around at another dealership and had the exact experience that people hate...I felt scammed and lied to from the very beginning...all the things that people say to watch out for, they did. I came to AutoNation next, as they had the exact car I wanted, and worked with David Albert. I was weary at first and cautious/careful, but my worries and fears were immediately gone after talking with David and telling him what I wanted and needed (and what I didn't want or need). David was so quick to respond to all of my communications, he was easy to work with, and most of all he was HONEST. I never once felt lied to or scammed or like I was being taken advantage of. He did everything in his power to make this an easy seamless process for me. He listened to me and he delivered exactly what I asked for. The way he conducted this transaction is how every single sales associate should conduct business. Every dealership should also conduct business how AutoNation handled this transaction. I hope everyone encounters David or someone like him when purchasing a car. I am so happy to have found this dealership, David, and eventually my new car. If you are shopping for a car, I 100% recommend AutoNation and I strongly advise you to ask for David Albert...you'll be thankful that you did. P.S. I read reviews, I research everything, so I hope this is helpful for someone. Please know that this is a real review from a real person who has no connection to AutoNation or David (outside of the transaction). You can trust that my experience was real.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

awesome buying experience!

by Andy Green on 04/02/2021

Just bought a 2020 dodge challenger t/a, everyone was great,my salesman Alan Savage did a outstanding job,great guy!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great customer service

by Ram 1500 on 03/02/2021

We bought a Ram 1500 and the process was smooth. The salesman, Vishal and the manager at this location were great! Very easy to work with and honest. Highly recommend this dealership at this location.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Oil change

by gloriasayle on 03/01/2021

I made a appointment online a couple of days in advance for 3pm. I made it in by 2:55. Since I scheduled a appointment I thought I would be out by 3:30 no later then 4:00. It took a little longer but I was satisfied.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Oil Change

by F. Russell on 01/19/2021

I brought my jeep in for an oil change. The service department did a good job by observing additional work that is needed for a better performance for my jeep.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Disappointed

by Moyo Olagoke on 09/24/2020

Not long after the purchase, it started giving problems. The battery, seat belt and tire sensor light came on. It has a bad alternator They claim every vehicles goes through rigorous inspection before sale. I highly doubt it I told them about this problem but they offered nothing, no credit or refund The 500 mile gaurantee is really 250. I just lost 7k Please do not buy a vehicle from this dealership!! Save your money

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Alan Savage

by Kenneth on 09/26/2019

Alan was great help and the process was smooth and quick. Was the shortest visit to a dealership in one go!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Job

by Chargie on 09/09/2019

They worked w/ me on my extended warranty in a timely manner. They were great!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Thank you

by Pleased on 09/03/2019

Patricia and the young lady with her were great. My family really connected with them. They made us feel comfortable in what is normally viewed as a cut throat experience. Two thumbs up to them both. Thank you.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

148 cars in stock
71 new69 used8 certified pre-owned
Dodge Challenger
Dodge Challenger
5 new|3 used|
0 certified pre-owned
Jeep Gladiator
Jeep Gladiator
6 new|0 used|
0 certified pre-owned
about our dealership

We make it easy - we'll buy your car with a check that you can deposit the same day, our pre-owned vehicles come with a 5-day return policy* and we'll even sanitize your vehicle so you can buy and service safely. Now that’s easy. Schedule an appointment today!

*Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. See store for complete guarantee, warranty and service contract details.

what sets us apart
Through DRV PNK, we continue to raise millions to support cancer research and treatment. Every AutoNation Pink Plate on the road helps put our fight against cancer on full display.
We offer a wide range of finance or lease programs with a menu that makes financing with us clear & simple.
We’ll buy your car and give you a check that you can deposit the same day. Get a certified offer for your vehicle, guaranteed for 7 days or 500 miles at any of our locations, even if you don’t buy a car from us.
We use an EPA-approved disinfectant to sanitize every vehicle we sell. Plus, we offer store-to-door-delivery for a safer shopping experience.
Our pre-owned vehicles are priced just right. Every 1Price Pre-Owned Vehicle is backed by a 5-day or 250-mile (whichever comes first) Money-Back Guarantee and a CARFAX™ Vehicle History Report.
Amenities
Complimentary Coffee
Complimentary WiFi

What shoppers are searching for