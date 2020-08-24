service Rating

I want you to know that I never go anywhere else for service regarding my 2013 Pilot. The biggest reason for that is MY Service Provider (note I said MY) Mark Bohlen. Mark has helped me and my wife (her car is a CRV) for a # of years, and I trust Mark with everything to do with our cars. Mark is the consummate professional, and he always keeps me perfectly up-to-date on exactly what is happening with our cars. Through the years, he has earned my trust over and over again. The technicians also do a great job in making sure both of our Hondas are in top running condition. I have never had to come back for something that was missed or not done correctly! Excellent job done by all at Hendrick Honda! Congratulations!! Read more