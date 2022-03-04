Skip to main content
Austin Subaru

Austin Subaru
Our brand new facility! Located at 8100 Burnet Road.
8100 Burnet Rd, Austin, TX 78757
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
10:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Austin Subaru

5.0
Overall Rating
4.99 out of 5 stars(223)
Recommend: Yes (107) No (0)
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Sales rating

by George Yatskievych on 04/03/2022

Misty did everything to make the buying experience as easy as possible.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

2 yr maintenance

by 2 yr maintenance on 04/07/2022

Express check took care of my car in 1 hr. Im very please with this service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Committed to Customer Service

by MarioG on 04/04/2022

Austin Subaru's service department is one of the best I have visited for auto maintenance or repairs. This time my car needed some major work. My service advisor Christian worked with me to schedule the service repairs at a convenient time for me and provided a loaner vehicle so that I could have transportation during the two-week work period. My car was ready on time, and the cost was less than previously estimated. Christian is a great service advisor and a wonderful person. He is courteous, friendly, and knowledgeable. Christian lets you know what the car troubles are. He lets you know what it will take to fix the issues and offers you choices for how to proceed. My experience at Austin Subaru is always positive, and I recommend this place for Subaru auto service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent service all round , great dealership

by Lee on 04/01/2022

I found the folks at Austin Subaru to be extremely helpful ,knowledgeable , friendly and they went above and beyond to help us out as this was our first time as Subaru users in Austin ..would definitely recommend them to anyone !

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Rodent nest chewed through my wiring harness

by austinnative on 03/24/2022

Service team squeezed me in immediately due to the red airbag warning light and quickly determined that a rodent had nested in my engine compartment! They handled the claim with my car insurance company and took care of the repair while providing me with a loaner on zero notice due to the extended nature of the repair. Great service and commitment to customer satisfaction!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Maintenance

by Rey Hernandez on 03/15/2022

Jack was very professional and explained the process throughly

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best Experience Ever

by Cassie Scott on 02/02/2022

Steve took such good care of me, we preordered and he always sent updates and stayed in touch while we waited. He was so helpful with my trade in situation and is just a fun caring guy all around. Plus my car is amazing. Great service from JT in finance and the Head of Sales. I would send my whole family to Steve Carter.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Above and Beyond

by Alex on 02/02/2022

Asked to leave my elderly parents' Subaru for a month after service, so I could pick it up on my next visit to them -- flying into Austin and driving to see parents in assisted living in Fredericksburg. No problem! Service manager Joseph has stayed in touch and promised to check on car and start it up until I return. That's service!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Super Service

by JT on 01/14/2022

From arrival to departure, all aspects of the service for repair of a punctured tire were completely professional. Couldn't be more pleased.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

30,000 mile service

by Ray LeMoine on 01/13/2022

Service and recall repair was completed quicker than I expected. Car was clean with no greasy fingerprints on hood, doors or windows!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Good Job

by Osiris432000 on 12/27/2021

Covered almost everything that needed to be done. Sadly, Subaru does not include map updates in its service, although some makes (e.g., Toyota) do.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Subaru Outback purchase

by William Johnson on 12/27/2021

Mark was super!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great

by Tom on 12/24/2021

Great experience getting a problem fixed with my Outback.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great as always

by Joe Rossi on 12/20/2021

Great!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service

by Melanie Miller on 12/18/2021

Took my car in for 6,000 mile service. My service advisor was very informative and kept me advised on the status of my vehicle. The technicians were not able to update my software, but I will plan more time for that next time.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Outback 12000 Mile Service Review

by Kevin on 12/10/2021

Austin Subaru did an outstanding job completing my Outback's 12000 mile service in less time than promised. The whole experience was professional and pleasant.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Deion Williams was the BEST!!!!

by Katie Cardarella on 11/19/2021

My service advisor, Deion, was absolutely amazing. My plans changed on me twice, and he was so helpful in getting me taken care of. I came in for a recall and just happened to need my oil changed too and he took care of it for me! I came back to a perfectly running car to drive on a trip to Dallas this weekend. Thank you so so much again Deion. You went above and beyond!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great, efficient, on time and friendly

by Peter on 10/29/2021

All good. As good an experience as you can have at a dealer.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

The service is good

by Jun Lu on 10/25/2021

The service is faster than I thought, and the staffs are kind to help my request. Really happy with it.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

6 mo. checkup 2019 Subaru Forester

by Subaru checkup on 10/20/2021

Again, everyone was so nice, and the checkup was done in a timely manner.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent service

by Barbara Kackley on 10/19/2021

I appreciate the friendly, professional service at Austin Subaru. To date I’ve never had a problem with the work done on my car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
about our dealership

Locally owned and operated – We’re All About Austin! Come visit Austin Subaru, where we are known for our community involvement and outstanding customer satisfaction.

• Proud partner of Austin Pets Alive! helping to keep Austin a no-kill city

• Market-based pricing – Simple, straight-forward, and honest.

However, we consider ourselves more than just a dealership. For motorists in Austin, Georgetown, Round Rock, Cedar Park, and San Marcos, we are a part of the community as well. Visit us online or on social media to see all of our community outreach!

We hope you’ll consider Austin Subaru for your next car. With a long history of serving Austin drivers, our goal is to meet all of your needs while showing you the value of working with a true local dealership. Find the car buying experience you deserve at Austin Subaru.

what sets us apart
To show our appreciation for the friends that have become our loyal customers, we make an extensive effort to support worthy local causes. We have donated time, money, and resources to nonprofits including a partnership with Austin Pets Alive!
Austin Subaru is currently the largest supplier of pre-owned Subarus and official Subaru parts in Texas. We also have the #2 Subaru mechanic in the nation on our staff.
Our Continental Cafe stands above the rest. This free amenity serves Service and Sales customers alike, offering a full-time barista to craft your favorite coffee beverage. Lattes, Americanos, Cold Brew, and more! We also offer snacks and pastries.
Our entire facility is dog friendly. We not only allow but encourage you to bring your pup! We have treats available for them and can even get them a pup cup from the complimentary cafe, just like Starbucks.
We offer a variety of monthly specials to our customers. These can be located on our website under "New Vehicles" and "Offers and Incentives". Regardless of your situation, let us assist you in finding the perfect new set of wheels.
Amenities
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Express Service

