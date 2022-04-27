Customer Reviews of First Texas Honda
Repeat customer
by 04/27/2022on
When we wanted a new Hybrid model the only place we shopped was First Texas Honda. They had served us well on our first Honda purchase 3 years ago. Service had been efficient and attentive. Recent purchase in all respects excellent.
Service
by 05/03/2022on
Good service as usual. Timely and polite. Thanks!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 04/29/2022on
Great service, detailed explanation of a myriad of issues to be addressed.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Recall notice
by 04/28/2022on
Good service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Effortless service
by 04/28/2022on
Another effortless maintenance service!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Repeat customer
by 04/27/2022on
A1
by 04/24/2022on
maintenance service to my ridgeline.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 04/20/2022on
Scott Bailey was my service advisor. Great job.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Sales Department
by 04/19/2022on
Joseph is a except and very knowledge young man. Customer oriented and a pleasure to work with.. Absolutely no problem incurred in the process. Highly recommended.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Service
by 04/19/2022on
Honda owner since 1992 and have used First Texas Honda for all services on the three vehicles we’ve owned during that time. We have always been very pleased with Service Advisors and Bobby Mills is no exception. He was thorough in his explanations and answered all my questions.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent
by 04/08/2022on
these boxes make no sense. What does "Review Title or Review Text" mean anyway.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Service review
by 03/30/2022on
Excellent service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
EXCELLENT Customer Service!!!
by 03/29/2022on
Dropped my car off as scheduled. Very courteous, professional and prompt. They gave me a loaner, performed the service in a timely manner, kept me updated all the way. Will definitely be back!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Relaxed and easy experience
by 03/23/2022on
I recently purchased a new CRV and it was the best car buying experience I’ve ever had. Although there are at least two other Honda dealerships closer to me, I prefer to give First Texas my business.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
First Texas Honda
by 03/23/2022on
Everything was great 👍
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Car maintenance
by 03/22/2022on
I have been a customer to First Texas Honda for over the last ten years and I have bought several cars here and they help me maintain them. I required regular maintenance on my CRV and I trust Fred Mathis from FTH to assist me in getting the job done. Mr. Mathis knows his job well to guide me it getting the proper maintenance on my car because I love to travel without any repair problems that I may get on the road. However, the Service Dept. is top notch.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 03/19/2022on
Ty provided great customer service when I was in for my 20000 checkup.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service!
by 03/07/2022on
Fred Mathis at First Texas Honda did a great job coordinating my car’s recent service. I knew the status from beginning to end, and the work was done in a timely manner. I’ll be back the next time the car needs anything!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Honda Pilot Hood Latch Recall Service
by 03/04/2022on
Service was performed in the time forecasted. Waiting room was comfortable. Internet steady. Service advisor was polite and went over all complimentary inspection findings, and wasn’t pushy in having the work done right then. Overall great experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Attentive Service
by 03/03/2022on
Appointment was started on time. He was forthright that it may take 30 mins longer due to construction bays. Clear with costs before service work.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ask for Ivan
by 03/03/2022on
Great experience working with Ivan. The car was ready quickly and no issues. They arranged an Uber for me at no cost. Always friendly and helpful
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
GOOD SERVICE
by 03/03/2022on
JAY-----GOOD SERVICE ADVISOR
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
