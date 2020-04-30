sales Rating

I recently bought a vehicle at this dealership. My rating is based on the lack of customer service or perhaps better described as non existing. I don't recall the sales mans name. I believe it was Freddie Williams, but when it comes to sales that's all he was about. He pretty much tries to get you to sign stuff. The few times I asked him how certain features worked he couldn't put his phone down long enough to show me. He would just point me in the direction of the service department and tell me to ask them? The customer service Manager shows little concern for the customer as well. When he tries to get me to submit 5 star reviews and if I can't he would address my concerns. I told Rafael Chavez my concern in different emails which he apparently disregards with no response. It seems only thing he can send is automated emails. Other then that the General Manager was helpful and Mr Reed in Finance was great. Read more