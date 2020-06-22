Absolutely the worst dealership I have ever dealt with in over 35 years of buying automobiles. Unprofessional business practices and by the way they record your phone conversations without your knowledge. Based on the number of dealerships around the Charlotte area, your time and money are better spent somewhere else.
Use caution when buying a car from this dealership. The original sales person was not friendly or helpful. We drove down from Mooresville to purchase a 2015 Navigator. Then the sales person that we ended up working with (different than who we had been speaking to on the phone) we spoke with there was arrogant and rude.
We were sold a car that I had to put $1000 into it immediately (2 hours after driving it off the lot) for a faulty secondary water pump that was faulting our sensors and causing shuddering while accelerating which would have shown on their diagnostics that they would have pulled when getting the used vehicle on the lot. The mechanic I worked with said this was a pre-existing condition that would have absolutely shown up on their end and should have been corrected before selling. I called to speak with the GM or GM of Sales, which neither would call me back. They they had the same arrogant sales person call me back to let me know the car was sold ‘as is.’ I get the concept of selling as is but when we got into the car to do a test drive, it was in empty and we were told it would need to be a short drive so we wouldn’t have been able to accelerate to find the issue unless we would have been able to get on the interstate or out of the congested area where the dealership is located. It was all very calculated and crooked.
Best customer service when purchasing, then horrible customer service after
by jswilliams726 on 06/26/2019
My car buying experience at Stateline was good, but after that all hell broke loose. I cancelled my extended warranties and was told it would take 8-12 weeks to come off the loan. Every time I would email James in finance he never responded to me once. I have records of sending over a dozen emails and he never responded to a single one of my emails questioning what was taking so long for the money to come off the loan. I called the dealership multiple times where most people were extremely rude and not helpful at all in what the hold up was with this warranty being cancelled. They would always say they would call back and then never called back. Today marks 12 weeks and I called my loan company to find they have received ZERO information about the warranty being cancelled. Stateline has been of ZERO help with this process and has given little to no support. They're extremely rude when you call in and act like you're doing a disservice by even calling in and asking a question about a vehicle you purchased from THEIR LOT. I will NEVER buy a car from this dealership again.
Went in for their buy back event that was advertised as “we’ll pay off your car no matter what”. Total joke! Don’t waste your time! The only thing good about this place was the salesman Joshua J. who was very upright and polite!
Unfortunately my car was disabled and in need of servicing due to alternator recall- could not lock or roll windows up. I was assured car would be locked and secured. I could not, car had no power. I could not take all my belongings due to I was getting a rental and all this happened on my lunch hour! When I picked my car up 3 small things were missing- I had bigger , bulkier things in my car worth money but the things you could hide were unfortunately taken. Dealership made me feel like a criminal- I bought my car there and have been dealing with them for years. Trust me, it’s disheartening. Not your family neighborhood dealership. I did file a police report but Stateline in my opinion could care less about their repeat customer or customer relations!!!!!
Worst customer service from Used car director I've ever had.
by BillR on 10/29/2018
Went into the dealership to return a lease . Used car Director Viet Luu was immediately combative and dismissive to my wife and I. We were told "we don't do that" and basically were told to leave and come back some other time. The lease was paid in full and we were told by the bank to take it back to Stateline and Saturday was not an issue. Viet Luu decided that there were no F/I staff there on Saturday that could receive the vehicle. NO F/I? How do you sell cars and bigger question is how do you hire a Used car director like Viet Luu?
I recently purchased 2 vehicles from this dealership during the sale of course everyone is so willing do do whatever it takes now I have issue with the payoff of my trade I provided what o thought was the payoff and of course it was wrong the sale team never called to see it was correct now they expect me to pay it because of there mistake. this is problem#2 the car I purchased after driving it for a few days I realized the car is not what I expected that is on me, so I go back sit with another sale guy he looks at the numbers provided by the sales manager and was just too far away for me to trade for something else and we all know when you drive it off the lot what happens you lose money. So I am sitting talking to the sales person who says to me well you have gap insurance that is one way to get out of it what kind of dealership personal says this I guess they want me to commit fraud.
This has quite simply been the best car buying experience that I have had thus far. From the phone calls I recieved to come back in after a denial...to the entire experience I had with Josh in sales, him being exceedingly patient and thorough, to the sales mgr making the paperwork signing extremely and going to bat for me with the different finance companies. Thank you guys!!! This purchase means a lot for my family. I will be sending everyone I can to Josh and the team at Stateline!
Typical dealership. Salesman promises something to seal the deal and then the dealership fails to follow through on the commitment. I should feign surprise here, but you know what is coming, the salesman can't recall making the promise. I should not be surprised, as this is typical "Steal-er-ship" behavior. And this "Steal-er-ship" in particular has a bad reputation locally which I now fully understand why it is so well deserved. I would avoid this "Steal-er-ship" unless you like being intentionally mis-led. My best advice, is to get everything in writing before signing the paperwork. Same old story, rinsed and re-used, again and again. This is why "Steal-er-ships" have such bad and deserved reputations.
I stopped on my way to West Virginia, my water temp lite was on as was my engine. The dealer was backed up but looked @ my car. They determined I was low on anti freeze which they refilled and checked for leaks. I was told is was OK to drive. All the lites went and I had no more trouble. Thanks for helping !
