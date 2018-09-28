Community Honda chose the name “Community” for a reason. That’s because when owners Kim and Roger Elswick bought this dealership, their goal was to create a thriving business that gave back to the community. We realize this dream by giving back to a variety of local schools, charities, and organizations. This community is a great one, and we intend to keep it that way!
There's only one Honda dealer to go to for all your car needs. Not only do we take pride in handling any and all of your questions, we also work hard to act as an intricate member of Baytown and the surrounding areas. At Community Honda, we always put you before cars.
Our new and used selection of Honda models for sale in Baytown is unrivaled, and our friendly and knowledgeable staff members are always happy to help you sift through that inventory to find the car of your dreams. With so many fantastic vehicles carrying the Honda name, you’re sure to find the one for you.