I came in on August 27, 2020 to have work done on my front-end suspension, though the diagnostic revealed the real problem was with my steering apparatus. The mechanic, at the request of the sales agent, was able to fix the problem without replacing the entire apparatus. All is working like new.
I want you to know that I never go anywhere else for service regarding my 2013 Pilot. The biggest reason for that is MY Service Provider (note I said MY) Mark Bohlen. Mark has helped me and my wife (her car is a CRV) for a # of years, and I trust Mark with everything to do with our cars. Mark is the consummate professional, and he always keeps me perfectly up-to-date on exactly what is happening with our cars. Through the years, he has earned my trust over and over again.
The technicians also do a great job in making sure both of our Hondas are in top running condition. I have never had to come back for something that was missed or not done correctly!
Excellent job done by all at Hendrick Honda! Congratulations!!
I went to have a first required service on my new car- an oil change and a check on my tires. Everyone was happily wearing a mask and dealing with a busy department. All personnel was pleasant and gracious. My only complaint was the length of time I spent there. It took 2 1/2 hours to have this service completed. I thought we were given appointments so the wait would not be so long. I was comfortable but it’s very boring to wait so long. .
The Service Advisor, Olivia Witherspoon, did not provide me with a quote (as promised on arrival), which lead to the Technician having to remove the Continental tires & replacing it with Goodyear tires (after the quote was provided). She didn't take responsibility for her error; instead, she told me that I informed her that I wanted matching tires. I have purchased tires from Honda in the past. A quote is ALWAYS provided prior to service.
Mistakes are made. A simple apology would've fixed the problem. Blaming the customer is NEVER the answer, especially when the customer is correct.
Bought a 2019 Accord Hybrid this year. Car makes a high pitched screeching noise whenever it's on. I have to wear earplugs to drive my brand new car with less than 1000 miles on it.
I've attempted to work with Hendrick for 2 months but they've gone silent and refuse to address the problem.
They have touched base with me several times with the intent of working out a deal but they have yet to follow through. Not sure what's going on over there but I'm still stuck with an expensive tinnitus machine.
I would avoid buying a new car here at all costs.
I went to the dealer to address a few minor issues related to the TPMS and loose seat trim. While there, they also noted some bushings that were cracked and needed replacement. I had this done via the hondacare warranty. My only complaint is that the seat trim which had become detached from the base of the drivers seat, was not covered. This is concerning as if the seat trim came off while driving, this could be a safety issue. I asked the service rep to appeal to honda corporate and am awaiting their response.
