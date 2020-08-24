Hendrick Honda of Charleston

1539 Savannah Hwy, Charleston, SC 29407
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Hendrick Honda of Charleston

4.7
Overall Rating
(74)
Recommend: Yes (72) No (2)
sales Rating

Great Service

by Heather on 08/24/2020

Very informative staff! Never feel pushy or rushed. They sell a great product.Buying a new car is a big investment and the Hendrick Honda team makes me feel confident in their product!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
88 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Work on my 2004 Honda Accord

by Stan Ziobro on 08/28/2020

I came in on August 27, 2020 to have work done on my front-end suspension, though the diagnostic revealed the real problem was with my steering apparatus. The mechanic, at the request of the sales agent, was able to fix the problem without replacing the entire apparatus. All is working like new.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great Service Rep at Hendrick Honda

by RandyEHomes on 08/06/2020

I want you to know that I never go anywhere else for service regarding my 2013 Pilot. The biggest reason for that is MY Service Provider (note I said MY) Mark Bohlen. Mark has helped me and my wife (her car is a CRV) for a # of years, and I trust Mark with everything to do with our cars. Mark is the consummate professional, and he always keeps me perfectly up-to-date on exactly what is happening with our cars. Through the years, he has earned my trust over and over again. The technicians also do a great job in making sure both of our Hondas are in top running condition. I have never had to come back for something that was missed or not done correctly! Excellent job done by all at Hendrick Honda! Congratulations!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

1st service

by Sissipoo on 07/02/2020

I went to have a first required service on my new car- an oil change and a check on my tires. Everyone was happily wearing a mask and dealing with a busy department. All personnel was pleasant and gracious. My only complaint was the length of time I spent there. It took 2 1/2 hours to have this service completed. I thought we were given appointments so the wait would not be so long. I was comfortable but it’s very boring to wait so long. .

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Bought a Chevy trax

by Davidde on 06/14/2020

They were very helpful and made the process easy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

New Tires

by Customer on 06/12/2020

The Service Advisor, Olivia Witherspoon, did not provide me with a quote (as promised on arrival), which lead to the Technician having to remove the Continental tires & replacing it with Goodyear tires (after the quote was provided). She didn't take responsibility for her error; instead, she told me that I informed her that I wanted matching tires. I have purchased tires from Honda in the past. A quote is ALWAYS provided prior to service. Mistakes are made. A simple apology would've fixed the problem. Blaming the customer is NEVER the answer, especially when the customer is correct.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

30k service needed

by Maggie1 on 06/05/2020

Needed the 30k mile service and was done promptly staff was courteous as always had an issue with tire and they found nail! Got a new one all set. Great place to do business

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great Service

by Mwinter on 04/13/2020

My vehicle had several repairs to be made. My service was done in a timely manner and at a very reasonable price. Since my would take a couple of days I was offered a loaner car which was such a plus!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

None

by Mr Safety on 03/31/2020

Scheduled maintenance. Done well, timely. Excellent lounge with good coffee.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Recent Honda Service

by Customer on 03/20/2020

The service was carefully explained and executed. The staff person, Mike Callahan, is an excellent communicator. The replaced tires are working beautifully.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Routine Maintainence

by KOMcDowell on 02/27/2020

My service representative, Jonathan, was excellent. Expert, polite and very helpful. He answered all my questions. Excellent

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Mark in service

by Libbye Rich on 02/18/2020

He was courteous and explained everything

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

New Van

by Mama1960 on 02/12/2020

We purchased a used van and the detail department did not clean it very well. I found food in my van and dirt. They need to be trained on how to clean a vehicle!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

service Rating

Oil change

by Retired on 01/20/2020

Dropped my vehicle off early and it was finished and I was on the way home before my scheduled appt time

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Hendrick ignoring issues with brand new car.

by Rob Tanner on 12/27/2019

Bought a 2019 Accord Hybrid this year. Car makes a high pitched screeching noise whenever it's on. I have to wear earplugs to drive my brand new car with less than 1000 miles on it. I've attempted to work with Hendrick for 2 months but they've gone silent and refuse to address the problem. They have touched base with me several times with the intent of working out a deal but they have yet to follow through. Not sure what's going on over there but I'm still stuck with an expensive tinnitus machine. I would avoid buying a new car here at all costs.

  • Recommend this dealer? No

1 Comments

service Rating

Fast Eddie

by Mikey T on 12/11/2019

Eddie was very fast with timely responses and all services were completed in less then 2 hours.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Hendricks Honda of Charleston

by Katie B on 12/06/2019

I bought my Honda CRV at Hendricks and only go to them for all service needs. They have always done a great job at making sure my car is maintained properly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great Service

by Zcarron1 on 12/03/2019

Service was excellent and completed in an extremely timely manner!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Good service

by RicknChas on 11/01/2019

I went to the dealer to address a few minor issues related to the TPMS and loose seat trim. While there, they also noted some bushings that were cracked and needed replacement. I had this done via the hondacare warranty. My only complaint is that the seat trim which had become detached from the base of the drivers seat, was not covered. This is concerning as if the seat trim came off while driving, this could be a safety issue. I asked the service rep to appeal to honda corporate and am awaiting their response.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Honda Owner

by Carey Capell on 10/31/2019

Excellent service. I made an appointment thru the website, had the courier to take me back to my work and pick me up when the work was done, fast , excellent service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Service

by Mulacey on 10/31/2019

Service was good but the wait time was long. I had an appointment and I was there for 2 and a half hours for routine service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

