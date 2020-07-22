Mossy Nissan - Melvin
by 07/22/2020on
Melvin helped my wife and I when we were ready to buy a new vehicle. He is a great sales person with high standards for customer service and care. He worked diligently to ensure we were satisfied with our purchase and when our new vehicle plates were delayed he went the extra step to ensure we would have them before the temporary plates expired even with the delays caused by COVID-19. I highly recommend giving him a call if you are looking to buy a new car.
Mossy Nissan - Melvin
by 07/22/2020on
Melvin helped my wife and I when we were ready to buy a new vehicle. He is a great sales person with high standards for customer service and care. He worked diligently to ensure we were satisfied with our purchase and when our new vehicle plates were delayed he went the extra step to ensure we would have them before the temporary plates expired even with the delays caused by COVID-19. I highly recommend giving him a call if you are looking to buy a new car.
Great Salesman
by 07/02/2020on
I have been buying Nissan cars from Melvin Watson for years, he is very professional and courteous. He always goes out his way to help me in anyway he can and puts forth the effort to ensure I'm satisfied with my purchase. If you are in the need for a vehicle...I recommend Mossy Nissan and ask for Melvin Watson.
Covid-19 at Mossy Nissan.
by 05/09/2020on
I just came back from a service appointment at Mossy Nissan Houston (I've been a client for many years). The lady processing payments was coughing. She was not wearing a mask nor gloves. Neither were any of the service advisors. It may look as been paranoid but I belong to one of the "high risks" groups for this very contagious and lethal virus and I'm playing close attention at how businesses are choosing to protect their customers. Covid-19 is no joke. We're still in a Pandemic, regardless of what politicians say. The work was correctly performed and the price was fair but with this particular Health policy in place, I can't recommend this dealership to my family or friends..
HORRIBLE SERVICE!!!
by 01/27/2020on
I drop off my car for service on Friday . It's now Monday and no one has call me to provide me an update. My car was suppose to be ready on Saturday. I keep calling the service number no one picks up.!! I am so FRUSTRATED with this services.
Great service and attention to detail
by 11/30/2019on
Just wanted to highlight the very friendly and helpful service from Jonas Batista. He made it very easy and enjoyable experience. We would definitely purchase another vehicle from him. If you are looking to purchase a car at Mossy, I would definitely ask for Jonas.
No Hassle Car Buying Experience
by 10/24/2019on
I'm a repeat customer because of the exceptional service. The last three times my wife and I have visited the dealership, we have been assisted by Mr Melvin Watson. And all three times, Mr Watson has provided a wonderful experience for us. We have referred Mr Watson and Mossy Nissan to others, and we will continue to do so
A GREAT PERSON and REALLY GENUINE
by 10/24/2019on
This is my 2nd car with Mr. Melvin Watson as a Rep of Mossy. My husband passed (December 24th) and I had to downsize my car to an affordable note. Melvin was very supportive, and did not urge or push me to make a decision. I had a 2017 Nissan Armada Platinum that I LOVED and did not want to part with at all. In the 2+ years, I had NO trouble with this SUV (The first car). Melvin made the hold experience relaxed and he supported any decision I made. You just don't get that today. He was energetic and got the cars for me to drive and see, with no pressure applied. It took a while for me to make my decision and he gave me time and space. Thank you so much Mossy for Melvin and your other experts.
Mr Melvin was so great
by 10/23/2019on
Mr Melvin got in my truck I wanted and after my accident made sure my payments stayed same he always so helpful and kind all be recommended him to everyone for their car needs
Melvin the great!
by 10/23/2019on
Melvin is an amazing human! He helped my brother find a new truck within his budget as well as something he loves! Thank you Melvin for being kind and understanding during this process. Car buying can be such a stressful time, but Melvin is so clam, Helpful, and knowledgeable that he takes the stress right out of it! Thank you!
Terrible service
by 06/15/2019on
I scheduled a service for 1:00 pm today, I drove 25 miles from my home to get there, I was there 12:50 pm., I'm very disappointed, I don't really understand why you make an appointment and when you get there on time your adviser tells you that it's going to take 1:30-2:00 hours for an "oil change" ridiculous. I left since the adviser didn't offered me any other options, called someone (lady) that told me it was one of the manager, I explained my situation and she hang on me. I bought my Nissan Maxima in mossy dealership and that's the only reason I'm doing my service over there, but I learned my lesson, no more business with you guys.
Melvin Watson was phenomenal!!!
by 05/30/2019on
My husband and I were nearing the exhausting end of our car search when a close friend recommended that we sit down with Mr. Melvin Watson. He was very professional, honest, transparent, and he worked harder than anyone we'd encountered during our search to ensure that we got what we wanted at the price we wanted. He comes highly recommended from both myself and my husband, especially if you're looking to have a genuinely transparent experience without fear that you've left anything on the table. Mr. Watson came as an unexpected breath of fresh air.
Great experience
by 04/22/2019on
Went to Mossy Nissan on 4-20-19 for service and had a great experience. The estimated price stayed the same, the time to perform the service was accurate, and my service guy, Trevor, was great.
