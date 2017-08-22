5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

After an inattentive driver rear ended & subsequently wrote off my vehicle I started looking for a replacement. Living in Willis but working in downtown Houston I wanted MPG, reliability, comfort but also something a little special. I checked out a few of the local dealers and eventually came across Logan J. at Gullo Mazda. She listenned attentively to my needs and came up with a few "options" for me to look at. Explaining honestly the "Pro's" & "Con's" of each vehicle as it related to my list we narrowed the choice down to a 6 Month old used Mazda3 or a 10 Month old pre leased Mazda6. Both vehicles were in immaculate condition. Logan offered me the opportunity to test drive both vehicles and after the test drive I decided to purchase the Mazda6. Logan guided me through the paperwork and personally introduced me to her finance colleague who also clearly explained all of the finacing options, (in language I could understand!!). Helped me to decide which options were best for me and quickly & efficiently processed the paperwork. I drove away with a vehicle that exceeded my expectations at a price much better than I had anticipated. A nice touch was a follow up call from Logan a week later to check that I was happy with the car and that it was running OK. When I take the car in for service I'm always greeted with a sincere smile from the service manager and Logan always pops over to the service bay to say Hi. I'm impressed with the professional, helpfull attitude from all of the staff at Gullo Mazda and will definately be returning when I'm next looking for a vehicle. Read more