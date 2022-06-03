Customer Reviews of AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Houston
Ram 2500 Lone Star edition
by 03/06/2022on
The 2500 sits like a heavy duty truck should: big and bold. Right de is a little bumpy but it comes with the territory. Getting 20 mpg while cruising at 65 mph. My salesman was Alan Savage and he did an outstanding job of getting in and out as fast as possible.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Terrible service experience
by 11/16/2021on
Please do not use this dealership to have work done on your vehicle. They held my car for almost 3 days to run a diagnostic report, to then have looked at something I didn’t ask them too and did not address the actual issue I came in for. I told them I was coming to pick up my car and called again in the morning saying I was coming, when I arrive they say my car is disassembled. So, after an hour of waiting, they then try to charge me for the diagnostic test. I was treated very disrespectfully as a customer and was not faced with one person that wanted to try and make the experience turn around. Please save yourself the headache.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
RAM 1500 2021
by 10/06/2021on
My sales rep was David Albert. He did a fantastic job explaining the vehicle features..
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
First oil change on 2020 Scat Pack Wide Body Challenger
by 07/16/2021on
I called around 8:30 AM Thursday and spoke to Juan Reyna. I wanted to make sure that the maintenance warranty plan I purchased when I bought the car was on record and that it would be applicable to this first oil change at 5K miles. Juan stated that it is/was and that he could fit me in at 9:45 AM that morning. I took that time slot and showed up on time. Through the whole event, Juan (and others there) was helpful, courteous, and friendly. I'd definitely recommend him and the service department, based on my recent experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Think the price was high
by 06/28/2021on
To change a battery $300 plus was too much
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service Rep
by 06/04/2021on
I brought my Jeep in due to a recall. Robin was very pleasant , as usual. She looked up the recall and said that it would be taken care of shortly. It was completed in less than an hour. The coffee was fresh and Perry Mason was entertaining. Thank you for a pleasant visit.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Honest Dealership
by 06/03/2021on
I am so greatful to finally find an honest car dealership! There were no slimy salesman looking to slip in extra fees like I have experienced at other dealerships. The price and incentives matched the price online. I was delighted to find staff sincerely working with me to get the best deal possible! Sherif Hanna was incredibly helpful and professional throughout the process. He patiently answered my many questions. The manager came and introduced himself to me and thanked me for my business. The finance department was amazing. They answered my questions and ensured that all of the discounts were applied and that I got what was promised.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great Service
by 05/28/2021on
I brought my Ram in for a 90K service, I had the Maintenance plan. Johnny greeted me and got me going quick and easy. I requested it be done by 1230. Even though a tune up was included, he worked with the technician and got it to me right on time. Great guy. I highly recommend them!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Crew at Auto Nation. Team Work at it's best!!!
by 05/14/2021on
Everyone treat me very well. David and the other guys found me a great deal on a pre-owned Mazda6 2016. I love the automobile. I drove it off the lot no problems and immediately went over to tint place. Got tinted up. I'm rolling with no problems. I strongly recommend Auto Nation 😅.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Engine light service
by 05/05/2021on
They were able to get my car in and service it for me the same day.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New Car Purchase
by 05/02/2021on
Fernando was amazing. Took no time to get my preapproval verified and me out the door n my new Charger!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Not reimbursed for car rental
by 05/01/2021on
Be prepared when the service department makes a mistake when servicing your car be prepared to pay for your own rental. Even though they reimbursed me for having my car towed back to the dealership they should be responsible in reimbursing for the rental since it was a technician error since the dealership didn’t have any cars available. Not good business
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Honest Experience
by 04/28/2021on
Purchased my first car as an adult and was so worried about being ripped off. Shopped around at another dealership and had the exact experience that people hate...I felt scammed and lied to from the very beginning...all the things that people say to watch out for, they did. I came to AutoNation next, as they had the exact car I wanted, and worked with David Albert. I was weary at first and cautious/careful, but my worries and fears were immediately gone after talking with David and telling him what I wanted and needed (and what I didn't want or need). David was so quick to respond to all of my communications, he was easy to work with, and most of all he was HONEST. I never once felt lied to or scammed or like I was being taken advantage of. He did everything in his power to make this an easy seamless process for me. He listened to me and he delivered exactly what I asked for. The way he conducted this transaction is how every single sales associate should conduct business. Every dealership should also conduct business how AutoNation handled this transaction. I hope everyone encounters David or someone like him when purchasing a car. I am so happy to have found this dealership, David, and eventually my new car. If you are shopping for a car, I 100% recommend AutoNation and I strongly advise you to ask for David Albert...you'll be thankful that you did. P.S. I read reviews, I research everything, so I hope this is helpful for someone. Please know that this is a real review from a real person who has no connection to AutoNation or David (outside of the transaction). You can trust that my experience was real.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
awesome buying experience!
by 04/02/2021on
Just bought a 2020 dodge challenger t/a, everyone was great,my salesman Alan Savage did a outstanding job,great guy!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great customer service
by 03/02/2021on
We bought a Ram 1500 and the process was smooth. The salesman, Vishal and the manager at this location were great! Very easy to work with and honest. Highly recommend this dealership at this location.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Oil change
by 03/01/2021on
I made a appointment online a couple of days in advance for 3pm. I made it in by 2:55. Since I scheduled a appointment I thought I would be out by 3:30 no later then 4:00. It took a little longer but I was satisfied.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Oil Change
by 01/19/2021on
I brought my jeep in for an oil change. The service department did a good job by observing additional work that is needed for a better performance for my jeep.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Disappointed
by 09/24/2020on
Not long after the purchase, it started giving problems. The battery, seat belt and tire sensor light came on. It has a bad alternator They claim every vehicles goes through rigorous inspection before sale. I highly doubt it I told them about this problem but they offered nothing, no credit or refund The 500 mile gaurantee is really 250. I just lost 7k Please do not buy a vehicle from this dealership!! Save your money
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Alan Savage
by 09/26/2019on
Alan was great help and the process was smooth and quick. Was the shortest visit to a dealership in one go!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Job
by 09/09/2019on
They worked w/ me on my extended warranty in a timely manner. They were great!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Thank you
by 09/03/2019on
Patricia and the young lady with her were great. My family really connected with them. They made us feel comfortable in what is normally viewed as a cut throat experience. Two thumbs up to them both. Thank you.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
