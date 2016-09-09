Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Autobahn BMW

Autobahn BMW

Visit dealer’s website 
2828 White Settlement Rd, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Call Dealer
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Text Us
Call Dealer
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Autobahn BMW

4 sales Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great new car buying experience

by Tyler_O on 09/09/2016

This is by far the best experience to date on buying a new car. I worked with Chad Barton. He was great. I live in Plano and they are in Ft.Worth. We dealt with one another by phone, email and text. A representative delivered the X5 SUV to the house. Signed the paper at my house. Great follow up. I'm impressed and happy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Did Not Honor Edumunds Price Promise Agreement

by Mackadoodle on 09/08/2015

I reviewed a car on Edumunds and received a Price Price Agreement/Certificate. I also received an email from the sales team at the dealership confirming the price Edumunds had quoted in their Pruce Promise Agreement. However when I called the dealership to make an appt to come purchase the vehicle, I was informed that the price Edumunds quoted and they confirmed was an error and they could not honor it. So much for Price Promise and No Hassle. I would look for a dealership that stood by their promises.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Outstanding

by GLB79 on 10/13/2014

Jimmy Featherstone did a great job contacting me about potential car sales on 750 Series. I was out of town and he kept me informed of available vehicles. When I returned, he let me know there were additional incentives and we test drove and purchased the vehicle. It was the easiest purchase I have ever made. Shannon in the Finance are closed our paperwork in less than 5 minutes. Unbelievable! The entire experience was actually pleasant versus dreadful. I would highly recommend Autobahn versus other dealerships in town who try to indicate Autobahn does not have any vehicles in stock. I think other dealers are worried if customers go to Autobahn they wont' come back. They are right!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Rude Salesman

by hurstian on 08/18/2011

I was looking for price quote for a 2011 BMW 528i. Since their intenet sales manager, Chad, emailed me a few times and seemed nice, I called him today to discuss a car in their inventory. But he is so rude that I can't even talk with him. He refused to quote me price on the car other than MSRP. He told me that if I want to buy that car, I have one chance to offer him a price that he likes. He is too busy to discuss it with me. If he likes my price, I can buy it, otherwise, no. There is only one chance. As result of that call, I bought a 2011 BMW 528i from Moritz this afternoon. Chad is the rudest salesman I have ever seen.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review
218 cars in stock
18 new172 used28 certified pre-owned
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes