Hendrick Honda of Charleston
Customer Reviews of Hendrick Honda of Charleston
Excellent Experience
by 12/08/2020on
I’m usually apprehensive dealing with car dealerships, but Hendrick gave me the best experience I’ve had buying a car. Kayla Pack worked with me at my pace, and she directed me to the perfect vehicle for my family.
Clearly looking for suckers -
by 06/26/2021on
Went to test drive a car of interest and indicated I’d be interested if we could get to a reasonable price. The car was listed on their website and on the car window around $34k msrp, we sat down to talk price and they come back with a paper listing the msrp as $39k (this was before any other fees added on mind you) and saying that the price was wrong on the website and window and it should really be much higher. Also, it wasn’t like this car was at a discounted price already it was at the max end of fair value. They stuck with that new $39k price and doubled down that chips were pricey these days and they aren’t a wholesale business. I was honestly just kind of taken a back..like do I give off signals of being a complete moron? (Probably) but we ended up obviously leaving without a car and wasted about 2 hours of our life. I realize they got to make a living but taking advantage of customers during a period…a period of high demand turns away potential lifelong customers. Hope they clean up their act as this was not 1 employee but a management decision.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
1 Comments
Brand New- 2 Month old HRV- Shuts down on HWY
by 04/28/2021on
My brand new car 2021 HRV of 2 months broke down in the middle of HWY 17. Why did the car completely shut down? I would also love to know the answer. The service team never gave me a concrete explanation. As my car is coming to a stop on 17, I’m watching other cars in my rear view mirror getting closer, slamming on their brakes, & dodging my car to avoid a collision. Thank God, no one hit me or was hurt. But needless to say, I was extremely shaken up. All my trust with this car, is completely gone. I got my car to the shoulder & off the HWY. I had to wait for my fiancée to come help push the car off the shoulder & to a safer place while we waited for a tow truck. While waiting, I took pictures/videos of what the car was doing & the sounds it’s was making. This way I could provide hard evidence to Hendricks as to what was going on, instead of trying to explain it to them myself. The service tech called around 9AM (Weds) with Explanation # 1, The car is “perfectly fine” & drove it “no problem”. Me personally, having your car turn off on a HWY with less than 3,000 miles, is not “perfectly fine”. They said they had to run a few tests & would get back to me. I sent him the video & pictures as evidence. 11AM (Thurs), I got Explanation #2. I “put bad gas in the car”. If that is the case, be careful if you buy your gas at Costco. The tech said the service team ran the fuel pump & explained that my car has to have certain voltage. My car had high voltage which caused my car to suck air. The tech also said he would include a screen shot as to what was going on. They were almost certain this was the issue. I asked for a fuel sample but they were unable to get a gas sample because when my car was on the tow truck, the gas “mixed”, moved around, & was “contaminated”. Or I somehow water got in while I was washing my car. That made zero sense to me. They were willing to change the fuel pump; even though they believed mine was perfectly fine. I found recent articles stating that 2019 & 2020 HRVs are currently being recalled for bad fuel pump systems. 2PM (Thurs) with Explanation #3. Now, they think it was the gas reserve. They said my car was on empty when it arrived at the dealership. However, in my picture and video documentation I show my car had 3 bars of gas. The final explanation the service tech told me was, “Were not 100% sure what cause this. It’s all speculation.” This was not reassuring at all. In the end, I don’t have a definite answer as to why a brand new car stopped in the middle of the HWY. What really bothers me is that the car is a safety liability. Hendrick’s clearly demonstrated that they will not do the right thing to ensure the driver feels safe and confident in their vehicles. I work extremely hard to be able to have a reliable car. Every time I look at the car now, I am sickened knowing I have a hefty car payment for a vehicle I am not safe in, satisfied with, or confident driving. I toyed with the idea of trading for a new car. But if I did, my monthly payments would increase. Again, very disappointing since I have been a good customer. Earlier this year, I traded a car at Hendricks, bought a new car at Hendricks, and my Mom bought her new car last year. The right thing to do since the car was 2 months old, is to put me in a car of the same value & that I felt safe/confident in. As far as I am concerned, this car is a lemon & Hendrick’s doesn’t want to take the extra step to ensure the safety or satisfaction of their customers. It’s not justifiable that a “reputable” company’s solution (for loyal customers) is to pay more for a car, when their brand new vehicle shuts off with no explanation. All of this was completely out of my control. My last 3 cars were Hondas. It’s very clear the Hendricks does not value the safety of their customers. Their website states “they care about their customers” and they will “send you safely on your way”. These statements do not mirror my experience. Once my warranty expires, I highly doubt I will be back.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
2019 Honda Ridgeline RLE
by 02/05/2021on
Brought truck in for front bumper sensor service repair. Service performed in excellent fashion at reasonable cost.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Hendricks Honda - YES
by 01/22/2021on
I have been a customer of Hendricks Honda located in Charleston, SC, since 2016. Gary Hamilton is my service advisor that I would not trade for a new car. He is honest and does not try to oversell me on anything I do not need. I value that with this man. And yes, I am very satisfied with the quality of the service as well.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Buyers Beware!
