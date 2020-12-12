Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Corpus Christi
Customer Reviews of Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Corpus Christi
Worst place ever...
by 12/12/2020on
Let me tell you about this place. It started with a weird man texting us saying that “Now is the time to sell your vehicle, we will give you what you need for your vehicle. I already got it sold.” This man in person seems like he has been on some type of drugs and calling himself “Boogie.” He was very unprofessional, taking personal calls while giving a test drive on a vehicle they haven’t even inspected yet (his words) and also not wearing a mask during a pandemic and always messing with his nose. We decided to take a leap and think, “there’s no way they would mess us over twice, right?” Well, we were wrong. After getting the vehicle, that we had to send back to service to get cleaned already twice, there were still areas where they didn’t clean. After the fifth time of having to take it back for them to clean the spots that were clear as day, I just decided it wasn’t worth my gas to take it back for them to not do their job AGAIN. Micheal Rodriquez told me and my wife that he was a good Christian man and since we had a bad experience with them last time, “I’ll throw in a life time oil change for 3 times a year for as long as you have the vehicle!” Little did we know that his definition of “throwing in” was charging us 2k for that. So, moral of this review is. If you want to be lied to, go ahead and give these guys your business. I urge you to stay away though. Three of the four employees we talked to haven’t even been there one month combined. They are very shady and not trust worthy what so ever. Since I have wrote this out, I wanted to wait until they had tried to fix one of the situations that they messed up, my opinion didn’t change about any of the members talked about in the upper portion on this review. I have been trying to get a hold of someone for the past two days and I can’t even get the person at the front to hardly answer. When I did finally get a hold of someone, that person picked up the phone and hung up on me multiple times and when they did answer they never followed through with any request. So I would never do business with them considering Micheal Rodriguez is pretty much the financier that you have to go through.
Great place!!!
by 05/01/2017on
Awesome experience buying from these guys!!! Jacob was very knowledgeable and made our buying experience great!! Go see them (Jacob Alaniz) if you're in the market for a new vehicle!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
HORRIBLE MANAGMENT AND SERVICE!
by 09/02/2015on
My name is Shelby and I just recently bought a Dodge Dart from Lithia and after only having the car for a little over a year I started to encounter multiple problems with the vehicle such as having engine problems, car would shut off for no reason or take minutes to turn on, multiple warning lights would come on and be on for days along with the car having problems shifting gears! when I took the car to have it looked at they scheduled me an appointment to bring my car in they had had my car for over a month and have given me no update on the car and gave me the run around when I would ask what was going on with it then two months had gone by and they finally gave me a call to let me know that they were barley starting to work on it after they said they FIXED it the car still had problems and once again they gave me the run around on the car. I talked to multiple people at Lithia and spent lots of hours there for them to do absolutely nothing and my Dodge Dart is still sitting there at lithia with all this being said I would not recommend for anyone to buy a car from them they do not acknowledge the warranties on the cars and could care less when I approach them about the problems I have been having.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Very Good Sales Rep
by 02/11/2014on
Me and my wife Tanya was at Lithia yesterday and met Lenn O.,He is a great sales man he fought hard for me and got me the price i was wanting love the 2012 Mustang GT,thank you so much Lenn my wife is happy and i am happy again thank you lenn I will be buying another truck soon and you will be my salesman.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes