sales Rating

TL;DR: Darrell Waltrip Honda suffers from a systemic lack of honesty, follow-through, and communication. Previously, I have had positive experiences with this company. I purchased a car there four years ago, and had all its service performed at Waltrip Honda. After this past week, though, I will never set foot anywhere near there again. Monday: I was in the area for unrelated reasons and was curious about a used car I saw on their website, so I stopped by and met Russell. The car was new to the inventory and had not yet gone through service, so it took about 45 minutes to find. He did find it, though, and I got to test drive the car. There were some brake issues that should be easily fixed, and a scrape on the side that we thought would rub out. Since I had not planned on this when I left my house, I did not have my checkbook (I intended on paying cash), and wanted those issues addressed anyway. We requested paying a deposit to hold the vehicle. Russell took us into the office, and had us start filling out paperwork for purchase. That was okay, if it saved me time down the line, but I still wanted to make sure the issues were addressed. I asked again what we would need to pay today to hold the vehicle. He left to ask his manager, and when he returned, he assured me that Finance would be able to work out something. We finished up, then had a mysterious pause of about 30-45 minutes before we saw Finance. As the person in Finance handed me papers, I asked again what we would owe today to hold the car. He responded, "The full price of the car." Now getting angry at the direction this was going, I explained our intention to hold the car, and that I could not purchase the vehicle at that moment as I did not have my checkbook on me. As he went to ask his manager if he could work something out, he said, "We do not hold cars." At this point, we had been in the dealership for over four hours, with almost three spent trying to hold the vehicle. Their solution: they could hold the car until tomorrow morning, when I could bring in the full amount for the check. I did not want to do that while there were still pending issues to be addressed. Tuesday: Russell called me, apologizing profusely for the "miscommunication." I said, that was quite a miscommunication, since we asked you a couple times what we would need to hold the car. He responded, "Yes, and I never relayed that information to my manager." So, what were he and his manager talking about when he left to ask about that very thing? I should have left entirely at this point, but I am a moron, and really did like the car overall. I told him to update me when the car was ready. He called back later that afternoon to tell me it was ready. I called back, and got his voicemail. I had to head into work, so I asked him to text or email me with what they had done to the brakes, as well as how he thinks the scrape turned out. He texted me, asking if he could text me. I said yes and repeated the question. That was at 2:20 pm. He never responded the rest of the day. Wednesday: I called in the morning, and asked to start working with a new salesperson. I then spoke to Trent. I repeated my questions about the brakes and the scrape, which he investigated. The brakes had not been addressed, and his own test drive reaffirmed the issue. He said the scrape "could look good with a little touch-up." So, neither issue had been addressed in regular service, as Russell had stated. With the brakes being kind of important, he was going to take it back to service to get those items addressed and that I would receive a call as soon as it was ready to get "first crack" at it. Thursday: I waited until noon, then called to follow up. I reached Monica, who notified me that Trent was off today. (He never mentioned this yesterday...) She was going to check with the manager on the status of the car. My available time to go in was running low for the week, so I followed up again about 2:20. She said the manager was in a meeting until 2:30, at which point he would update me. I did not receive a call until 4:30, to tell me the car was not ready. I was assured again that I would be notified when the car is ready. Friday: I called to follow up again at 1:00. The gentleman who answered informed me the car was sold an hour prior. At no point prior to my calling in had anyone at Waltrip attempted to reach me to let me know the car was ready. I informed the gentleman, whose name I have forgotten, about the promises made previously. He said he saw lots of notes on my account from "nearly everyone," and that "every single person dropped the ball." My conclusions: either everyone at the place is a liar, or no one communicates with anyone else about promises they make to their customers to make sure those promises are fulfilled. Both possibilities point to a severe deficit in competent management. I will never return here, and I strongly recommend searching elsewhere for a car. Read more