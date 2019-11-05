My husband and I were in Houston last week for his work training and decided to look at trucks while there (we live in Florida). We found a Chevy Silverado 3500 on their website and called to see if it was still on the lot. They told us it was, so we went to see it. Our salesman, Jontae Brown, came with us to take it on a test drive. We had a great ride and Jontae answered all my husband's questions (he had a lot of them!). When we returned to the dealership and discussed trading in our truck, there was no pressure to buy. They were very receptive to what my husband felt his truck was worth for the trade in and proceeded to make the entire process effortless. We completed the sale with Scott Johnson, the finance manager, and walked away with a new truck. Since our trade in had to come from Florida, they allowed us to leave the truck at the lot one more day to prevent us from driving two vehicles around Houston the next day. Once our son arrived with the trade in, they all congratulated us and sent us on our way. It was the best car buying experience we have ever had and highly recommend them to anyone from Houston to Florida! In fact, my husband was so impressed with Jontae Brown, he wanted to take a picture with him!! Thank you Mac Haik Chevrolet!
Like to say thank you Erwin and mac Haik. I was referred to Erwin by my family members who just recently purchased 4 vehicles. Erwin walked us through everything and all I wanted out of the car I purchased great jo
My experience was pain free thanks to my salesman, Justin Watson. All exchanges were either by email or phone. I did my research, knew what I wanted in my vehicle, and Justin did everything possible to get me what I wanted. It came in when he said it would and I was able to pick it up as planned. I did not meet him in person until the day I walked into the dealership to finalize my purchase. He is an awesome person as well as salesman. I felt absolutely no pressure in the buying process. Dannielle, the lady at my banking institution, was equally impressed with his professionalism and the way he conducted the business end with her. Justin will get my vote of confidence to anyone who is wanting to purchase a vehicle.
I called and made an appointment and requested to see a specific cruze. When I got there the salesman had the Cruze pulled up. We test drove and came in. Bought it for the price that was online. I was in and out in 2 hours. Quick and easy. Will be coming back for sure.
I had an amazing first-time buyers experience with the dealership. The salesman was very knowledgeable about the vehicle I wanted to purchase. She gave me a full background detail about the vehicle and I was completely content with the services. I highly recommend this dealership to others for they will meet the services and satisfaction a customer deserves.
I have purchased 2 vehicles from this dealership and had a no haggle, stress free experience each time. I have also referred several family members and friends specifically to salesman Derrick Curtis-and they have also have made multiple purchases. Keep up the great work!
This place is awesome, everybody makes you feel welcome. I wasn't too confident I could get a car and drove out with a brand new Impala. They didn't pressure me into anything and made sure that I was comfortable with my payments. I'm really happy with my car and the BLUETOOTH! :) I have definitely recommended Mac Haik Chevy to my friends and family especially to those that feel more comfortable dealing with a Spanish speaker, they have plenty!! Thanks Mac Haik
My wife and I went to the Chevy dealer on 4-17 to purchase a used Jeep Wrangler that they had on their website. We spent almost 4 hrs sitting in the showroom dealing with a salesperson who was very friendly. We went into the process knowing exactly what we wanted and how much we were willing to pay. I don't know why I expected this to help or possibly shorten our stay. It didn't. The salesperson came back with a quote for the vehicle that was $200 more than we said we were willing to pay!
So we found a less expensive Jeep that they had just taken in on trade and were told that they would work on the financing that night. We went home around 9:30p, and were hopeful. We went back on Sat the 18th and got the financing approved and signed all of the requisite paperwork...another 2 hr wait.
Much to our surprise, we couldn't drive our new vehicle home because it hadn't been inspected yet. So we went home with a loaner....2 days later I called to find out what the progress was and was told that the service dept had no idea who I was and what vehicle I was talking about. this issue was later resolved by the service advisor, but we were still unable to take delivery of the Jeep because now it needed new tires and new wiper blades...we took delivery of the Jeep the next day. with a very bad taste in our mouths....
A month goes by and we have not received our paperwork from the bank, nor our payment coupon book. Now it is almost time to make the 1st payment and we have no idea who to send the check to. We took a trip to branch of the bank that approved our financing and spoke with a nice woman...we explained our dilemma and she was nice enough to call the auto loan department of the bank and make some inquiries. She was informed that the dealership had failed to send over the documentation needed. So the bank informed us that we would not be responsible for the payment until they spoke with the dealership's finance dept.
