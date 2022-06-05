5 out of 5 stars service Rating

After 90 thousand miles, I'm so glad I purchased the maintenance plan for my Camry. Every couple/few months, I just make an appointment or swing by and get high quality service from the Toyota experts. It's given me tremendous peace of mind. Sometimes it takes a while, but I like the spacious waiting room and I bring my laptop so I can get some work done while I wait. Overall, the service staff has been super chill and easy to work with and the technicians have been great - much better than Charles Maund Toyota where I had a very negative experience with pushy, rude service staff. I recently took my Hybrid Camry in at the 90k mark for my last service covered under the maintenance package. The technician noticed a steering problem that I had been ignoring and investigated it. They said it would be $89 for the diagnostic, but depending on what it was, they could look into it as a warranty claim or apply the diagnostic fee towards the repairs if I had to pay out-of-pocket for them. Turns out it was all covered by the warranty - thank God for the extended warranty coverage! I've been very satisfied with the service and quality of work. My favorite Service Advisor there has been Tony Sabatino, he's been the most friendly, helpful and easy-going rep I've ever worked with at a dealership! Overall, the while has been great. Thanks, AutoNation Toyota...y'all rock! Read more