sales Rating

I hate car shopping and I hate it so much that it took me a year to decide on where to go and what to buy. I was very hesitant at first but after my appointment was set up, which did make things easier, and management reached out to me things felt more at ease. The Sales Consultant, Efrain Ruiz, that assisted me was Awesome. Efrain, answered all questions, even provided me extra information and made me feel comfortable. I honestly hate car shopping but now I know where to go and who to ask for. Read more