Fast forward to today....I receive an email form dealership saying that I need to call right away.....I speak with Ken and am told that I need to make my missed payment to the dealership so that they can send it to the bank or else they won't get paid for our Jeep. Now mind you it has been almost 2 months since we have had said car.
I have no problem paying what we owe to the Bank who financed us...But I have a huge problem being told by the dealership who dropped the ball that I need to pay them the 1st payment so that they can get paid by bank.
I got all sorts of false apologies and finger pointing and absolutely no acceptance of responsibility for this fiasco! So now I have to make a trip to the bank, again, and find out what my options are....and to think that the sales manager asked us to write a positive review if we had a good experience. Hmmm
The only problem was at the 1st visit we received no time to negotiate and really ask if that was the SUV we wanted. We just wanted to see if were going to get approved since we had been working on our credit for the past 2 years. Right away after it was approved it was moved to finance and we were confused. Also, we waited for over 2 1/2 hours just to see if we were approved. We left. Got a call on Monday and we went ahead and went in. Experience was much better and they took their time to show us the different Tahoes available. Finance dept was awesome in working with us, even though we finished way past closing time. We felt no rush.
I came in for an oil change and left with a brand new car!! The sales man and finance was with out a doubt awesome. I spoke with several people that were very friendly. I didn't feel forced or pressured! What a wonderful and phenomenal experience!!
Went to pick up car and it wasn't ready after I was called and told it was.
Everything went well except you called and said my car was ready and when I went to pick it up they said it wasn't and that something happened and it wouldn't be ready until the next day. Luckily I had my ride wait for me or I would have been stranded.
Mark took time with me and made sure I understood everything. He made sure I was 100% satisfied before I left. Mark is a great asset to any company! My finance officer was equally as good patient kind informative and knowledgeable.
Robert Wolf is a true professional and very low key and no pressure. I actually leave the dealership smiling instead of muttering and gritting my teeth. I recomend him and Mac Haik to all my friends and colleagues.
It was much more pleasant than other local dealerships. The paperwork process was a little slow, and I was disappointed that some of my accessories were ordered incorrectly. However, the customer service was good enough that this will be my first stop next time I'm shopping for a vehicle.
Everywhere you look online with the exception of this website has tons of bad reviews for Mac Haik Chevy. Do not go here! I went there to buy a car for my wife and after test driving it I gathered an OTD price on the vehicle and told him I'd let him know this afternoon. An hour later I called the salesman back and WE AGREED on a new price for a 2014 black cruz LTZ. I told him i would be glad to put down a deposit but he insisted I come back in with a check for the full amount. (place was an hour away) When I got there, he sat me down with " the keys" on the table and we together spent at least an hour and half doing paperwork, taking a tour of the dealership ect. only for him to come up to me and say, "hey the black one you wanted sold hours ago but I have the white one that was next to it, you want that?" I said no, we agreed on the black one that we've been discussing all afternoon. His response was "its just a color I can do it for the same price". He then proceeded to fill my head with excuses and NO SOLUTIONS. The sales person name was MELVIN JONES. I put my trust into this person and he wasted my whole day. Earlier when we were in his office he told me I could take the new car home that evening, after which I sent my wife a picture congratulating her on her new vehicle. She was so excited. 20 min later i had to tell her the bad news. Please don't do business with these people. They care about you when you walk in with full pockets but if a problem arises NOBODY lifts a finger for you. I talked to the sales manager (Travis?) and he said he was taking notes and would call me right back but I still have not got a response. I even talked to 3 different people asking for contact information for the general manager and nobody would give me anything. This is unacceptable and wrong, this company clearly does not really care about there customers. If that was not true, the end result of all this would have been different.. This is my first bad review I have ever written for anybody, I just want to make sure nobody makes the same mistake i did by using this dealership. -JOHN U.
Phil took care of all issues I had and needed addressed. He kept me informed as the day went along as to what was required to keep my 100k+ '07 Suburban in top shape. He's the best service adviser I've ever worked with.
