Let me tell you about this place. It started with a weird man texting us saying that “Now is the time to sell your vehicle, we will give you what you need for your vehicle. I already got it sold.” This man in person seems like he has been on some type of drugs and calling himself “Boogie.” He was very unprofessional, taking personal calls while giving a test drive on a vehicle they haven’t even inspected yet (his words) and also not wearing a mask during a pandemic and always messing with his nose. We decided to take a leap and think, “there’s no way they would mess us over twice, right?” Well, we were wrong. After getting the vehicle, that we had to send back to service to get cleaned already twice, there were still areas where they didn’t clean. After the fifth time of having to take it back for them to clean the spots that were clear as day, I just decided it wasn’t worth my gas to take it back for them to not do their job AGAIN. Micheal Rodriquez told me and my wife that he was a good Christian man and since we had a bad experience with them last time, “I’ll throw in a life time oil change for 3 times a year for as long as you have the vehicle!” Little did we know that his definition of “throwing in” was charging us 2k for that. So, moral of this review is. If you want to be lied to, go ahead and give these guys your business. I urge you to stay away though. Three of the four employees we talked to haven’t even been there one month combined. They are very shady and not trust worthy what so ever. Since I have wrote this out, I wanted to wait until they had tried to fix one of the situations that they messed up, my opinion didn’t change about any of the members talked about in the upper portion on this review. I have been trying to get a hold of someone for the past two days and I can’t even get the person at the front to hardly answer. When I did finally get a hold of someone, that person picked up the phone and hung up on me multiple times and when they did answer they never followed through with any request. So I would never do business with them considering Micheal Rodriguez is pretty much the financier that you have to go through. Read more