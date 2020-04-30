Fredy Kia

Fredy Kia

Welcome to Fredy Kia
11711 Gulf Hwy, Houston, TX 77034
(855) 960-1008
Today 10:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Fredy Kia

4.4
Overall Rating
(23)
Recommend: Yes (20) No (3)
sales Rating

Great experience

by Jesse L on 04/30/2020

We recently purchased a vehicle and Chris Linscomb was our sales associate. The overall experience was great. We ended up getting what we wanted at a very fair price and the service was great. The Kia Sportage my wife chose is a beauty, runs great and we really enjoyed seeing the selections Fredy Kia had so we easily found the one we wanted. Thanks again to Chris and everyone at Fredy Kia in making our experience great.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
87 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

They Only want the sale you don't matter after.

by Kenneth Conner on 08/12/2020

I recently bought a vehicle at this dealership. My rating is based on the lack of customer service or perhaps better described as non existing. I don't recall the sales mans name. I believe it was Freddie Williams, but when it comes to sales that's all he was about. He pretty much tries to get you to sign stuff. The few times I asked him how certain features worked he couldn't put his phone down long enough to show me. He would just point me in the direction of the service department and tell me to ask them? The customer service Manager shows little concern for the customer as well. When he tries to get me to submit 5 star reviews and if I can't he would address my concerns. I told Rafael Chavez my concern in different emails which he apparently disregards with no response. It seems only thing he can send is automated emails. Other then that the General Manager was helpful and Mr Reed in Finance was great.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

sales Rating

Excellent Service

by Ferdinand on 02/19/2020

Easy process, friendly people and great experience with staff. Would recommend to anyone looking for a new or even an used vehicle. When you go ask for "pony tail".

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

An Exceptional Experience

by Willie on 02/18/2020

Ease to schedule appointment, knowing my car would be available when promised, the waiting area was emmaculate and well stocked.The knowledge & availability of service rep, Elizabeth Evancho was the icing on the cake. She was able to answer all of my questions re....my car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great Experience

by Lynanda on 02/16/2020

We came here to purchase a truck that would meet our needs. We only had 1000.00 for downpayment which wasn't enough to satisfy the lender. Sue and others worked very hard to make this deal happen for us and they did it. I received several calls and texts from them during the process so that we were always informed of what was happening. I appreciate the customer service and the great truck that we were able to purchase.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Great service

by Anita on 02/16/2020

My experience was great! Friendly staff and quick service. Complimentary drinks and snacks available. Would definitely recommend to family and friends.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Vehicle Maintenance check-up

by Phyllis on 02/14/2020

"Ms Elizabeth", our service person was just OUTSTANDING! She was so professional, thorough, and courteous. I truly enjoyed how she took the time to explain, and point out the different things to watch for in our Kia Sportage. Job well done Elizabeth, you are an asset and hard worker for your Kia dealership!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

No pressure

by Colin on 02/06/2020

They were extremely helpful in meeting my needs with no pressure.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Oil change

by John on 02/05/2020

friendly and knowledgeable about their cars. They were polite and made sure everything in my vehicle was up to service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great job!!!

by Dorothy on 02/05/2020

Friendly, efficient and timely

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

enjoy your kia

by Jessica on 02/04/2020

no pressure

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Purchased vehicle

by Jacqueline on 02/02/2020

The sale guy seemed to be honest, overall.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Mr

by Melvin on 02/01/2020

It was quick

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Happy

by Israel on 01/31/2020

The politeness and genuineness of the staff

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Fredy KIA in Houston is a reliable car dealer!

by Cynthia on 10/23/2019

Hi! I have purchased two used KIA cars from this dealer(Fredy KIA ). One was in 2015. It was in an accident, so I went to them again and bought another used KIA in 2019. This dealership is very reliable. They follow thru with what they promise. I have brought my car there for service, too. I recommend them! Cynthia

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Very Happy Customers!

by Bre Davis on 10/18/2019

Last week I inquired about a vehicle I seen on here for a very reasonable price , was immediately contacted by an internet sales person who was actually very helpful! She gave me all the info I needed, upon going for the test drive i was a bit upset from the drive and the traffic getting there but it was worth it! The sales team and managers were so helpful and friendly, offering me & my family beverages. The whole process took maybe an hour and a half. I knew what I wanted and they did their best to fulfill my needs. 10/10 Recommended!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Great costumers service

by Lisa guzman on 10/18/2019

I had a great experience all around very welcoming and friendly helped me get my dream car very satisfied costumer definitely recommending everyone i know !

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

AMAZING DEARLERSHIP!

by Satisfied Customer on 10/18/2019

The service I received here was fantastic! From the moment you step off your vehicle, there is someone already outside waiting to say hello! The sales people are very friendly and willing to help. The sales person who helped me was very attentive and listened to all my questions. The sales manager are informative, friendly, and funny. Every worker there is amazing. They made my car shopping experience less of a hassle. I highly recommend Fredy KIA for you next car purchase!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Great Service

by Marco Garza on 10/18/2019

Recently I was in desperate need of a vehicle but luckily Fredy Kia was able to help me out and get me approved even after so many places had turned me down.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Loving my car.

by Marlene P on 10/18/2019

I got a great deal. I don’t know about anyone else but if y’all want a good deal and to be treated right go see Rafael. He’s the internet salesman there. Thanks love my Altima

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

I was in and out

by Anne Taylor on 10/18/2019

I was a bit skeptical at first but the car was priced very low. I spoke with the internet sales team Alisson and she assured the vehicle was there. Upon arriving I was greeted then my salesman came out and showed me the car. I was there maybe an hour and a half in and out with my new Soul!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
videos
about our dealership

Welcome to the Fredy Kia website, a fast and convenient way to research and find a vehicle that is right for you. Whether you are looking for a new or used Kia car, truck, or SUV you will find it here. We have helped many customers from Houston, Baytown, Conroe, Deer Park, Friendswood, Channel View, League City, Clear Lake, Missouri City, Pearland, Rosenberg, Sugar Land, Texas City, Alvin, Galveston, Lake Jackson, La Porte and Spring find the Kia of their dreams!

We know that prospective customers are extremely well educated when researching their next vehicle. Fredy Kia has made it easy to get all the available vehicle information so you can spend less time researching and more time enjoying your purchase. Check out our new specials and used specials for additional savings on your next vehicle.

As a premier Texas Kia dealer, we have a huge selection of new and used vehicles from which to choose. Fredy Kia online and offline customers enjoy vehicle specials every day.

what sets us apart
#1 Volume Kia Dealer in Southwest Region
Amenities
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Collision Repair/Body Shop
Languages Spoken (2)
English
Spanish