Top notch dealership. Very classy from the moment we pulled up and parked on the lot. Contacted the dealership online (was 4 hours away from them). Made a deal over the phone. Arranged a time to go pick up the car. Everything was just as discussed when got there. The salesman (Toby) assigned to us to take us on the test drive and complete the paperwork was AWESOME. He explained and went over every detail and feature of the car to my wife. Even thou it was close to closing time he never rushed thru anything. We were the ones in a rush to get back on the road. The general manager came and spoke to us and introduced himself. We wet called several times over the next few days by Toby and others to see how things were and if we were pleased with the car. It was discovered a few days later that an off road kit included with the Trailhawks was not there due to the fact it was removed because the car was a showroom display. One call to Toby and it was sent out UPS that evening. Had never went this far out of my area to purchase a car. Was skeptical of a dealership doing EXACTLY what they said when I actually showed up. Stateline did EVERYTHING as discussed and promised. I will drive 4 hours to them again for my next car purchase. Highly recommend to anyone to check out their web site, call them, go there... whatever works best for you to do.
Let me begin with saying I hate everything about buying a car. I actually will drive a car longer just so I don't have to experience the buying process, but Stateline made the experience easy and the prices were fair and not subject to repeated rounds of back and forth negotiation. If you are someone who loves to negotiate, maybe you could find a point for them to move some, but I feel like their internet price they offered was as low as reasonably possible (listed as a good deal on truecar.com) and was the initial price. The auction value they presented for my trade was also higher than I expected, making the whole process very easy. I highly recommend them as a dealership.
My experience with Rob at Stateline was a refreshing change from other dealerships. There was no pushy sales approach. My wife and I looked at 10 vehicles with Rob. His patience with us both was superb. He wanted us to take our time and drive every single one if that's what it took to figure out what we liked.
The dealership stayed open late on a Sunday night to meet our needs. Widest selection of jeep inventory I have come across. Stop in and you will be treated very well.
I would first like to thank Mameni Gbarbea for her great and friendly service. She was very pleasant and answered all of my questions. The car was set at a very descent price and it didn't take long to finalize the deal. Great job!!!
Living in a city the size of Savannah, GA, you would think that purchasing the vehicle that you have your heart set on would be easy...WRONG. I have shopped for over 4 months for a 2500 Ram with the Hemi 6.7L engine. No one locally would lift a finger in helping me locate the truck that I wanted. They were only willing to attempt to sell me what they had in stock and with a very hefty price tag. I found Stateline Chrysler Jeep Dodge online and Jason Hamill instantly started helping me find the truck that I wanted. Not only did he locate the vehicle and give me an excellent deal but he had a employee deliver it to me personally and drive my trade-in back to the dealership. I never had to miss a minute at work. Superb Customer Service! Other dealerships could take lessons from them.
Very please with the care and personal connection made this past weekend at Stateline. From the time we walked in the door we felt welcome by the many faces that greeted us with a smile. I felt like from the start that everyone was willing to help us and was not going to allow us to leave without working out a solution for us. We never felt pressured or pushed; we were merely presented with a number of options and at the end we were given what we asked for. Very pleasant experience, probably the best car buying experience we have ever had. From Sales to Finance you people do it right.
I can't wait to buy another Car!!! I'm coming back!!!!!
by ChargeThis720 on 04/17/2015
After months of going to dealerships and being told no with no explanation, I heard of Stateline via my radio. What made me come is an instinct and boy was I right. I see that they had a wide verity of the car I was looking for which was the 2015 Dodge Charger all at a reasonable price. I made and appoint and was to ask for the manager. I arrived and met with the manager and was introduced to James. I explained my situation and my many horror stories from previous dealerships.
This go round things were different as James was extremely helpful and knowledgeable. I was only at the dealership for about 2 hours. Before you know it I was driving my Dream Car. I would recommend this dealership to anyone who is looking to be treated with respect and in the end get what they want!!!!!
Excellent Service at Stateline Chrysler in Fort Mill SC
by RFetterson on 04/15/2015
I want to personally thank my sales consultant, Mark Zban, who was extremely professional throughout the entire sales process. I've never worked with a more knowledgeable and efficient salesman. The negotiation process was very smooth and most importantly, very comfortable. Mr Zban respected our time and was very efficient throughout the entire process. Management and finance personnel were also very friendly. I would recommend anyone looking to purchase soon to contact Mark Zban at Stateline, and he will go above and beyond what service you have previously experienced in sales! Very happy customer!
My husband & I drove from Aiken,SC to check out Stateline since the prices online were the best we have seen. The staff was very welcoming from the second we pulled in. Our sales rep was Tony. Once speaking with him we knew this is who we would be buying a Jeep from. He was very humble, down to earth & relatable. I couldn't have asked for a better experience. it was a breathe of fresh air going into Stateline after car shopping for over 6 months trying to find the right car.
I had an wonderful experience with Stateline Chrysler. This was my time ever buying a car, and if it wasn't for Sandra and Dan I would have not been able to get the car I'll keep forever. Again, if there any are question or concerns on my car they are always here to assist me even after I purchased my car. Glad I came here and will say you will be very impress with there wonderful staff and service. Thank you Stateline I'm so happy and pleased and will continue to purchase cars here in the future!
