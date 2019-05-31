Land Rover Dallas
Customer Reviews of Land Rover Dallas
Great experience
by 05/31/2019on
Candace was a gem to work with. To the point and direct. Very much appreciated and would reccomend.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Mrs
by 05/23/2018on
Mike the salesman is not trustworthy , I found out once You signed the lease you are on your own. 39 months can't come soon enough.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Land Rover dallas
by 05/15/2018on
Great warm no pressure sales.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Worst dealer ever
by 08/09/2015on
Dillon sold me a rangerover certified pre owned up to a 100,000 mile warranty, 7 months ago problems ever since. Dealer now states "I received the paper work in error " they refuse to add my warranty or fix my air. Let me sign off on the car then when I get in it tells me " oh the steering column is broken ordered a replacement" I'm like what & it took weeks to come in. When they finally fixed it they acted as if they did me a favor when it was broken before I got it and refuses to fix the other preexisting issues even though they gave me paperwork saying they did this 162 point check that never happened, total scam do not buy a truck from these people.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Range Rover Purchase Experience
by 05/12/2015on
I'm delighted to share my comments about my recent purchase of a new Range Rover Sport from Land Rover Dallas. This will make the 3rd Range Rover I've purchased over the past 3 years from Land Rover Dallas and Mike McGovern. A absolutely can't say enough about how easy Mike and the team at Land Rover Dallas have made the process of purchasing a new Land Rover. I've also been very impressed with after the sale follow up by Mike that has occurred periodically thru out the year following the sale. I can make an unqualified recommendation of Land Rover Dallas, Mike McGovern and their capable service department for anyone looking to make a new or used Land Rover purchase.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Land Rover Dallas is a 10+ for buying a car
by 04/18/2015on
Buying a Range Rover Sport at the Land Rover Dallas location was the absolute best and easiest car buying experience Ive ever had. I have bought more luxury cars than I wish to admit, mostly Range Rovers, and to rank this buying experience as #1 says a lot about the dealership. The Range Rover I was looking for was a very specific model: a black Range Rover Sport with a light tan/ivory interior with every possible upgrade and luxury feature. It needed to have very, VERY low mileage on it with the complete Land Rover warranty. Only absolute mint condition would meet my needs - both inside and mechanically. Also, I wanted the 360 degree camera in addition to the park assist camera. Not an easy car to find. The sales representative at Land Rover Dallas, Jeremy Heuss was indefatigable in working with me. He found the exact Range Rover I wanted and is 90% responsible for my purchasing satisfaction. The other 10% is attributed to the service representative at the dealership, someone who has worked with me for almost 10 years, and the senior mechanic in the servicing department. I always want to know "what's under the car" and he had the car put on a lift so we could examine the exhaust system and other areas. I am overwhelmed with how well I was treated by everyone and I marvel at what a pleasant transaction it was. I highly recommend contacting Jeremy Heuss at Land Rover Dallas if you are considering a new vehicle. If you are not sure about a Range Rover, think again. I've had exceptional results with every Range Rover I've ever owned. They are the best car on the road. Jeremy can locate exactly what you want, and make the entire transaction painless. Why wait?
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Buying Experience
by 04/14/2015on
From the salesperson Mike McGovern, to Customer Relations Gabrielle Smith, Service Specialist Clay Caruthers and all the way up to the General Manager Wayne Cloud...I could not have asked for a better experience. I truly felt like family/border line royalty from the moment I walked in.
Frustrating Experience
by 05/30/2009on
Watch out for internet sales! Apparently just because a vehicle is posted online, it doesn't mean it's available. After replying to an internet ad on AutoTrader.com, I visited the Land Rover Dallas store. When I arrived, I was informed that the vehicle in question was not available for a test drive as it was almost closing time. Before I returned, I specified a time for a test drive and then modified my work schedule to do so, so you can imagine how I felt after having driven from Plano off the Tollway all the way to 75 and Forest during rushhour, only to be told that the vehicle was still unavailable for a test drive . The total lack of consideration for my time and energy was a hard pill to take. Instead I was repeatedly asked (in person, via email, and via phone) to fill out a credit application despite the fact that I had already brought my financing with me. After setting up another test drive appointment, this time with the Centre Manager, I received a call from the salesperson that same afternoon stating that despite my continued attempts to test drive the vehicle, he hadn't been sure I was interested in the vehicle and so had sold it. The whole experience was a tremendous waste of my time, excessively complicated, and stressful. I'm kicking myself for even going back the second time, because the 'deal' I was looking for certainly wasn't worth that experience.