by 01/16/2021on
We went to test drive an Odyssey for an upcoming purchase and was turned off from the start. The salesman was on his cell phone and we bothered him to ask for a test drive so he had to tell his friend he'd call him back. The salesman was rude and pushy. The sales manager was even more rude, and obnoxious. We do not deal with pushy salesman or sales managers. We will definitely be purchasing from a different Honda dealership! Also, if you are in the market....look at the dealer add-ons and do your research. If a dealership like this is charging you $300 for Nitrogen in the tires that costs them $5 in their service department then you know from the get-go that they may rip you off. Buyers beware and do your research! Rick Hendrick Honda..you just lost customers for being pushy and rude.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
1 Comments
Service
by 01/13/2021on
Timely and well informed.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Excellent Customer Service
by 01/01/2021on
Took my vehicle in for routine maintenance. My technician, Marc Bohlen, was friendly, courteous, professional and took the time to explain the vehicle maintenance services needed and recommendations to help maintain the great performance that I enjoy from my Honda CRV. I wouldn't take my vehicle anywhere else. I would highly recommend Hendrick Honda for any vehicle service needs.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Dishonest and rude
by 12/31/2020on
Was sold a car with a known defect which was not disclosed to us 6 months ago. When the issue became apparent, was tole there was nothing they would do about it even though the car is under warrantee. They tried to pretend it normally it be $600 but would give me an awesome deal for only $120 for a problem they originally knew about. Unbelievable. Also tried to charge an $80.00 for a diagnostic fee!!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
Brigadier General Hugh Tant
by 12/14/2020on
Service Representative was the Best! Gary Hamilton has always provided 5 Star service!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Kayla Pack for the win!!
by 12/02/2020on
We had the pleasure of working with Kayla Pack yesterday while purchasing a new car. Our communication began through texting as I was busy & couldn’t talk on the phone. (I prefer texting!) We made a same day appointment & went that afternoon to test drive 3 Honda Accords we were interested in. The best part of the whole experience was that Kayla was never pushy or trying to talk things up or play games. She was honest, educated, and let us communicate as a couple about what we liked / didn’t like about each car. She never butted in, tried to push anything on us and simply made the experience pain free. She was patient & froze her poor self out in the lot as we were semi indecisive about our final decision. Kayla was great about explaining & demonstrating the features of each car. From the moment we arrived to the time we pulled away with a beautiful new car was under 3 hours. She was professional, pleasant and a delight to work with. If you’re on the hunt for a new ride, I highly recommend going to meet Kayla! 10/10 experience start to finish.
Brad Singer
by 12/01/2020on
Car buying is never fun and rarely easy; Brad Singer made it both and quick on top of that!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Travis
by 11/20/2020on
Wonderful experience! Travis was positive and personable. Service was completed on time. I’m extremely happy with my service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Best Service
by 11/05/2020on
Gary Hamilton does a great job of getting me in and out of routine maintenance and explaining so I can understand
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Maintenance
by 10/12/2020on
Good job in and out under an hour.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Matt Bateman- 5 Star Rep
by 10/02/2020on
Matt Bateman made my car buying experience so simple. He is honest and committed to providing excellent customer service. I drove away in the car of my dreams with a payment lower than I ever anticipated. I would recommend this dealership and this sales rep to all of my friends or anyone in the market for a vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Do not trust this dealership
by 09/28/2020on
I purchased a new Honda Passport from Hendrick Honda in Charleston, SC on 8/11/2020 and was charged for an extended warranty without my knowledge. The finance agent told me they were "throwing in" an extended warranty and service contract to help people out due to the pandemic, so I agreed to the warranty (who would turn down a free warranty?). Several days later when I finally received a copy of my contract (after I had to ask for my paperwork) I realized the total price I paid for the vehicle was more than we agreed upon. Apparently on the initial contract they had already included the cost of the warranty when calculating the monthly payment, so on the final contract the monthly payment did not change but the total price I paid did. Everything was signed on a virtual desktop so the documents were difficult to read, I saw the monthly payment and interest rate but unfortunately did not check the total price again. I find this incredibly deceptive, if not illegal. And the fact that they tried to use the pandemic as a way to deceive me is abhorrent. This set off an unfortunate cascade of bad events with the dealership. After numerous discussions and meetings with the sales manager and general manager they agreed to cancel the extended warranty and refund the money but they refuse to accept any responsibility for their actions, and I’m sure they will continue to use this type of deceptive sales technique. Honestly I wish I had never purchased the car and I will not go back to this dealership again. My advice if you choose to shop with them: -TRIPLE check every single thing you sign -Pay attention to the dealer add-ons, if they say it has a warranty/guarantee make sure it is in writing or tell them you're not paying for it. -DO NOT agree to virtual signing, you can opt out of it and they will print the paperwork for you to review. -Make sure you have documentation of everything, including all sales negotiation paperwork and warranty information, when you leave the dealership. Do not trust that it's on the flash drive they give you. -Research any recalls on the vehicle and continue to follow up until they address them. -If there are any problems/concerns with the car take it back until the problems are corrected, and/or take it to another dealership for a second opinion. -Be prepared to wait, for a long time, and try not to get impatient....that's what they're hoping for so you're more likely to rush and not pay attention to details. -No matter how pleasant or accommodating they seem, do not trust anything that is said until it is writing. -Fill out the customer review HONESTLY, do not give in to their pressure to give them all 5’s -Do not be afraid to walk away, there are plenty of other dealerships to choose from.
Great service
by 09/18/2020on
Easy to work with and did great work!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Once again great job.
by 09/07/2020on
I get topnotch service every time. I always love the friendly staff at Rick Hendricks honda.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Work on my 2004 Honda Accord
by 08/28/2020on
I came in on August 27, 2020 to have work done on my front-end suspension, though the diagnostic revealed the real problem was with my steering apparatus. The mechanic, at the request of the sales agent, was able to fix the problem without replacing the entire apparatus. All is working like new.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments