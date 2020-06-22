sales Rating

Top notch dealership. Very classy from the moment we pulled up and parked on the lot. Contacted the dealership online (was 4 hours away from them). Made a deal over the phone. Arranged a time to go pick up the car. Everything was just as discussed when got there. The salesman (Toby) assigned to us to take us on the test drive and complete the paperwork was AWESOME. He explained and went over every detail and feature of the car to my wife. Even thou it was close to closing time he never rushed thru anything. We were the ones in a rush to get back on the road. The general manager came and spoke to us and introduced himself. We wet called several times over the next few days by Toby and others to see how things were and if we were pleased with the car. It was discovered a few days later that an off road kit included with the Trailhawks was not there due to the fact it was removed because the car was a showroom display. One call to Toby and it was sent out UPS that evening. Had never went this far out of my area to purchase a car. Was skeptical of a dealership doing EXACTLY what they said when I actually showed up. Stateline did EVERYTHING as discussed and promised. I will drive 4 hours to them again for my next car purchase. Highly recommend to anyone to check out their web site, call them, go there... whatever works best for you to do. Read more