Excellent experience at Mossy Nissan
by 04/03/2019on
I just love my 2019 Nissan Kicks. The Kicks is stylish, sporty, practical, economical and just fun to drive. I like its size also, especially for downtown driving. But it performs very well on the highway also. It is a smaller vehicle, but it does not feel small. I have had so many people like it also, not only people who know me, but even strangers have complimented me on it. I never remember being so excited about my previous vehicle which just functional but boring. Kirk Verrett, my salesperson was excellent. He was professional, knowledgeable, helpful, patient with answering my questions. There was never any pressure to buy. He allowed the car to sell itself. And David Mossy is a number one type of person. I would definitely recommend others to Mossy Nissan. Lawrence W. Jozwiak Purchased my 2019 Kicks at the end of January 2019
Excellent Service
by 02/22/2019on
We had the best experience ever buying a car at this place. Salesman Rudy Reyes gave us an excellent service and also the guys from the financial department helped us a lot!! Thank You so much Mossy Nissan we are so happy with our new Nissan Sentra
Nothing but B.S
by 10/23/2018on
They will low ball you on a trade, and then try to play the game once they realize you're not a fool. Don't fall for the okey doke. Their appraisal department is class B. Nothing special at Mossy. Just your typical car dealership trying to get over on the buyer.
Best experience ever
by 05/03/2018on
We just bought a 2018 murano from Mossy. Anthony our salesman, Alfonso our finance gy and the dealership GM all played an important part in making our buying experience the best I ever had. All three were 110 per cent and the GM even went out and got my wife's old 100 club decals off because she is a retired cop. Mossy is the best dealership service ever. Thanks for a great deal and super service.
Service DEPT are [non-permissible content removed]
by 07/19/2016on
Mossy Nissan is horrible - worst purchase experience ever! Took my son's car in on Tuesday July 5, 2016 to have the windows tinted and brought an issue to their attention that my son wanted addressed. There were spots on the radio screen that wouldn't come off, this Altima was 10 days old. I spoke to the Service Manager Joseph Gonzalez which told Ivan Clovis to look at the radio and to take care of it. Ivan told me that the radio would need to be replaced as the issue was behind the screen itself. Ivan fed me some bs as well as gave me the runaround. Joseph told Ivan to order a new radio and to schedule the installation for Saturday July 16, 2016. I asked for documentation in writing that showed the radio was being ordered. I sent an email to Joseph & Ivan on Monday July 11, 2016 to confirm that the radio would be available for installation for Saturday July 16, 2016 as scheduled. Neither, Joseph or Ivan responded to my email. Ivan called me within 5 minutes of receiving my email to tell me that it would be 2-3 weeks before the radio would be in. I asked why I was lied to & why he had made me an apt for July 16, 2016 knowing it would be 2-3 weeks. Ivan had nothing to say - I ended up hanging up on him. I sent an email to the General Manager David Hruska (same person that responds to these reviews) and to this day he hasn't responded either. Mike Hruska did call after I filed a Complaint with the VP of Consumer Relations of Nissan North America. Mike Hruska is the Service Director of Mossy Nissan - Mike made excuses for the whole Service Department and told me that the radio had NEVER even been ordered as Ivan was instructed to do. Wow - TOTAL Surprise! Mike also told me that the radio would be replaced with a refurbished radio rather than a brand new one! This car is brand new! You're NOT putting a refurbished radio in this car when it came from the Factory Brand New and is a Nissan issue! Mossy Nissan is putting the blame on Panasonic when in fact it's Mossy Nissan that is screwing us over! It's always easier to pass the buck rather than own up to the BS that they're pulling! Mossy Nissan of Houston is a nightmare! Mossy Nissan runs a complete circus and lies to their customer's. Mossy Nissan doesn't pride itself in Customer Service and could care less if the Customer is Happy or Not! Mossy Nissan is a huge SCAM!! Buyer Beware!!! Do your research - don't buy a Nissan but if you must, definitely find another Nissan Dealership to purchase from. Don't give [non-permissible content removed] your $ - you'll regret it!!! This has been the worst purchase ever and we regret ever giving [non-permissible content removed] our business! We have filed a Complaint with the BBB as well as a Consumer Complaint with the Attorney General. We will NOT STOP until Mossy Nissan of Houston takes responsibility for their issue and replaces this defective radio with a brand new radio - and we don't care if this radio has to be taken out of another brand new car! You're NOT getting away with putting a refurbished radio in my brand new car that's now less than a month old. Seems that Mossy Nissan would rather deal with the bad reviews, complaints, etc., rather than just doing the right thing! Mossy Nissan definitely doesn't know what "Deceptive Trade Practice" means!
Genuine and knowledgable
by 01/31/2016on
While I ended up not buying my Maxima from Mossy, I did want to write a review about the professional and personal help given to me by Kirk. Even after I had a lower quote from another dealership, Kirk was very helpful looking at the quote and getting details to be sure I wasn't falling for any common tactics or missing something. That's classy, so thanks Kirk!
Car Care
by 01/22/2016on
Great customer service and they go above and beyond to help out there customers to make sure they are very satisfied
My car buying experience
by 01/19/2016on
The salesman Mr. Johnny was very friendly and provided me with the best service. I felt welcomed and valued as a potential customer from the moment he greeted me in the parking lot. He was very dedicated to finding the best deal for me and providing me with a great car buying experience.
My car buying experience
by 01/19/2016on
The salesman Mr. Johnny was very friendly and provided me with the best service. I felt welcomed and valued as a potential customer from the moment he greeted me in the parking lot. He was very dedicated to finding the best deal for me and providing me with a great car buying experience.
2 Comments
1 Comments