Community Honda

Visit dealer’s website 
4141 East Freeway, Baytown, TX 77521
(877) 356-8128
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Call Us
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Community Honda

3.7
Overall Rating
(3)
Recommend: Yes (2) No (1)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

Outstanding!

by Chriscontrer10 on 09/28/2018

Thank you Mr. Greg and Mr. Art for listening and being patient with my requests. Thank you Mrs. Anna Clark for not being pushy and selling products I do not need. Thank you all for your honesty!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
34 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

BEST SERVICE DEPARTMENT, EVER!!!

by SondraB on 10/17/2018

I've had to bring my 2015 Honda Fit into the service department on a few different occasions and have ALWAYS had STELLAR service from everyone in the service department!!! Chris, Tori, Stoney, James and Kysta are fantastic!!! It's very apparent that they value their customers and always go above and beyond to take care of me!!! I will definitely be back to Community Honda for my next purchase! Thanks for everything!!!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Worst sales service in the three times I’ve come

by Adriana on 10/16/2018

This was my 3rd visit I’ve purchased two Honda accords from this dealership, came back to trade in my Accord for a CRV since I always had a great experience but this time I received the worst experience with the sales manager Craig Holloway and finance manager Anna Clark. Wasted 4 hours of my day for no reason.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Outstanding!

by Chriscontrer10 on 09/28/2018

Thank you Mr. Greg and Mr. Art for listening and being patient with my requests. Thank you Mrs. Anna Clark for not being pushy and selling products I do not need. Thank you all for your honesty!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Best in Class Service

by RBBCPA1992 on 08/21/2018

I took my 2018 Accord Touring to Community Honda to have some mud flaps installed. Even though I purchased the mud flaps online, they were more than willing to install them at an incredibly reasonable price. Not only that, the turnaround was amazingly fast. Thanks to Carlos and Cris.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great salesman!

by Grammyof2 on 08/13/2018

Vy was an excellent salesman. He was extremely knowledgeable regarding the 2019 Odyssey we purchased. He answered all our questions and took the time to explain all the electronics and link our iPhones, etc. He also encouraged us to call him after the sale if we had any questions! Vy made the car buying experience very pleasant!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great Service!

by mariac80 on 08/09/2018

I hate car shopping and I hate it so much that it took me a year to decide on where to go and what to buy. I was very hesitant at first but after my appointment was set up, which did make things easier, and management reached out to me things felt more at ease. The Sales Consultant, Efrain Ruiz, that assisted me was Awesome. Efrain, answered all questions, even provided me extra information and made me feel comfortable. I honestly hate car shopping but now I know where to go and who to ask for.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

2018b Honda CR-V Touring Purchase

by grpbap4 on 08/09/2018

Greg Hunter was a great sales person, After our purchase he helped us set up all of the "computer/electronic" stuff on the car. We purchased last week and Greg has already contacted us to see how things are and if we need any additional help, telling us to stop by or call him anytime. It was a pleasure Mr. Hunter, Thanks.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Convince

by CrystaLyn on 07/30/2018

I usually leave my car so that I don't have to wait, and they don't have to feel rushed. If I can't make it back to pick it up before the service department closes, they allow me to pay over the phone and pick up my keys from the front desk at the dealership anytime.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great shopping experience

by Slmatt1010 on 07/29/2018

James helped tremendously throughout the buying process and took time to thoroughly review the car features. He made the buying process easier with personalizing car feature preferences.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great team!

by reginakd on 07/18/2018

James was great, he was patient and was not pushy at all. Everyone was very kind and professional. This was my second purchase with Honda and not our last. Thank you all!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Oil Change

by delacerp on 06/26/2018

Great service, fast & friendly. They go above & beyond to satisfy you. I love Rodrigo.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Awesome Service

by delacerp on 06/17/2018

Went in for my 1st oil change. Everyone was friendly. My service repair tech Rodrigo went above and beyound. He explained my oil change and even helped out with a few questions that I had about my Honda Elite.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Excellent salesman

by NewHonda18 on 06/14/2018

Our salesman Tracy S. made the whole process of buying a new car easy & painless&#128526; I would recommend him when you visit Community Honda for your next vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

New 2018 Honda Pilot lease

by Mimix582 on 06/04/2018

Community Honda in Baytown exceeded my expectations in buying/ leasing a new vehicle. After visiting several other dealerships and models and having bad experiences, we were willing to make the drive to Baytown to get the service we needed. There was no pressure. Our salesman listened to MY needs and budget. I felt respected. Everyone at the dealership was fantastic. They made sure I understood the bells and whistles...my questions were answered. I was able to get the Honda Pilot I wanted at the lowest price. I despise the whole car buying experience. Community Honda changed that for me

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Just some service

by domiwoof on 05/31/2018

Took my Honda Civic in for its annual service because I got notified a couple of months ago to do so. Everyone was friendly and addressed the issues I had with ease, and handled the tire pressure issue that came up afterwards quickly when I took it back. I think I got a complimentary car wash last time so I was a little confused to see that wasn't included this time, but overall a great experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Best Service Hands Down!

by kenl1967 on 05/14/2018

James has always taken care of me, friendly, honest, dependable, and courteous. I have been to another dealership where they gave you free popcorn and expresso's but the service writers there were none of the things I listed for James. If you want fast, friendly, honest service? Go see James at Community Honda!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Vy selling Honda civic

by Paulafaye on 04/13/2018

We spoke with Vy over a month ago in preparing to buy a car. We looked at several. Then when it was time we went back to Vy to buy the car from him because he did so we'll explaining things to us and was very laid back. He was great.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Pleasant buying experience

by Johnmalp on 04/01/2018

Salesman was personable and pleasant to work with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great Customer Service

by beckym77511 on 03/12/2018

I would recommend Community Honda to all. Edgar Quiroz is my Salesman and he made my experience with Community Honda smooth as I came in for service for my HRV. I appreciate the great service I received. Thanks again..Becky McDonald

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Bying a new car wow

by Only1timeshame on 02/26/2018

When your car is brand new and was cleaned up so you can drive home you would think it would be checked out pretty closely. Wrong my new car that I was paying a new price for was not new it was already involved in a wreck. I can't believe a big Honda dealership like this would try this trick come on. Anyway after about another 2hrs I finally got my new Car. Oh yes I checked it out very close shame on you Honda.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Chris is the bomb!

by JoseZavala17 on 02/18/2018

I love the services from this location! Chris is very accommodating, helpful, professional, and very prompt. He makes sure everything goes all right. He is an epitome of customer service! Honda is lucky to have him!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
241 cars in stock
174 new52 used15 certified pre-owned
See All Inventory
videos
about our dealership

Community Honda chose the name “Community” for a reason. That’s because when owners Kim and Roger Elswick bought this dealership, their goal was to create a thriving business that gave back to the community. We realize this dream by giving back to a variety of local schools, charities, and organizations. This community is a great one, and we intend to keep it that way!

There's only one Honda dealer to go to for all your car needs. Not only do we take pride in handling any and all of your questions, we also work hard to act as an intricate member of Baytown and the surrounding areas. At Community Honda, we always put you before cars.

Our new and used selection of Honda models for sale in Baytown is unrivaled, and our friendly and knowledgeable staff members are always happy to help you sift through that inventory to find the car of your dreams. With so many fantastic vehicles carrying the Honda name, you’re sure to find the one for you.

Google Map
Amenities
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Express Service
Customer Lounge Area
Languages Spoken (2)
English
Spanish

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes