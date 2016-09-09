Autobahn BMW
Customer Reviews of Autobahn BMW
Great new car buying experience
by 09/09/2016on
This is by far the best experience to date on buying a new car. I worked with Chad Barton. He was great. I live in Plano and they are in Ft.Worth. We dealt with one another by phone, email and text. A representative delivered the X5 SUV to the house. Signed the paper at my house. Great follow up. I'm impressed and happy.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Did Not Honor Edumunds Price Promise Agreement
by 09/08/2015on
I reviewed a car on Edumunds and received a Price Price Agreement/Certificate. I also received an email from the sales team at the dealership confirming the price Edumunds had quoted in their Pruce Promise Agreement. However when I called the dealership to make an appt to come purchase the vehicle, I was informed that the price Edumunds quoted and they confirmed was an error and they could not honor it. So much for Price Promise and No Hassle. I would look for a dealership that stood by their promises.
Outstanding
by 10/13/2014on
Jimmy Featherstone did a great job contacting me about potential car sales on 750 Series. I was out of town and he kept me informed of available vehicles. When I returned, he let me know there were additional incentives and we test drove and purchased the vehicle. It was the easiest purchase I have ever made. Shannon in the Finance are closed our paperwork in less than 5 minutes. Unbelievable! The entire experience was actually pleasant versus dreadful. I would highly recommend Autobahn versus other dealerships in town who try to indicate Autobahn does not have any vehicles in stock. I think other dealers are worried if customers go to Autobahn they wont' come back. They are right!
Rude Salesman
by 08/18/2011on
I was looking for price quote for a 2011 BMW 528i. Since their intenet sales manager, Chad, emailed me a few times and seemed nice, I called him today to discuss a car in their inventory. But he is so rude that I can't even talk with him. He refused to quote me price on the car other than MSRP. He told me that if I want to buy that car, I have one chance to offer him a price that he likes. He is too busy to discuss it with me. If he likes my price, I can buy it, otherwise, no. There is only one chance. As result of that call, I bought a 2011 BMW 528i from Moritz this afternoon. Chad is the rudest salesman I have ever seen.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No