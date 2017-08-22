Gullo Mazda of Conroe
Customer Reviews of Gullo Mazda of Conroe
best salesperson ever
by 08/22/2017on
We recently bought our 4th Mazda from Logan Johnson. She is fantastic, and great to deal with. Both my husband and I think she is the best. Gullo Mazda also has a great service dept. With Dan as the mgr.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Satisfaction at its best
by 07/05/2016on
For starters, Logan Johnson is such a lovely woman. She knows how to get straight to work and doesn't sugar coat anything. She made sure I got the color of the vehicle that I wanted, along with whatever else I was looking for in my new Mazda 3. Second best buying experience I've had so far in the car buying industry.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome Experience!
by 01/08/2016on
I would like to thank Logan Johnson for being the perfect salesman. He knowledge of the product was great. She was informative but not pushy in at all. I will definitely share my positive experience with Logan at Gullo Mazda Conroe with all my friends!
UNfriendly and inflexible and deceptive
by 10/07/2015on
Sometimes a person surely wishes they could undo mistakes. But buying from this dealer is certainly one mistake that I wish that I could make disappear. After being assured that they could and would handle my special needs they totally failed. It cost be several hundred dollars and about two day of my time to undo their licensing blunder. I am calling Montgomery County officials to give Gullo remedial training in licensing law and procedure. When I called the dealer they were huffy, argumentative and rude. Never again, NEVER AGAIN.
Great service!
by 01/07/2015on
Logan Johnson made the car buying experience informative and less stressful. She is knowledgeable about the vehicles and the options available for car buyers.
Seamless transaction
by 12/05/2014on
We found a great deal on line at Gullo Mazda in Conroe. Our sales rep Logan Johnson and I worked out the details by email and when my wife and I drove to Gullo Mazda, the paperwork was ready and the car was prepped and ready for us to take home. Probably the best car buying experience I can remember. Thanks Gullo Mazda for no "hidden surprises" and thanks Logan for listening to us and for making our buying experience so pleasant.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Gullo Mazda negligence cost me $1200
by 11/08/2014on
My experience of Gullo Mazda was one of high pressure sales tactics, deceitfulness, and negligence. The dealer ended up costing me about $1200 in annual taxes due to their failure to get a tax-exemption form (for non-business use of vehicle) properly notarized, thus rendering it void. I did not learn of this mistake until the 2nd year of my car lease when I suddenly got an extra bill. Upon follow-up with finance company they told me that Gullo Mazda had been at fault and sent me a copy of unnotarized form. When I followed up with Gullo Mazda, I was repeatedly transferred, and left several messages which they did not follow up on. At the end they washed their hands and blamed others. I felt very duped and violated by their business tactics and lack of desire to make their own mistakes right. Next time, I am using a different, more competent, and more customer oriented dealership.
Our experience at Gullo Mazda
by 01/10/2014on
The person that helped us at the dealership was Logan J. She was great to deal with, and my husband and I felt fair. She was never pushy and very low key. We would always want to deal with her, and have already recommended her to our friends.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
A very pleasant, easy experience
by 01/09/2014on
We had a very gratifying experience at Gullo. Our salesperson was very knowledgeable, very friendly, and very accomodating. We were happy to make our purchase, and the Gullo staff were kind enough to stay late after hours to finish all the paperwork with us.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Just bought 6th car at Gullo Conroe
by 07/13/2013on
Just bought my daughter a car at Gullo. It was the 6th vehicle my family has bought at Gullo in Conroe. Logan was very helpful and made the whole sales experience easy, quick and fun. Will come back to Gullo again!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Knowledgeable Staff
by 07/10/2013on
Ask for Logan at Gullo Mazda. She has many years of experience with vehicles -- buying, selling, researching and even repair and maintenance. She knows her stuff! And she'll get you a great deal.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
A Great Experience
by 07/01/2013on
Our family had a great experience buying my son's first car from Gullo Mazda. Our salesperson is Logan J. She is very professional and got us a great deal on a 2008 Madza 3. We are going to make our next purchase there for a new truck. The Service Manager Dan always gets us in and out quickly with the maintenance.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Help
by 07/01/2013on
After an inattentive driver rear ended & subsequently wrote off my vehicle I started looking for a replacement. Living in Willis but working in downtown Houston I wanted MPG, reliability, comfort but also something a little special. I checked out a few of the local dealers and eventually came across Logan J. at Gullo Mazda. She listenned attentively to my needs and came up with a few "options" for me to look at. Explaining honestly the "Pro's" & "Con's" of each vehicle as it related to my list we narrowed the choice down to a 6 Month old used Mazda3 or a 10 Month old pre leased Mazda6. Both vehicles were in immaculate condition. Logan offered me the opportunity to test drive both vehicles and after the test drive I decided to purchase the Mazda6. Logan guided me through the paperwork and personally introduced me to her finance colleague who also clearly explained all of the finacing options, (in language I could understand!!). Helped me to decide which options were best for me and quickly & efficiently processed the paperwork. I drove away with a vehicle that exceeded my expectations at a price much better than I had anticipated. A nice touch was a follow up call from Logan a week later to check that I was happy with the car and that it was running OK. When I take the car in for service I'm always greeted with a sincere smile from the service manager and Logan always pops over to the service bay to say Hi. I'm impressed with the professional, helpfull attitude from all of the staff at Gullo Mazda and will definately be returning when I'm next looking for a vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
AWESOME deal with Logan J.
by 06/26/2013on
I was reviewing several makes/models of crossovers and never considered the MAZDA CX-9 until a friend suggested it. I went to GULLO MAZDA on I-45 N in Conroe on Thursday, test drove the CX-9 and it rode better if not comparable (to me) as the Lexus, Audi, Infiniti and Acura models. Not to mention a $10,000 price tag difference. I picked up my new awesome CX-9 on Tuesday and love it!!! With the 0% financing for 60 months, you can not beat what an awesome deal this it. I highly recommend this dealer, their staff, especially Logan J. and most of all this ride. Be sure and ask for Scott in financing he is the best at what he does, he'll shoot you straight and he's on the level.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Rude and unprofessional
by 06/19/2013on
No one offered any assistance once requested they , handed us they keys and walked off, even at drop off of the vehicle no one approached us at all, when some one finally did it was rude and uninformative. It is most certainly their loss as we had financing in place and had researched the vehicle , the test drive was just to make sure we wanted it, which we do, however we prefer to drive a little further to a dealerships that can answer a few questions and be " bothered" by customers who are spending over 20,000 . Am truly disgusted at the way this place conducts business. The Internet sales team has also sent me generic emails and when I did finally recieve a price quote it was for the Wrong vehicle with the listed information for the vehicle I wanted , the other dealership I went to looked up the vin number and it was a completey different car but there were trying to present it as the car I wanted.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
The Best Internet Experience
by 06/06/2013on
This was a hassle free experience and everything is fully disclosed. Logan J. was our Internet Sales Consultant and she made for a very professional experience. a+++
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
