Our hassle-free environment and added amenities, enjoyed in our brand new facility, set us miles apart from other car sellers.
3400 Steck Ave, Austin, TX 78757
Today 6:00 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
8:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Monday
6:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
6:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
6:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
6:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
6:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
7:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Customer Reviews of First Texas Honda

5.0
Overall Rating
4.97 out of 5 stars(893)
Recommend: Yes (270) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
893 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service

by Alicia on 05/03/2022

Good service as usual. Timely and polite. Thanks!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service

by LS on 04/29/2022

Great service, detailed explanation of a myriad of issues to be addressed.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Recall notice

by Customer on 04/28/2022

Good service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Effortless service

by Christina M on 04/28/2022

Another effortless maintenance service!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

A1

by Ivan heredia on 04/24/2022

maintenance service to my ridgeline.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service

by Rod on 04/20/2022

Scott Bailey was my service advisor. Great job.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent Sales Department

by Bob Jones on 04/19/2022

Joseph is a except and very knowledge young man. Customer oriented and a pleasure to work with.. Absolutely no problem incurred in the process. Highly recommended.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service

by MW on 04/19/2022

Honda owner since 1992 and have used First Texas Honda for all services on the three vehicles we’ve owned during that time. We have always been very pleased with Service Advisors and Bobby Mills is no exception. He was thorough in his explanations and answered all my questions.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent

by Betty Hall on 04/08/2022

these boxes make no sense. What does "Review Title or Review Text" mean anyway.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service review

by Bill Pederson on 03/30/2022

Excellent service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

EXCELLENT Customer Service!!!

by WeaverTexas on 03/29/2022

Dropped my car off as scheduled. Very courteous, professional and prompt. They gave me a loaner, performed the service in a timely manner, kept me updated all the way. Will definitely be back!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Relaxed and easy experience

by Kristine on 03/23/2022

I recently purchased a new CRV and it was the best car buying experience I’ve ever had. Although there are at least two other Honda dealerships closer to me, I prefer to give First Texas my business.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

First Texas Honda

by Bill on 03/23/2022

Everything was great 👍

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Car maintenance

by First Texas Honda on 03/22/2022

I have been a customer to First Texas Honda for over the last ten years and I have bought several cars here and they help me maintain them. I required regular maintenance on my CRV and I trust Fred Mathis from FTH to assist me in getting the job done. Mr. Mathis knows his job well to guide me it getting the proper maintenance on my car because I love to travel without any repair problems that I may get on the road. However, the Service Dept. is top notch.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service

by Dawn on 03/19/2022

Ty provided great customer service when I was in for my 20000 checkup.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service!

by Jill Rutherford on 03/07/2022

Fred Mathis at First Texas Honda did a great job coordinating my car’s recent service. I knew the status from beginning to end, and the work was done in a timely manner. I’ll be back the next time the car needs anything!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Honda Pilot Hood Latch Recall Service

by Factory Recall Service on 03/04/2022

Service was performed in the time forecasted. Waiting room was comfortable. Internet steady. Service advisor was polite and went over all complimentary inspection findings, and wasn’t pushy in having the work done right then. Overall great experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Attentive Service

by Laura Agnew on 03/03/2022

Appointment was started on time. He was forthright that it may take 30 mins longer due to construction bays. Clear with costs before service work.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Ask for Ivan

by Minvanlife on 03/03/2022

Great experience working with Ivan. The car was ready quickly and no issues. They arranged an Uber for me at no cost. Always friendly and helpful

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

GOOD SERVICE

by GREG PEARSON on 03/03/2022

JAY-----GOOD SERVICE ADVISOR

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
about our dealership

Locally owned and operated – We’re All About Austin! Come visit First Texas Honda, where we are known for our extensive inventory options and outstanding customer satisfaction.

When you visit us for your Service needs, take advantage of our offerings such as:

• Free, multi-point service and trip inspections

• Complimentary car wash

• Complimentary coffee and snack bar with full-time barista

• Complimentary loaner vehicles with appt

• Honda Factory Certified Technicians

However, we consider ourselves more than just a dealership. For motorists in Austin, Georgetown, Round Rock, Cedar Park, and San Marcos, we are a part of the community as well. Visit us online or on social media to see all of our community outreach!

We hope you’ll consider First Texas Honda for your next car and find the car buying experience you deserve. With a long history of serving Austin drivers, our goal is to meet all of your needs while showing you the value of working with a true local dealership.

what sets us apart
We're the largest volume Honda dealer in Central Texas and have the one of the largest Honda facilities for Sales and Service in the entire world!
Our Continental Cafe stands above the rest. This free amenity serves Service and Sales customers alike, offering a full-time barista to craft your favorite coffee beverage. Lattes, Americanos, Cold Brew, and more! We also offer snacks and pastries.
Our entire facility is dog friendly. We not only allow but encourage you to bring your pup! We have treats available for them and can even get them a pup cup from the complimentary cafe, just like Starbucks.
We boast a car buying experience that’s fast, fair, and friendly. Our hassle-free pricing system gets you into your new car quickly; our fairness priority ensures that you get the most competitive prices and receive significant savings.
We offer a variety of monthly specials to our customers. These can be located on our website under "New Vehicles" and "Current Specials". Regardless of your situation, let us assist you in finding the perfect new set of wheels.
Amenities
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Collision Repair/Body Shop
Languages Spoken (2)
English
Spanish

