Customer Reviews of AutoNation Toyota South Austin
Love my car
by 05/06/2022on
Sale agent pPatrick Benadum helped me n my 3 daughters find a car for each one of us.. I absolutely love my vehicle
1 Comments
Auto Nation does well
by 04/20/2022on
Auto Nation's service department has been very good. I had my gas tank replaced under warranty. I was kept informed of the repair's progress and they had a welk equipped waiting room with TVs, snacks, and tables and chairs so I could work on my computer while I waited. My service rep Tony Sabatino was personable and communicated with me clearly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
[non-permissible content removed] in the service department...
by 08/31/2021on
BUYER BEWARE. AVOID AT ALL COSTS. Be prepared to be taken advantage of. They will not tell you a price on the phone, give you options, or tell you what anything costs... they will source the most expensive parts, tires, and even if you tell them to take them off, you're stuck. The manager, Keith Hennesy will try to convince you he's doing the right thing, but really they just care about taking you for as much money as possible. They're suggest a "not a big deal, we can take care of it for you" services, and then blindly charge you $450 for a service you didn't need, or want. Charge you $150 PER TIRE, then pay to have the installed, and another $100 tire disposal.... I WANTED THE TIRES! AVOID AT ALL COST. GO ANYWHERE ELSE.
Marvelous as always
by 07/04/2021on
Your service staff is well trained.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
15June2021Tundra Service
by 06/16/2021on
I have had the same service rep since I got my truck and he is simply the best. He knows my truck as well if not better than I and I simply cannot go anywhere else.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Car key
by 06/11/2021on
I am a regular customer. I bought a couple cars from there. I recently visited for the service and I asked for an extra key. I did not ask the price as I thought it would be $50 as I was said at the time of purchase. I was not given any quotes and when I was called to get the car I was changed $439 for oil change , wiper and the Key. I would have changed my mind about key which cost me $300 if they quoted me price earlier. I felt being cheated.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
Service Guys are Great!
by 06/08/2021on
This dealership is wonderful! My service guy was great as always and so is Greg Coy! He’s been amazing through the years, I appreciate him so much! He is hard working, kind, and always takes good care of me.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
90k Mile Maintenance Plan has been Amazing
by 06/08/2021on
After 90 thousand miles, I'm so glad I purchased the maintenance plan for my Camry. Every couple/few months, I just make an appointment or swing by and get high quality service from the Toyota experts. It's given me tremendous peace of mind. Sometimes it takes a while, but I like the spacious waiting room and I bring my laptop so I can get some work done while I wait. Overall, the service staff has been super chill and easy to work with and the technicians have been great - much better than Charles Maund Toyota where I had a very negative experience with pushy, rude service staff. I recently took my Hybrid Camry in at the 90k mark for my last service covered under the maintenance package. The technician noticed a steering problem that I had been ignoring and investigated it. They said it would be $89 for the diagnostic, but depending on what it was, they could look into it as a warranty claim or apply the diagnostic fee towards the repairs if I had to pay out-of-pocket for them. Turns out it was all covered by the warranty - thank God for the extended warranty coverage! I've been very satisfied with the service and quality of work. My favorite Service Advisor there has been Tony Sabatino, he's been the most friendly, helpful and easy-going rep I've ever worked with at a dealership! Overall, the while has been great. Thanks, AutoNation Toyota...y'all rock!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Reliable Service !
by 05/27/2021on
Recently towed in my car for repair. Service agent Epi both professional and kind got them to fix it soon and well. Have never needed a different service shop. Easy to reach, comfortable roomy wait area, delicious complimentary coffee, reliable repairs. Epi is the greatest.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Flat tire repair
by 05/18/2021on
excellent service, Epi Rodriquez is also excellent, facilities are clean
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Truck 100,000 mile service.
by 05/17/2021on
Greg Coy is the reason why I go to this service team. I purchased my Tundra there in 2015 and by chance got Greg as my first service manager. He’s the best...
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Scheduled Maintenance 130,000 miles
by 05/08/2021on
Always a pleasure to have Greg Coy as the professional in charge of my family’s car needs. Easy scheduling and Greg always knows what needs to be done. Also, a big thank you to the people behind the scenes, the pro mechanics who keep my car in to working order.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
AutoNation Toyota Top Notch Service
by 04/07/2021on
Brought my 2019 Tundra in for routine maintenance. Received a call from Art Gomez in service telling me they found a crack in my radiator during inspection. I had no idea the problem existed. I appreciate the professionalism of the service department to communicate an issue that would be covered by warranty.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
5 months later, still waiting for a refund.
by 03/30/2021on
I bought my vehicle in the beginning of November 2020 and a week later decided to cancel the add ons I had purchased. I was told this wouldn't be a problem and I would be credited the amount back to my total amount financed. After almost 5 months of back and forth, I still have not seen the money come back and which I am still earning interest on. I keep getting answers that say it should be any day now but this has been going on for months. My last email asking for an update has gone unanswered. I will say that the sales customer service was good and the initial interaction with the finance department was good, but this experience with the financial piece has left a sour taste in my mouth. This was my first time buying a brand new car and it will likely be my last time after this experience.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great service
by 03/27/2021on
The trick is to form a relationship with an agent. Greg has been great for over 5 years. Greg has been wonderful helping take care of what the car needs and working with what my teacher budget allows.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Problem with Safety Hood Latch
by 03/17/2021on
I took my 2015 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE to AutoNation without an appointment on March 8th at 8:30am. Mickey Hadley is is one of the service managers who quickly responded to my concern that my hood safety latch would not release in order for my hood to open. He immediately had the problem repaired by one of his service personnel. I was impressed with how friendly and understanding Mickey was in resolving my problem.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Toyota South by
by 03/17/2021on
Toyota South is the best because technicians are fast.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Stephan Vaughn
by 03/16/2021on
I didn't know you could submit your credit for a vehicle and get approved just to find out that it sold. I was ignored and disregarded and not one manager tried to help the situation. I guess being a female it makes you invisible to all of the sales associates. I came back in after being told they would right their wrong. Stephan would've made me wait another hour before tending to me. Luckily, Keston Makil came and helped me find what I needed. However, outside of that the rest of it was even more of a [non-permissible content removed] show. I came to the location before 2 and didn't leave until 9:40. Financing was laughing and cutting up even though I waited to COMPLETE the already approved loan for at least 2 1/2 hours. He even acted surprised that I was still there. I was not even given floor mats in a 31,000 truck. I am going on every site to leave the review that they so deserve. Keston was so kind and helpful, but I think he should find a better car dealership to work for.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Service
by 03/16/2021on
Great service and a team that is willing to do what it takes to help you. 👍🏻
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Service for my Sequoia
by 03/11/2021on
Epi was great as usual. Immediate attention, detailed explanations, follow up on actual service and follow up when work was completed. he is the best.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Service Note
by 02/22/2021on
Our service advisor was extremely knowledgeable and easy going. We found him to be honest an honest man. I'm not sure of the spelling, but his name was Jared. Ask for him and relax knowing that your vehicle will be well taken care of.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
1 Comments